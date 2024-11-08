Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter... Veja os indicados ao Grammy 2025

Quem mais está ansioso para o Grammy 2025? Pois bem, nesta sexta-feira, dia 8, a premiação liberou os indicados, entre eles Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan.

Veja abaixo:

Álbum do ano

New Blue Sun ? Andre 3000

Cowboy Carter ? Beyoncé

Short n? Sweet ? Sabrina Carpenter

Brat ? Charlie XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 ? Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft ? Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess ? Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department ? Taylor Swift

Música do ano

A Bar Song (Tipsy) ? Shaboozey

Birds of a Feather ? Billie Eilish

Die With a Smile ? Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars

Fortnight ? Taylor Swift e Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe! ? Chappell Roan

Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please ? Sabrina Carpenter

Texas Hold?em ? Beyoncé

Gravação do ano

Now And Then ? The Beatles

TEXAS HOLD ?EM ? Beyoncé

Espresso ? Sabrina Carpenter

360 ? Charli XCX

BIRDS OF A FEATHER ? Billie Eilish

Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! ? Chappell Roan

Fortnight ? Taylor Swift and Post Malone

Artista revelação

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Rua

Raye

Khruangbin

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Melhor álbum pop latino

Funk Generation ? Anitta

El Viaje ? Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA ? Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran ? Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS ? Kali Uchis

Melhor performance pop solo

Beyoncé ? Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter ? Espresso

Charli XCX ? Apple

Billie Eilish ? Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan ? Good Luck, Babe!

Melhor álbum pop vocal

Short n? Sweet ? Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT ? Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine ? Ariana Grande

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess ? Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT -Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop em duo ou grupo

Gracie Abrams e Taylor ? Us

Beyoncé e Post Malone ? Leviis Jeans

Charlie xcx e Billie Eilish ? Guess

Ariana Grande e Brandy ? The Boy is Mine

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars ? Die With a Smile

Melhor clipe

Tailor Swif ? A$AP Rocky

Fortnight ? Taylor Swift and Post Malone

360 ? Charli xcx

Houdini ? Eminem

Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar

Melhor gravação pop dance

Make You Mine ? Madison Beer

Von Dutch ? Charli xcx

L?AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] ? Billie Eilish

yes, and? ? Ariana Grande

Got Me Started ? Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

Make You Mine ? Madison Beer

Von Dutch ? Charli XCX

L?Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] ? Billie Eilish

Yes, And? ? Ariana Grande

Got Me Started ? Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum de R&B

11:11 (Deluxe) ? Chris Brown

Vantablack ? Lalah Hathaway

Revenge ? Muni Long

Algorithm ? Lucky Daye

Coming Home ? Usher

Melhor performance de R&B

Guidance ? Jhené Aiko

Residuals ? Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh) ? Coco Jones

Made For Me (Live On BET) ? Muni Long

Saturn ? SZA

Melhor música de R&B

After Hours ? Kehlani

Burning ? Tems

Here We Go (Uh Oh) ? Coco Jones

Ruined Me ? Muni Long

Saturn ? SZA

Melhor performance de rap melódico

KEHLANI ? Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

SPAGHETTII ? Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey

We Still Don?t Trust You ? Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

Big Mama ? Latto

3:AM ? Rapsody and Erykah Badu

Melhor música de rap

Asteroids ? Rapsody and Hit-Boy

Carnival ? ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti

Like That ? Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! ? GloRilla

Melhor álbum de rap

Might Delete Later ? J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 ? Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal ? Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) ? Eminem

We Don?t Trust You ? Future & Metro Boomin

Melhor álbum de rock

Happiness Bastards ? The Black Crowes

Romance ? Fontaines D.C.

Saviors ? Green Day

TANGK ? IDLES

Dark Matter ? Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds ? The Rolling Stones

No Name ? Jack White

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Neon Pill ? Cage the Elephant

Song of the Lake ? Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Starburster ? Fontaines D.C.

Bye Bye ? Kim Gordon

Flea ? St. Vincent

Melhor performance de música africana

Tomorrow ? Yemi Alade

MMS ? Asake & Wizkid

Sensational ? Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay

Higher ? Burna Boy

Love Me JeJe ? Tems

Melhor álbum country

COWBOY CARTER ? Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion ? Post Malone

Deeper Well ? Kacey Musgraves

Higher ? Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind ? Lainey Wilson

Melhor performance solo de country

16 CARRIAGES ? Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay ? Jelly Roll

The Architect ? Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) ? Shaboozey

It Takes A Woman ? Chris Stapleton

Melhor álbum de reggae

Take It Easy ? Collie Buddz

Party With Me ? Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here ? Shenseea

Bob Marley: One Love ? Music Inspired By The Film

Evolution ? The Wailers

Compositor não-clássico do ano

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Produtor não-clássico do ano

Alissia

Dernst "D?Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Melhor música composta para mídia visual

Ain?t No Love In Oklahoma ? Luke Combs

Better Place ? *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

Can?t Catch Me Now ? Olivia Rodrigo

It Never Went Away ? Jon Batiste

Love Will Survive ? Barbra Streisand

Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual

American Fiction

Challengers

The Color Purple

Dune: Part Two

Sh?gun