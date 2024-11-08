Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter... Veja os indicados ao Grammy 2025

Veja abaixo:
Álbum do ano
New Blue Sun ? Andre 3000
Cowboy Carter ? Beyoncé
Short n? Sweet ? Sabrina Carpenter
Brat ? Charlie XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 ? Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft ? Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess ? Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department ? Taylor Swift
Música do ano
A Bar Song (Tipsy) ? Shaboozey
Birds of a Feather ? Billie Eilish
Die With a Smile ? Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
Fortnight ? Taylor Swift e Post Malone
Good Luck, Babe! ? Chappell Roan
Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar
Please Please Please ? Sabrina Carpenter
Texas Hold?em ? Beyoncé
Gravação do ano
Now And Then ? The Beatles
TEXAS HOLD ?EM ? Beyoncé
Espresso ? Sabrina Carpenter
360 ? Charli XCX
BIRDS OF A FEATHER ? Billie Eilish
Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar
Good Luck, Babe! ? Chappell Roan
Fortnight ? Taylor Swift and Post Malone
Artista revelação
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Rua
Raye
Khruangbin
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Melhor álbum pop latino
Funk Generation ? Anitta
El Viaje ? Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA ? Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran ? Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS ? Kali Uchis
Melhor performance pop solo
Beyoncé ? Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter ? Espresso
Charli XCX ? Apple
Billie Eilish ? Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan ? Good Luck, Babe!
Melhor álbum pop vocal
Short n? Sweet ? Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT ? Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine ? Ariana Grande
The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess ? Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT -Taylor Swift
Melhor performance pop em duo ou grupo
Gracie Abrams e Taylor ? Us
Beyoncé e Post Malone ? Leviis Jeans
Charlie xcx e Billie Eilish ? Guess
Ariana Grande e Brandy ? The Boy is Mine
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars ? Die With a Smile
Melhor clipe
Tailor Swif ? A$AP Rocky
Fortnight ? Taylor Swift and Post Malone
360 ? Charli xcx
Houdini ? Eminem
Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar
Melhor gravação pop dance
Make You Mine ? Madison Beer
Von Dutch ? Charli xcx
L?AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT] ? Billie Eilish
yes, and? ? Ariana Grande
Got Me Started ? Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica
Make You Mine ? Madison Beer
Von Dutch ? Charli XCX
L?Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] ? Billie Eilish
Yes, And? ? Ariana Grande
Got Me Started ? Troye Sivan
Melhor álbum de R&B
11:11 (Deluxe) ? Chris Brown
Vantablack ? Lalah Hathaway
Revenge ? Muni Long
Algorithm ? Lucky Daye
Coming Home ? Usher
Melhor performance de R&B
Guidance ? Jhené Aiko
Residuals ? Chris Brown
Here We Go (Uh Oh) ? Coco Jones
Made For Me (Live On BET) ? Muni Long
Saturn ? SZA
Melhor música de R&B
After Hours ? Kehlani
Burning ? Tems
Here We Go (Uh Oh) ? Coco Jones
Ruined Me ? Muni Long
Saturn ? SZA
Melhor performance de rap melódico
KEHLANI ? Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
SPAGHETTII ? Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey
We Still Don?t Trust You ? Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
Big Mama ? Latto
3:AM ? Rapsody and Erykah Badu
Melhor música de rap
Asteroids ? Rapsody and Hit-Boy
Carnival ? ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
Like That ? Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
Not Like Us ? Kendrick Lamar
Yeah Glo! ? GloRilla
Melhor álbum de rap
Might Delete Later ? J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1 ? Common & Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal ? Doechii
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) ? Eminem
We Don?t Trust You ? Future & Metro Boomin
Melhor álbum de rock
Happiness Bastards ? The Black Crowes
Romance ? Fontaines D.C.
Saviors ? Green Day
TANGK ? IDLES
Dark Matter ? Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds ? The Rolling Stones
No Name ? Jack White
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
Neon Pill ? Cage the Elephant
Song of the Lake ? Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Starburster ? Fontaines D.C.
Bye Bye ? Kim Gordon
Flea ? St. Vincent
Melhor performance de música africana
Tomorrow ? Yemi Alade
MMS ? Asake & Wizkid
Sensational ? Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay
Higher ? Burna Boy
Love Me JeJe ? Tems
Melhor álbum country
COWBOY CARTER ? Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion ? Post Malone
Deeper Well ? Kacey Musgraves
Higher ? Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind ? Lainey Wilson
Melhor performance solo de country
16 CARRIAGES ? Beyoncé
I Am Not Okay ? Jelly Roll
The Architect ? Kacey Musgraves
A Bar Song (Tipsy) ? Shaboozey
It Takes A Woman ? Chris Stapleton
Melhor álbum de reggae
Take It Easy ? Collie Buddz
Party With Me ? Vybz Kartel
Never Gets Late Here ? Shenseea
Bob Marley: One Love ? Music Inspired By The Film
Evolution ? The Wailers
Compositor não-clássico do ano
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Produtor não-clássico do ano
Alissia
Dernst "D?Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Melhor música composta para mídia visual
Ain?t No Love In Oklahoma ? Luke Combs
Better Place ? *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
Can?t Catch Me Now ? Olivia Rodrigo
It Never Went Away ? Jon Batiste
Love Will Survive ? Barbra Streisand
Melhor trilha sonora para mídia visual
American Fiction
Challengers
The Color Purple
Dune: Part Two
Sh?gun
