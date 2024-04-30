Eddie Redmayne, Sarah Paulson, Rachel McAdams... Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Tony Awards de 2023

Os destaques estão com Hell's Kitchen e Stereophonic, que se tornaram as produções com maior número de indicações da edição ao receber 13 nomeações cada. Abaixo, confira todas as categorias e os nomes que estão concorrendo em cada uma delas:
Melhor Atriz em Musical
Eden Espinosa ? Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon ? Hell?s Kitchen
Kelli O?Hara ? Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett ? The Notebook
Gayle Rankin ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Melhor Ator em Musical
Brody Grant ? The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff ? Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood ? The Notebook
Brian d?Arcy James ? Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Melhor Atriz em Peça de Teatro
Betsy Aidem ? Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange ? Mother Play
Rachel McAdams ? Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson ? Appropriate
Amy Ryan ? Doubt: A Parable
Melhor Ator em Peça de Teatro
William Jackson Harper ? Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr. ? Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber ? Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong ? An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg ? Patriots
Melhor Peça de Teatro
Jaja?s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Melhor Musical
Hell?s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Melhor Libreto de Musical
Kristoffer Diaz - Hell?s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter - The Notebook
Adam Rapp e Justin Levine - The Outsiders
Shaina Taub - Suffs
Rick Elice - Water for Elephants
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original
Adam Guettel - Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne e Fatboy Slim - Here Lies Love
Will Butler - Stereophonic
Shaina Taub - Suffs
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay e Zach Chance) e Justin Levine - The Outsiders
Melhor Cenário de Peça de Teatro
An Enemy of the People
Appropriate
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Jaja?s African Hair Braiding
Stereophonic
Melhor Cenário de Musical
Hell?s Kitchen
The Outsiders
Water for Elephants
Here Lies Love
Lempicka
Back to the Future: The Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Melhor Figurino de Peça de Teatro
Appropriate
Jaja?s African Hair Braiding
Stereophonic
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
An Enemy of the People
Melhor Figurino de Musical
Hell?s Kitchen
The Great Gatsby
Water for Elephants
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Suffs
Melhor Iluminação de Peça de Teatro
An Enemy of the People
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Appropriate
Grey House
Melhor Iluminação de Musical
Illinoise
Water for Elephants
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Hell?s Kitchen
The Outsiders
Melhor Som de Peça de Teatro
Jaja?s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Grey House
Appropriate
Stereophonic
Melhor Som de Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Merrily We Roll Along
Hell?s Kitchen
Here Lies Love
The Outsiders
Melhor Direção de Peça de Teatro
Daniel Aukin ? Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman ? Mary Jane?
Kenny Leon ? Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer ? Appropriate
Whitney White ? Jaja?s African Hair Braiding
Melhor Direção de Musical
Maria Friedman ? Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif ? Hell?s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman ? Suffs
Jessica Stone ? Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor ? The Outsiders
Melhor Coreografia
Here Lies Love
Hell?s Kitchen
The Outsiders
Illinoise
Water for Elephants
Melhor Orquestração
Stereophonic
The Outsiders
Hell?s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Peça de Teatro
Will Brill ? Stereophonic
Eli Gelb ? Stereophonic
Jim Parsons ? Mother Play
Tom Pecinka ? Stereophonic
Corey Stoll ? Appropriate
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Peça de Teatro
Quincy Tyler Bernstine ? Doubt
Juliana Canfield ? Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger ? Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon ? Stereophonic
Kara Young ? Purlie Victorious
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Musical
Roger Bart ? Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone ? The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon ? Hell?s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch ? The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe ? Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Musical
Shoshana Bean ? Hell?s Kitchen
Amber Iman ? Lempicka
Nikki M. James ? Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer ? Monty Python?s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis ? Hell?s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez ? Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Melhor Revival de Peça de Teatro
An Enemy of the People
Appropriate
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Melhor Revival de Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll AlongThe Who?s Tommy
Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.