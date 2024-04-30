Eddie Redmayne, Sarah Paulson, Rachel McAdams... Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Tony Awards de 2023

Tem premiação chegando! No dia 26 de junho serão celebrados os grandes destaques do teatro no 77º Tony Awards. Peças que encantaram o público e atores que conseguiram emocionar a plateia receberão prêmios e reconhecimentos. Nesta terça-feira, dia 30, foi revelada a lista completa dos indicados à premiação.

Os destaques estão com Hell's Kitchen e Stereophonic, que se tornaram as produções com maior número de indicações da edição ao receber 13 nomeações cada. Abaixo, confira todas as categorias e os nomes que estão concorrendo em cada uma delas:

Melhor Atriz em Musical

Eden Espinosa ? Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon ? Hell?s Kitchen

Kelli O?Hara ? Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett ? The Notebook

Gayle Rankin ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Melhor Ator em Musical

Brody Grant ? The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff ? Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood ? The Notebook

Brian d?Arcy James ? Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Melhor Atriz em Peça de Teatro

Betsy Aidem ? Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange ? Mother Play

Rachel McAdams ? Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson ? Appropriate

Amy Ryan ? Doubt: A Parable

Melhor Ator em Peça de Teatro

William Jackson Harper ? Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr. ? Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber ? Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong ? An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg ? Patriots

Melhor Peça de Teatro

Jaja?s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Melhor Musical

Hell?s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Melhor Libreto de Musical

Kristoffer Diaz - Hell?s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter - The Notebook

Adam Rapp e Justin Levine - The Outsiders

Shaina Taub - Suffs

Rick Elice - Water for Elephants

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original

Adam Guettel - Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne e Fatboy Slim - Here Lies Love

Will Butler - Stereophonic

Shaina Taub - Suffs

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay e Zach Chance) e Justin Levine - The Outsiders

Melhor Cenário de Peça de Teatro

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Jaja?s African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Melhor Cenário de Musical

Hell?s Kitchen

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Here Lies Love

Lempicka

Back to the Future: The Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Melhor Figurino de Peça de Teatro

Appropriate

Jaja?s African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

An Enemy of the People

Melhor Figurino de Musical

Hell?s Kitchen

The Great Gatsby

Water for Elephants

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Suffs

Melhor Iluminação de Peça de Teatro

An Enemy of the People

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Appropriate

Grey House

Melhor Iluminação de Musical

Illinoise

Water for Elephants

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Hell?s Kitchen

The Outsiders

Melhor Som de Peça de Teatro

Jaja?s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Grey House

Appropriate

Stereophonic

Melhor Som de Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Merrily We Roll Along

Hell?s Kitchen

Here Lies Love

The Outsiders

Melhor Direção de Peça de Teatro

Daniel Aukin ? Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman ? Mary Jane?

Kenny Leon ? Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer ? Appropriate

Whitney White ? Jaja?s African Hair Braiding

Melhor Direção de Musical

Maria Friedman ? Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif ? Hell?s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman ? Suffs

Jessica Stone ? Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor ? The Outsiders

Melhor Coreografia

Here Lies Love

Hell?s Kitchen

The Outsiders

Illinoise

Water for Elephants

Melhor Orquestração

Stereophonic

The Outsiders

Hell?s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Peça de Teatro

Will Brill ? Stereophonic

Eli Gelb ? Stereophonic

Jim Parsons ? Mother Play

Tom Pecinka ? Stereophonic

Corey Stoll ? Appropriate

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Peça de Teatro

Quincy Tyler Bernstine ? Doubt

Juliana Canfield ? Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger ? Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon ? Stereophonic

Kara Young ? Purlie Victorious

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Musical

Roger Bart ? Back to the Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone ? The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon ? Hell?s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch ? The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe ? Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Musical

Shoshana Bean ? Hell?s Kitchen

Amber Iman ? Lempicka

Nikki M. James ? Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer ? Monty Python?s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis ? Hell?s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez ? Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth ? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Melhor Revival de Peça de Teatro

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Melhor Revival de Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll AlongThe Who?s Tommy