Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift: confira os indicados ao Grammy 2021

Nessa terça-feira, dia 24, foram divulgados os indicados ao Grammy 2021! A premiação, que elege os melhores artistas do mundo da música no último ano, está programada para acontecer em um domingo, dia 21 de janeiro.
A seguir, confira a lista dos indicados!
Álbum do Ano
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood?s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Gravação do Ano
Black Parade, Beyoncé
Colors, Black Pumas
Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don?t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Circles, Post Malone
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion
Canção do Ano (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)
Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, autores (Beyoncé)
The Box, Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, autores (Roddy Ricch)
Cardigan, Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, autores (Taylor Swift)
Circles, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, autores (Post Malone)
Don?t Start Now, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, autores (Dua Lipa)
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish O?Connell and Finneas O?Connell, autores (Billie Eilish)
I Can?t Breathe, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, autores (H.E.R.)
If the World Was Ending, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, autores (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Melhor Álbum R&B Progressivo
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Melhor Álbum Country
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Melhor Novo Artista
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor Performance Solo de Pop
Yummy, Justin Bieber
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don?t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles
Cardigan, Taylor Swift
Melhor Duo Pop/Performance em Grupo
Un Dia (One Day), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny e Tainy
Intentions, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Dynamite, BTS
Rain on Me, Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande
Exile, Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Melhor Álbum Pop
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Melhor Performance de Rock
Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, Haim
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter
Melhor Canção de Rock (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, autores (Phoebe Bridgers)
Lost in Yesterday, Kevin Parker, autoresr (Tame Impala)
Not, Adrianne Lenker, autores (Big Thief)
Shameika, Fiona Apple, autores (Fiona Apple)
Stay High, Brittany Howard, autores (Brittany Howard)
Melhor Álbum de Rock
A Hero?s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jamie, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Melhor Performance de R&B
Lightning & Thunder, Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
Black Parade, Beyoncé
All I Need, Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign
Goat Head, Brittany Howard
See Me, Emily King
Melhor Canção R&B (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)
Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, autores (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, autores (Beyoncé)
Collide, Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, autores (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)
Do It, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Mone?t, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, autores (Chloe X Halle)
Slow Down, Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, autores (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)
Melhor Performance de Rap (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)
Deep Reverence, Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop, DaBaby
What?s Poppin, Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Dior, Pop Smoke
Melhor Performance de Rap/Cantada
Deep Reverence, Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop, DaBaby
What?s Poppin, Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Dior, Pop Smoke
Melhor Música de Rap
The Bigger Picture, Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai?shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
The Box, Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Durk Banks, Roge?t Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
Rockstar, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
Savage, Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe e Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Melhor Álbum de Rap
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King?s Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5?9"
Melhor Canção Country (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)
Bluebird, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, autores (Miranda Lambert)
The Bones, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, autores (Maren Morris)
Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, autores (The Highwomen)
More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, autores (Ingrid Andress)
Some People Do, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, autores (Old Dominion)
Melhor Performance de Country
Stick That in Your Country Song, Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark
When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill
Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton
Bluebird, Miranda Lambert
Melhor Clipe
Brown Skin Girl, Beyoncé
Life Is Good, Future Featuring Drake
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
Adore You, Harry Styles
Melhor Filme de Música
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,
Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol? Band From Texas, ZZ Top.