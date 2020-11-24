Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift: confira os indicados ao Grammy 2021

24/11/2020 | 16:11



Nessa terça-feira, dia 24, foram divulgados os indicados ao Grammy 2021! A premiação, que elege os melhores artistas do mundo da música no último ano, está programada para acontecer em um domingo, dia 21 de janeiro.

A seguir, confira a lista dos indicados!

Álbum do Ano

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood?s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Gravação do Ano

Black Parade, Beyoncé

Colors, Black Pumas

Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don?t Start Now, Dua Lipa

Circles, Post Malone

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion

Canção do Ano (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)

Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, autores (Beyoncé)

The Box, Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, autores (Roddy Ricch)

Cardigan, Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, autores (Taylor Swift)

Circles, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, autores (Post Malone)

Don?t Start Now, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, autores (Dua Lipa)

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish O?Connell and Finneas O?Connell, autores (Billie Eilish)

I Can?t Breathe, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, autores (H.E.R.)

If the World Was Ending, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, autores (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Melhor Álbum R&B Progressivo

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Melhor Álbum Country

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Melhor Novo Artista

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor Performance Solo de Pop

Yummy, Justin Bieber

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don?t Start Now, Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

Melhor Duo Pop/Performance em Grupo

Un Dia (One Day), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny e Tainy

Intentions, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Dynamite, BTS

Rain on Me, Lady Gaga com Ariana Grande

Exile, Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Melhor Álbum Pop

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Melhor Performance de Rock

Shameika, Fiona Apple

Not, Big Thief

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps, Haim

Stay High, Brittany Howard

Daylight, Grace Potter

Melhor Canção de Rock (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, autores (Phoebe Bridgers)

Lost in Yesterday, Kevin Parker, autoresr (Tame Impala)

Not, Adrianne Lenker, autores (Big Thief)

Shameika, Fiona Apple, autores (Fiona Apple)

Stay High, Brittany Howard, autores (Brittany Howard)

Melhor Álbum de Rock

A Hero?s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jamie, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Melhor Performance de R&B

Lightning & Thunder, Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

Black Parade, Beyoncé

All I Need, Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign

Goat Head, Brittany Howard

See Me, Emily King

Melhor Canção R&B (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)

Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, autores (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, autores (Beyoncé)

Collide, Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, autores (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)

Do It, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Mone?t, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, autores (Chloe X Halle)

Slow Down, Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, autores (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Melhor Performance de Rap (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)

Deep Reverence, Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop, DaBaby

What?s Poppin, Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Dior, Pop Smoke

Melhor Performance de Rap/Cantada

Deep Reverence, Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop, DaBaby

What?s Poppin, Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Dior, Pop Smoke

Melhor Música de Rap

The Bigger Picture, Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai?shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

The Box, Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Laugh Now, Cry Later, Durk Banks, Roge?t Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

Rockstar, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

Savage, Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe e Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King?s Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5?9"

Melhor Canção Country (prêmio vai para o compositor da música)

Bluebird, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, autores (Miranda Lambert)

The Bones, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, autores (Maren Morris)

Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, autores (The Highwomen)

More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, autores (Ingrid Andress)

Some People Do, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, autores (Old Dominion)

Melhor Performance de Country

Stick That in Your Country Song, Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark

When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill

Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton

Bluebird, Miranda Lambert

Melhor Clipe

Brown Skin Girl, Beyoncé

Life Is Good, Future Featuring Drake

Lockdown, Anderson .Paak

Adore You, Harry Styles

Melhor Filme de Música

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,

Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol? Band From Texas, ZZ Top.