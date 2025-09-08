Lady Gaga é o Grande nome do VMA 2025; veja a lista completa de vencedores

A edição de 2025 do MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) foi realizada nesse domingo, 7, em Nova York (EUA), reunindo os principais nomes da música em uma noite marcada por performances, surpresas e grandes vitórias. Com apresentação do rapper LL Cool J, a cerimônia celebrou a diversidade de gêneros e estilos, além de premiar tanto artistas veteranos quanto estreantes em ascensão.

Liderando as indicações com 12 nomeações, Lady Gaga foi uma das grandes vencedoras da noite. A cantora conquistou os prêmios de Artista do Ano, Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Colaboração, esta última ao lado de Bruno Mars, com a canção Die with a Smile.

Rosé também brilhou, vencendo em Música do Ano com Apt., sua parceria com Bruno Mars.

Entre os novatos, Alex Warren se destacou como Artista Revelação. Sabrina Carpenter, que vem se consolidando como força pop, levou três troféus: Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Álbum e Melhores Efeitos Visuais.

Ariana Grande venceu em três categorias: Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Pop e Melhor Longa, com o projeto Brighter Days Ahead.

O VMA 2025 também premiou representantes de gêneros específicos como Shakira (Melhor Latino), Doechii (Melhor Hip-Hop e Melhor Coreografia), Coldplay (Melhor Rock), Tyla (Melhor Afrobeat) e Lisa com Doja Cat e Raye (Melhor K-pop).

Confira a lista completa de indicados e vencedores do VMA 2025 (os ganhadores estão em negrito):

Vídeo do Ano

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

- The Weeknd, Playboy Carti - Timeless

Artista do Ano

- Bad Bunny

- Beyoncé

- Kendrick Lamar

- Lady Gaga

- Morgan Wallen

- Taylor Swift

- The Weeknd

Música do Ano

- Alex Warren - Ordinary

- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

- Doechii - Anxiety

- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

- Gracie Abrams - I Love You, Im Sorry

- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

- Lorde - What Was That

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

- Tate McRae - Sports Car

- The Weeknd, Playboy Carti - Timeless

Artista Revelação

- Alex Warren

- Ella Langley

- Gigi Perez

- Lola Young

- Sombr

- The Marías

Melhor Artista Pop

- Ariana Grande

- Charli XCX

- Justin Bieber

- Lorde

- Miley Cyrus

- Sabrina Carpenter

- Tate McRae

Performance do Ano - MTV Push

- Agosto de 2024 - Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

- Setembro de 2024 - Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song

- Outubro de 2024 - Mark Ambor - Belong Together

- Novembro de 2024 - Lay Bankz - Graveyard

- Dezembro de 2024 - Dasha - Bye Bye Bye

- Janeiro de 2025 - Katseye - Touch

- Fevereiro de 2025 - Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

- Março de 2025 - Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

- Abril de 2025 - Livingston - Shadow

- Maio de 2025 - Damiano David - Next Summer

- Junho de 2025 - Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

- Julho de 2025 - Role Model - Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Melhor Grupo

- Aespa

- All Time Low

- Backstreet Boys

- BLACKPINK

- Coldplay

- Evanescence

- Fuerza Regida

- Grupo Frontera

- Imagine Dragons

- Jonas Brothers

- KATSEYE

- My Chemical Romance

- SEVENTEEN

- Stray Kids

- The Marías

- twenty one pilots

Melhor Colaboração

- Bailey Zimmerman com Luke Combs - Backup Plan

- Kendrick Lamar e SZA - Luther

- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

- Post Malone com Blake Shelton - Pour Me a Drink

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - Sunset Blvd

Melhor Pop

- Alex Warren - Ordinary

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die with a Smile

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Melhor Hip-Hop

- Doechii - Anxiety

- Drake - Nokia

- Eminem com Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

- GloRilla com Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- LL Cool J com Eminem - Murdergram Deux

- Travis Scott - 4X4

Melhor R&B

- Chris Brown - Residuals

- Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs - Mutt (Remix)

- Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

- Partynextdoor - N o C hill

- Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

- SZA - Drive

- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless

Melhor Alternativo

- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

- Imagine Dragons - Wake Up

- Lola Young - Messy

- MGK & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road

- Sombr - Back to Friends

- The Marías - Back to Me

Melhor Rock

- Coldplay - All My Love

- Evanescence - Afterlife

- Green Day - One Eyed Bastard

- Lenny Kravitz - Honey

- Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

- Twenty One Pilots - The Contract

Melhor Latino

- Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable

- J Balvin - Rio

- Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

- Peso Pluma - La Patrulla

- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?

- Shakira - Soltera

Melhor K-pop

- Aespa - Whiplash

- Jennie - Like Jennie

- Jimin - Who

- Jisoo - Earthquake

- Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

- Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom

- Rosé - Toxic Till the End

Melhor Afrobeat

- Asake e Travis Scott - Active

- Burna Boy com Travis Scott - TaTaTa

- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Remix)

- Rema - Baby (Is It a Crime)

- Tems com Asake - Get It Right

- Tyla - Push 2 Start

- Wizkid com Brent Faiyaz - Piece of My Heart

Melhor Country

- Chris Stapleton - Think Im In Love With You

- Cody Johnson com Carrie Underwood - Im Gonna Love You

- Jelly Roll - Liar

- Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU

- Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

- Morgan Wallen - Smile

Música de Verão

- Addison Rae - Headphones On

- Alex Warren - Ordinary

- Benson Boone - Mystical Magical

- BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman - All the Way

- Chappell Roan - The Subway

- Demi Lovato - Fast

- Doja Cat - Jealous Type

- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI - Golden

- Jessie Murph - Blue Strips

- Justin Bieber - Daisies

- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)

- Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae - What I Want

- Ravyn Lenae feat. Rex Orange County - Love Me Not

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

- Sombr - 12 to 12

- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Melhor Álbum

- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Mais Fotos

- Kendrick Lamar - GNX

- Lady Gaga - Mayhem

- Morgan Wallen - Im the Problem

- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Melhor Longa

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

- Damiano David - Funny Little Stories

- Mac Miller - Balloonerism

- Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful

- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Melhor Vídeo Para o Bem

- Burna Boy - Higher

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Doechii - Anxiety

- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - Younger and Hotter Than Me

- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - Sleepwalking

Melhor Direção

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Melhor Direção de Arte

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Lorde - Man Of The Year

- Miley Cyrus - End of the World

- Rosé e Bruno Mars - Apt.

Melhor Cinematografia

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Melhor Edição

- Charli XCX - Guess com Billie Eilish

- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Melhor Coreografia

- Doechii - Anxiety

- FKA Twigs - Eusexua

- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Tyla - Push 2 Start

- Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow