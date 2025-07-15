Confira a lista de indicados do Emmy 2025

A maior premiação da televisão americana, o Emmy anunciou os indicados de sua 77ª edição nesta terça-feira (15). A cerimônia será em Los Angeles no dia 14 de setembro

Confira abaixo os indicados nas principais categorias:

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary

O Urso (The Bear)

Medíocres (Hacks)

Ninguém Quer (Nobody Wants This)

Only Murders in the Building

Falando a Real (Shrinking)

O Estúdio (The Studio)

What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Adam Brody (Ninguém Quer)

Seth Rogen (O Estúdio)

Jason Segel (Falando a Real)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Kristen Bell (Ninguém Quer)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)

Jean Smart (Medíocres)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Ike Barinholtz (O Estúdio)

Colman Domingo (As Quatro Estações do Ano)

Harrison Ford (Falando a Real)

Jeff Hiller (Alguém em Algum Lugar)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (O Urso)

Michael Urie (Falando a Real)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Liza Colón-Zayas (O Urso)

Hannah Einbinder (Medíocres)

Kathryn Hahn (O Estúdio)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O’Hara (O Estúdio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Falando a Real)

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

Jon Bernthal (O Urso)

Bryan Cranston (O Estúdio)

Dave Franco (O Estúdio)

Ron Howard (O Estúdio)

Anthony Mackie (O Estúdio)

Martin Scorsese (O Estúdio)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Olivia Colman (O Urso)

Jamie Lee Curtis (O Urso)

Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face)

Robby Hoffman (Medíocres)

Zoë Kravitz (O Estúdio)

Julianne Nicholson (Medíocres)

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)

Lucia Aniello (Medíocres)

James Burrows (Mid-Century Modern)

Nathan Fielder (O Ensaio)

Seth Rogen (O Estúdio)

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Lucia Anello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Medíocres)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton ACE, Eric Notarnicola (O Ensaio)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (Alguém em Algum Lugar)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (O Estúdio)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (What We do In The Shadows)

Melhor série de drama

Andor

A Diplomata (The Diplomat)

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Ruptura (Severance)

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Ruptura)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Sharon Horgan (Mal de Família)

Britt Lower (Ruptura)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (A Diplomata)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Zach Cherry (Ruptura)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Ruptura)

John Tuturro (Ruptura)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator convidado em série de drama

Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys)

Scott Glenn (The White Lotus)

Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt)

Joe Pantoliano (The Last of Us)

Forest Whitaker (Andor)

Jeffrey Wright (The Last of Us)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama

Jane Alexander (Ruptura)

Gwendoline Christie (Ruptura)

Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us)

Cherry Jones (O Conto Da Aia)

Catherine O’Hara (The Last of Us)

Merritt Wever (Ruptura)

Melhor direção em série de drama

Janus Metz (Andor)

Amanda Marsalis, John Wells (The Pitt)

Jessica Lee Gagné, Ben Stiller (Ruptura)

Adam Randall (Slow Horses)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

Dan Gilroy (Andor)

Joe Sachs, R. Scott Gemmill (The Pitt)

Dan Erickson (Ruptura)

Will Smith (Slow Horses)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Adolescência (Adolescence)

Black Mirror

Morrendo por Sexo (Dying for Sex)

O Caso dos Irmãos Menendez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Pinguim (The Penguin)

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Colin Farrell (Pinguim)

Stephen Graham (Adolescência)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Acima de Qualquer Suspeita)

Brian Tyree Henry (Ladrões de Drogas)

Cooper Koch (O Caso dos Irmãos Menendez)

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Meghann Fahy (Sereias)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Cristin Miloti (Pinguim)

Michelle Williams (Morrendo por Sexo)

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Philip Barantini (Adolescência)

Shannon Murphy (Morrendo por Sexo)

Helen Shaver, Jennifer Getzinger (Pinguim)

Nicole Kassell (Sereias)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Dia Zero)

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham (Adolescência)

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali (Black Mirror)

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether (Morrendo por Sexo)

Lauren LeFranc (Pinguim)

Joshua Zetumer (Não Diga Nada)

Melhor programa de animação

Arcane

Bob’s Burguers

Efeitos Colaterais (Common Side Effects)

Love, Death & Robots

Os Simpson (The Simpsons)

Melhor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert