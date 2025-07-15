Confira a lista de indicados do Emmy 2025

Organização anunciou os indicados de sua 77ª edição nesta terça-feira (15)
A maior premiação da televisão americana, o Emmy anunciou os indicados de sua 77ª edição nesta terça-feira (15). A cerimônia será em Los Angeles no dia 14 de setembro
Confira abaixo os indicados nas principais categorias:
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
O Urso (The Bear)
Medíocres (Hacks)
Ninguém Quer (Nobody Wants This)
Only Murders in the Building
Falando a Real (Shrinking)
O Estúdio (The Studio)
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Adam Brody (Ninguém Quer)
Seth Rogen (O Estúdio)
Jason Segel (Falando a Real)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
Kristen Bell (Ninguém Quer)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)
Jean Smart (Medíocres)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Ike Barinholtz (O Estúdio)
Colman Domingo (As Quatro Estações do Ano)
Harrison Ford (Falando a Real)
Jeff Hiller (Alguém em Algum Lugar)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (O Urso)
Michael Urie (Falando a Real)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Liza Colón-Zayas (O Urso)
Hannah Einbinder (Medíocres)
Kathryn Hahn (O Estúdio)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Catherine O’Hara (O Estúdio)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Jessica Williams (Falando a Real)
Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia
Jon Bernthal (O Urso)
Bryan Cranston (O Estúdio)
Dave Franco (O Estúdio)
Ron Howard (O Estúdio)
Anthony Mackie (O Estúdio)
Martin Scorsese (O Estúdio)
Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia
Olivia Colman (O Urso)
Jamie Lee Curtis (O Urso)
Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face)
Robby Hoffman (Medíocres)
Zoë Kravitz (O Estúdio)
Julianne Nicholson (Medíocres)
Melhor direção em série de comédia
Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)
Lucia Aniello (Medíocres)
James Burrows (Mid-Century Modern)
Nathan Fielder (O Ensaio)
Seth Rogen (O Estúdio)
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Lucia Anello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Medíocres)
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton ACE, Eric Notarnicola (O Ensaio)
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (Alguém em Algum Lugar)
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (O Estúdio)
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (What We do In The Shadows)
Melhor série de drama
Andor
A Diplomata (The Diplomat)
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Ruptura (Severance)
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
LEIA TAMBÉM:
Wagner Moura fica de fora do Emmy 2025, e brasileiros lamentam nas redes sociais
Melhor ator em série de drama
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Adam Scott (Ruptura)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Sharon Horgan (Mal de Família)
Britt Lower (Ruptura)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (A Diplomata)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Zach Cherry (Ruptura)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
James Marsden (Paradise)
Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
Tramell Tillman (Ruptura)
John Tuturro (Ruptura)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Patricia Arquette (Ruptura)
Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Melhor ator convidado em série de drama
Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys)
Scott Glenn (The White Lotus)
Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt)
Joe Pantoliano (The Last of Us)
Forest Whitaker (Andor)
Jeffrey Wright (The Last of Us)
Melhor atriz convidada em série de drama
Jane Alexander (Ruptura)
Gwendoline Christie (Ruptura)
Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us)
Cherry Jones (O Conto Da Aia)
Catherine O’Hara (The Last of Us)
Merritt Wever (Ruptura)
Melhor direção em série de drama
Janus Metz (Andor)
Amanda Marsalis, John Wells (The Pitt)
Jessica Lee Gagné, Ben Stiller (Ruptura)
Adam Randall (Slow Horses)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
Dan Gilroy (Andor)
Joe Sachs, R. Scott Gemmill (The Pitt)
Dan Erickson (Ruptura)
Will Smith (Slow Horses)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
Adolescência (Adolescence)
Black Mirror
Morrendo por Sexo (Dying for Sex)
O Caso dos Irmãos Menendez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Pinguim (The Penguin)
Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
Colin Farrell (Pinguim)
Stephen Graham (Adolescência)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Acima de Qualquer Suspeita)
Brian Tyree Henry (Ladrões de Drogas)
Cooper Koch (O Caso dos Irmãos Menendez)
Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
Meghann Fahy (Sereias)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Cristin Miloti (Pinguim)
Michelle Williams (Morrendo por Sexo)
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
Philip Barantini (Adolescência)
Shannon Murphy (Morrendo por Sexo)
Helen Shaver, Jennifer Getzinger (Pinguim)
Nicole Kassell (Sereias)
Lesli Linka Glatter (Dia Zero)
Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para a TV
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham (Adolescência)
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali (Black Mirror)
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether (Morrendo por Sexo)
Lauren LeFranc (Pinguim)
Joshua Zetumer (Não Diga Nada)
Melhor programa de animação
Arcane
Bob’s Burguers
Efeitos Colaterais (Common Side Effects)
Love, Death & Robots
Os Simpson (The Simpsons)
Melhor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.