Grammy 2025: Beyoncé é a principal vencedora da noite; veja lista, com Beatles e Chappell Roan

O Grammy 2025 reconheceu os maiores destaques da música no último ano neste domingo, 2. O prêmio mais importante da noite, Melhor Álbum, foi entregue pelo corpo de bombeiros de Los Angeles a Beyoncé por Cowboy Carter.

A premiação teve Kendrick Lamar como um dos grandes destaques. Ele venceu cinco prêmios com Not Like Us, incluindo Música do Ano e Gravação do Ano.

Dentre os indicados, também estiveram brasileiros. Milton Nascimento concorreu ao prêmio de Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz por Milton + Esperanza ao lado da norte-americana Esperanza Spalding, mas perdeu a categoria para Samara Joy, a mesma artista que venceu de Anitta na categoria de Artista Revelação em 2023.

Anitta disputou o prêmio de Pop Latino pelo álbum Funk Generation, mas perdeu para Shakira. A colombiana venceu a categoria com o marcante Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran e dedicou o troféu aos imigrantes.

Pouco antes do início da cerimônia, o Grammy já começou a anunciar os vencedores. Os Beatles venceram a categoria de Melhor Performance de Rock por Now And Then. A banda também disputou o prêmio de Gravação do Ano.

A primeira a receber um prêmio durante a cerimônia foi Doechii, terceira mulher a vencer a categoria Melhor Álbum de Rap. Logo em seguida, Sabrina Carpenter foi a vencedora do prêmio de Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal e Beyoncé, de Melhor Álbum Country.

Chappell Roan venceu uma das categorias mais concorridas da noite, a de Artista Revelação, e fez um discurso impactante sobre suporte a artistas em início de carreira, além de criticar a indústria musical.

Veja a lista dos vencedores do Grammy 2025:

Música do Ano

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em

Revelação do Ano

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan (VENCEDORA)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Álbum do Ano

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (VENCEDORA)

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Gravação do Ano

The Beatles - Now And Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Charli xcx - 360

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

Anitta - Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Kany García - García

Shakira Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran (VENCEDORA)

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Melhor Performance Solo Pop

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Performance Pop Duo ou Grupo

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix

Beyoncé e Post Malone - Leviis Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet (VENCEDORA)

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

Disclosure - Shes Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender (VENCEDORES)

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

Melhor Gravação de Dance Pop

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - LAmour de Ma Vie Over Now Extended Edit

Charli XCX - Von Dutch (VENCEDORA)

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica

Charli XCX - Brat (VENCEDORA)

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Melhor Gravação Remixada

Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) (VENCEDORA)

Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico

Alissia

Daniel Nigro (VENCEDOR)

Dernst "DMile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico

Amy Allen (VENCEDORA)

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Melhor Performance de Rock

The Beatles - Now and Then (VENCEDORES)

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Melhor Performance de Metal

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (VENCEDORES)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Melhor Canção de Rock

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Álbum de Rock

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Performance de R&B

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET) (VENCEDORA)

SZA - Saturn

Melhor Performance Tradicional de R&B

Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie

Lucky Daye - Thats You (VENCEDOR)

Marsha Ambrosius - Wet

Muni Long - Make Me Forget

Melhor Canção de R&B

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani - After Hours

Muni Long - Ruined Me

SZA - Saturn (VENCEDORA)

Tems - Burning

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You (VENCEDORA)

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Kehlani - Crash

NxWorries - Why Lawd? (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe) (VENCEDOR)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Melhor Performance de Rap

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Dont Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM (VENCEDORAS)

Melhor Canção de Rap

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

Glorilla - Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)

Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal (VENCEDORA)

Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Dont Trust You

J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada

Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word

Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say

Skillz - The Seven Number Ones

Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Performance de Jazz

The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears

Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz

Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance (VENCEDORES)

Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes

Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined (VENCEDOR)

John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever

Miguel Zenón - Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel

Eliane Elias - Time and Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab

Horacio El Negro Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives! (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin (VENCEDORA)

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive - Good Together

Norah Jones - Visions (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue

Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage - Speak to Me

Mark Guiliana - Mark

Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

Hells Kitchen (VENCEDOR)

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Melhor Performance Solo Country

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman (VENCEDOR)

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Melhor Performance Duo ou Grupo de Country

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted (VENCEDORAS)

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Melhor Canção Country

Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect (VENCEDORA)

Post Malone com Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Melhor Álbum Country

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (VENCEDORA)

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Melhor Performance de American Roots

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb Mo, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling

Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Performance de Música Americana

Beyoncé - Ya Ya

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Dont Do Me Good

Madison Cunningham - Subtitles

Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Canção de American Roots

Aoife ODonovan - All My Friends

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time

Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Álbum de Americana

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers (VENCEDORA)

T Bone Burnett - The Other Side

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass

Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1 (VENCEDOR)

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World

Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman

The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life

Sister Sadie - No Fear

Tony Trischka - Earl Jam

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down

Little Feat - Sams Place

Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal - Swingin: Live at the Church in Tulsa (VENCEDOR)

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

Antonio Vergara - The Fury

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster - Mileage (VENCEDORA)

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown

Melhor Álbum de Folk

Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife ODonovan - All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland (VENCEDORES)

Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Melhor Álbum de Música Regional Roots

Big Chief Monk com Jwan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pea - Kuini (VENCEDOR)

New Breed Brass Band com Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots

Melhor Performance/Canção Gospel

Doe - Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday

Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah (VENCEDORES)

Yolanda Adams - Church Doors

Melhor Performance/Canção de Música Cristã Contemporânea

Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)

CeCe Winans - Thats My King (VENCEDORA)

Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise

Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Wont)

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room

Melhor Álbum Gospel

CeCe Winans - More Than This (VENCEDORA)

Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen

Kirk Franklin - Fathers Day

Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors

Doe - Heart of a Human (VENCEDORA)

Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank - Child of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete

Melhor Álbum de Roots Gospel

Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

Cory Henry - Church (VENCEDOR)

The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According to Mark

The Nelons - Loving You

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Feid - Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin - Rayo

Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan (VENCEDOR)

Young Miko - Att.

Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino

Cimafunk - Pa Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte - Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso - Grasa

Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluindo Tejano)

Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 (VENCEDOR)

Chiquis - Diamantes

Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos

Peso Pluma - Éxodo

Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira

Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony - Muevense

Sheila E. - Bailar

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Performance Musical Global

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul

Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani

Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere

Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira

Rocky Dawuni - Rise

Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá (VENCEDORAS)

Melhor Performance de Música Africana

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Burna Boy - Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe (VENCEDORA)

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II (VENCEDORES)

Rema - Heis

Tems - Born in the Wild

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

Collie Buddz - Take It Easy

Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe) (VENCEDORES)

Vybz Kartel - Party With Me

The Wailers - Evolution

Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Chant

Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light

Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Álbum de Música Infantil

Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate

John Legend - My Favorite Dream

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo! (VENCEDORES)

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo

Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival

Melhor Álbum de Comédia

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer (VENCEDOR)

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday Youll Die

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Melhor Gravação de Audiolivro, Narração e Narração de Histórias

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration (VENCEDOR)

Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein (VENCEDORES)

Various Artists - The Color Purple

Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists - Saltburn

Various Artists - Twisters: The Album

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídia Visual (inclui cinema e televisão)

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two (VENCEDOR)

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shogun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Videogames e Outras Mídias Interativas

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvels Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (VENCEDORA)

Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary "American Symphony") (VENCEDOR)

Luke Combs - Aint No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Cant Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Melhor Videoclipe

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)

Taylor Swift com Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor Filme Musical

Jon Batiste - American Symphony (VENCEDOR)

June Carter Cash - June

Run-DMC - Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop

Melhor Pacote de Gravação

The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers

Charli XCX - Brat (VENCEDORA)

iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green - Baker Hotel

Melhor Pacote em Caixa ou Edição Limitada Especial

Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things

John Lennon - Mind Games (VENCEDOR)

Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)

Nirvana - In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago

Melhores Notas de Álbum

Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabneys Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight

John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55

King Olivers Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial (VENCEDORES)

Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película "Al Son de Beno"

Melhor Álbum Histórico

King Olivers Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial (VENCEDORES)

Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson - Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito

Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Melhor Engenharia de Álbum, Não Clássico

Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Peter Gabriel - I/O (VENCEDOR)

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n Sweet

Willow - Empathogen

Melhor Engenharia de Álbum, Clássico

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 - Bates: Resurrexit (Live) (VENCEDORES)

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister

Produtor do Ano, Clássico

Christoph Franke

Dirk Sobotka

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone (VENCEDORA)

Erica Brenner

Morten Lindberg

Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo

Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax

Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix) (VENCEDOR)

Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company

Roxy Music - Avalon

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders

Melhor Composição Instrumental

Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands (VENCEDORES)

André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a "Rap" Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion

Shelly Berg - At Last

Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou A Cappella

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)

Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)

Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water (VENCEDORES)

Säje - Silent Night

Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns

Melhor Arranjo, Instrumentos e Vocais

Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence

John Legend - Always Come Back

Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma (VENCEDORAS)

Willow - Big Feelings

The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From "Persona 5")

Melhor Performance de Orquestra

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (VENCEDORES)

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance

Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen

Melhor Gravação de Ópera

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours

San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Performance de Coral

Apollos Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54

The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist

The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre (VENCEDORES)

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark

True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad

Melhor Performance de Kúsica de Câmara/Pequeno Conjunto

Caroline Shaw & So Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance (VENCEDORES)

JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles

Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales

Miró Quartet - Home

Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 "Archduke""

Melhor Solo de Instrumento Clássico

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing (VENCEDOR)

Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Mak Grgic & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer

Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan dArc

Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations

Melhor Álbum Vocal Solo Clássico

Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs

Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo dOro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years (VENCEDORAS)

Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come

Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way

Melhor Compêndio Clássico

Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto

Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging

Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II

Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (VENCEDORES)

Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporânea

Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello

Decoda - Coleman: Revelry

Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (VENCEDORES)