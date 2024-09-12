Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Anitta. Veja a lista de vencedores do VMA 2024!

Na última quarta-feira, dia 11, rolou em Nova York, nos Estados Unidos, o MTV Video Music Awards 2024! A premiação contou com apresentações de Anitta, Katy Perry, Eminem. E, claro, premiou uma série de artistas.

Anitta concorreu em duas categorias, mas levou apenas uma para casa - Melhor Clipe Latino

Veja abaixo a lista de vencedores:

Música do Ano

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight

Beyoncé ? Texas Hold ?Em

Jack Harlow ? Lovin On Me

Kendrick Lamar ? Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter ? Espresso - Vencedora

Teddy Swims ? Lose Control

Melhor Colaboração

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight - Vencedora

Drake ft. Sexyy Red e Sza ? Rich Baby Daddy

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion ? Wanna Be

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll ? Wild Ones

Jung Kook ft. Latto ? Seven

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen ? I Had Some Help

Melhor Alternativo

Benson Boone ? Beautiful Things - Vencedor

Bleachers ? Tiny Moves

Hozier ? Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons ? Eyes Closed

Linkin Park ? Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims ? Lose Control (Live)

Melhor Vídeo Em Alta

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba ? Mamushi - Vencedora

Beyoncé ? TEXAS HOLD ?EM

Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti ? I LUV IT

Chappell Roan ? HOT TO GO!

Charli xcx ? Apple

Tinashe ? Nasty

Melhor Rock

Lenny Kravitz ? Human - Vencedor

Bon Jovi ? Legendary

Coldplay ? feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day ? Dilemma

Kings of Leon ? Mustang

U2 ? Atomic City

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Katy Perry ? Roar - Vencedora

Beyoncé ? Love on Top

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott ? Like a Virgin & Hollywood

Eminem ? Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am

Lady Gaga ? Paparazzi

Madonna ? Like a Virgin

Taylor Swift ? You Belong With Me

Melhor Afrobeats

Tyla ? Water - Vencedora

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon ? Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy ? City Boys

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay ? Sensational

Tems ? Love Me JeJe

Usher, Pheelz ? Ruin

Videoclipe do Ano

Ariana Grande ? We Can?t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)

Billie Eilish ? Lunch

Doja Cat ? Paint The Town Red

Eminem ? Houdini

SZA ? Snooze

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight - Vencedora

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift - Vencedora

Artista Revelação

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan - Vencedora

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Melhor Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift - Vencedora

Melhor Hip-hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA ? Rich Baby Daddy

Eminem ? Houdini - Vencedor

GloRilla ? Yeah Glo!

Gunna ? Fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion ? Boa

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti ? Fe!N

Melhor clipe de R&B

Alicia Keys ? Lifeline

Muni Long ? Made For Me

SZA ? Snooze - Vencedora

Tyla ? Water

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage ? Good Good

Victoria Monét ? On My Mama

Melhor Latino

Anitta ? Mil Veces - Vencedora

Bad Bunny ? Monaco

KAROL G ? Mi Ex Tenía Razón

Myke Towers ? Lala

Peso Pluma & Anitta ? Bellakeo

Rauw Alejandro ? Touching The Sky

Shakira & Cardi B ? Puntería

Melhor K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto ? Seven

LISA ? Rockstar - Vencedora

NCT Dream ? Smoothie

NewJeans ? Super Shy

Stray Kids ? Lalalala

Tomorrow X Together ? Deja vu

Vídeo-Manifesto (Video for Good)

Alexander Stewart ? if only you knew

Billie Eilish ? What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie) - Vencedora

Coldplay ? feelslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll ? Best For Me

RAYE ? Genesis.

Tyler Childers ? In Your Love

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande ? We Can?t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) ? Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers ? Tiny Moves ? Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem ? Houdini ? Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion ? Boa ? Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter ? Please Please Please ? Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight Directed by Taylor Swift - Vencedora

Melhor Cinematografia

Ariana Grande ? We Can?t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) ? Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov - Vencedora

Charli xcx ? Von dutch ? Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa ? Illusion ? Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo ? Obsessed ? Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro ? Touching The Sky ? Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

Melhor Edição

Anitta ? Mil Veces ? Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande ? we can?t be friends (wait for your love) ? Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem ? Houdini ? Editing by David Checel

LISA ? Rockstar ? Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter ? Espresso ? Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Editing by Chancler Haynes - Vencedora

Melhor Coreografia

Bleachers ? Tiny Moves ? Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa ? Houdini ? Choreography by Charm La?Donna - Vencedora

LISA ? Rockstar ? Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro ? Touching The Sky ? Choreography by Felix Fefe Burgos

Tate McRae ? Greedy ? Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan ? Rush ? Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande ? the boy is mine ? Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem ? Houdini ? Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post - Vencedor

Justin Timberlake ? Selfish ? Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion ? BOA ? Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo ? get him back! ? Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Visual Effects by Parliament

Melhor Direção de Arte

Charli xcx ? 360 ? Art Direction by Grace Surnow

LISA ? Rockstar ? Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion ? Boa ? Art Direction by Brittany Porter - Vencedora

Olivia Rodrigo ? Bad Idea Right? ? Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter ? Please Please Please ? Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Art Direction by Ethan Tobman