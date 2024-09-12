Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Anitta. Veja a lista de vencedores do VMA 2024!

Na última quarta-feira, dia 11, rolou em Nova York, nos Estados Unidos, o MTV Video Music Awards 2024! A premiação contou com apresentações de Anitta, Katy Perry, Eminem. E, claro, premiou uma série de artistas.
Anitta concorreu em duas categorias, mas levou apenas uma para casa - Melhor Clipe Latino
Veja abaixo a lista de vencedores:
Música do Ano
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight
Beyoncé ? Texas Hold ?Em
Jack Harlow ? Lovin On Me
Kendrick Lamar ? Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter ? Espresso - Vencedora
Teddy Swims ? Lose Control
Melhor Colaboração
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight - Vencedora
Drake ft. Sexyy Red e Sza ? Rich Baby Daddy
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion ? Wanna Be
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll ? Wild Ones
Jung Kook ft. Latto ? Seven
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen ? I Had Some Help
Melhor Alternativo
Benson Boone ? Beautiful Things - Vencedor
Bleachers ? Tiny Moves
Hozier ? Too Sweet
Imagine Dragons ? Eyes Closed
Linkin Park ? Friendly Fire
Teddy Swims ? Lose Control (Live)
Melhor Vídeo Em Alta
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba ? Mamushi - Vencedora
Beyoncé ? TEXAS HOLD ?EM
Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti ? I LUV IT
Chappell Roan ? HOT TO GO!
Charli xcx ? Apple
Tinashe ? Nasty
Melhor Rock
Lenny Kravitz ? Human - Vencedor
Bon Jovi ? Legendary
Coldplay ? feelslikeimfallinginlove
Green Day ? Dilemma
Kings of Leon ? Mustang
U2 ? Atomic City
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Katy Perry ? Roar - Vencedora
Beyoncé ? Love on Top
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott ? Like a Virgin & Hollywood
Eminem ? Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am
Lady Gaga ? Paparazzi
Madonna ? Like a Virgin
Taylor Swift ? You Belong With Me
Melhor Afrobeats
Tyla ? Water - Vencedora
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon ? Last Heartbreak Song
Burna Boy ? City Boys
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay ? Sensational
Tems ? Love Me JeJe
Usher, Pheelz ? Ruin
Videoclipe do Ano
Ariana Grande ? We Can?t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Billie Eilish ? Lunch
Doja Cat ? Paint The Town Red
Eminem ? Houdini
SZA ? Snooze
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight - Vencedora
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift - Vencedora
Artista Revelação
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan - Vencedora
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Melhor Pop
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift - Vencedora
Melhor Hip-hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA ? Rich Baby Daddy
Eminem ? Houdini - Vencedor
GloRilla ? Yeah Glo!
Gunna ? Fukumean
Megan Thee Stallion ? Boa
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti ? Fe!N
Melhor clipe de R&B
Alicia Keys ? Lifeline
Muni Long ? Made For Me
SZA ? Snooze - Vencedora
Tyla ? Water
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage ? Good Good
Victoria Monét ? On My Mama
Melhor Latino
Anitta ? Mil Veces - Vencedora
Bad Bunny ? Monaco
KAROL G ? Mi Ex Tenía Razón
Myke Towers ? Lala
Peso Pluma & Anitta ? Bellakeo
Rauw Alejandro ? Touching The Sky
Shakira & Cardi B ? Puntería
Melhor K-Pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto ? Seven
LISA ? Rockstar - Vencedora
NCT Dream ? Smoothie
NewJeans ? Super Shy
Stray Kids ? Lalalala
Tomorrow X Together ? Deja vu
Vídeo-Manifesto (Video for Good)
Alexander Stewart ? if only you knew
Billie Eilish ? What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie) - Vencedora
Coldplay ? feelslikeimfallinginlove
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll ? Best For Me
RAYE ? Genesis.
Tyler Childers ? In Your Love
Melhor Direção
Ariana Grande ? We Can?t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) ? Directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers ? Tiny Moves ? Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem ? Houdini ? Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion ? Boa ? Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter ? Please Please Please ? Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight Directed by Taylor Swift - Vencedora
Melhor Cinematografia
Ariana Grande ? We Can?t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) ? Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov - Vencedora
Charli xcx ? Von dutch ? Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa ? Illusion ? Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo ? Obsessed ? Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro ? Touching The Sky ? Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
Melhor Edição
Anitta ? Mil Veces ? Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande ? we can?t be friends (wait for your love) ? Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem ? Houdini ? Editing by David Checel
LISA ? Rockstar ? Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter ? Espresso ? Editing by Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Editing by Chancler Haynes - Vencedora
Melhor Coreografia
Bleachers ? Tiny Moves ? Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa ? Houdini ? Choreography by Charm La?Donna - Vencedora
LISA ? Rockstar ? Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro ? Touching The Sky ? Choreography by Felix Fefe Burgos
Tate McRae ? Greedy ? Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan ? Rush ? Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Ariana Grande ? the boy is mine ? Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Eminem ? Houdini ? Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post - Vencedor
Justin Timberlake ? Selfish ? Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion ? BOA ? Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo ? get him back! ? Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Visual Effects by Parliament
Melhor Direção de Arte
Charli xcx ? 360 ? Art Direction by Grace Surnow
LISA ? Rockstar ? Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion ? Boa ? Art Direction by Brittany Porter - Vencedora
Olivia Rodrigo ? Bad Idea Right? ? Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter ? Please Please Please ? Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone ? Fortnight ? Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
