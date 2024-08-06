Taylor Swift recebe 10 indicações e Anitta, 3; veja a lista completa

O MTV Video Music Awards anunciou nesta terça, 6, a sua lista completa de indicados à premiação que celebra as melhores produções audiovisuais do ano. Taylor Swift lidera a lista, aparecendo em 10 categorias no total, incluindo melhor videoclipe pela música Fortnight. Se Swift levar a estatueta, considerada a mais importante da noite, ela quebrará o seu próprio recorde, se tornando a primeira artista a vencer cinco vezes na categoria.

Em segundo lugar entre os mais indicados ficou Post Malone, por compartilhar com Swift nove das 10 indicações pela colaboração em Fortnight. Em seguida, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter e Eminem aparecem com seis menções na lista. Representando o Brasil, Anitta recebeu três indicações: duas em melhor vídeo latino (Mil Veces e Bellakeo) e uma em melhor edição (Mil Veces).

A premiação acontece em 10 de setembro em Nova York e a votação, aberta ao público até 30 de agosto, está disponível no site oficial do VMA. Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024.

Video do ano

Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)

Billie Eilish - LUNCH

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Eminem - Houdini

SZA - Snooze

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Artista do ano

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Música do ano

Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Artista revelação

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Performance Push

Ago. 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes

Set. 2023: GloRilla - Lick or Sum

Out. 2023: Benson Boone - In The Stars

Nov. 2023: Coco Jones - ICU

Dez. 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Jan. 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones

Fev. 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Mar. 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova

Abr. 2024: Flyana Boss - yeaaa

Maio 2024: Laufey - Goddess

Jun. 2024: LE SSERAFIM - EASY

Jul. 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun

Colaboração

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll - Wild Ones

Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Melhor hip-hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

Eminem - Houdini

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Gunna - fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti - FE!N

Melhor R&B

Alicia Keys - Lifeline

Muni Long - Made For Me

SZA - Snooze

Tyla - Water

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage - Good Good

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Melhor alternativo

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Hozier - Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed

Linkin Park - Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)

Melhor rock

Bon Jovi - Legendary

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day - Dilemma

Kings of Leon - Mustang

Lenny Kravitz - Human

U2 - Atomic City

Melhor Latino

Anitta - Mil Veces

Bad Bunny - MONACO

KAROL G - MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN

Myke Towers - LALA

Peso Pluma & Anitta - BELLAKEO

Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky

Shakira & Cardi B - Puntería

Melhor afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy - City Boys

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Tyla - Water

USHER - Pheelz

Melhor K-pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven

LISA - Rockstar

NCT Dream - Smoothie

NewJeans - Super Shy

Stray Kids - LALALALA

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Deja Vu

Video por uma causa

Alexander Stewart - if only you knew

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - Best For Me

RAYE - Genesis.

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Melhor direção

Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Eminem - Houdini

Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor fotografia

Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)

Charli xcx - Von dutch

Dua Lipa - Illusion

Olivia Rodrigo - obsessed

Melhor coreografia

Bleachers - Tiny Moves

Dua Lipa - Houdini

LISA - Rockstar

Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky

Tate McRae - Greedy

Troye Sivan - Rush

Melhores efeitos visuais

Ariana Grande - the boy is mine

Eminem - Houdini

Justin Timberlake - Selfish

Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Olivia Rodrigo - get him back!

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Melhor direção de arte

Charli xcx - 360"

LISA - Rockstar

Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right?

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Anitta - Mil Veces

Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)

Eminem - Houdini

LISA - Rockstar

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight