Taylor Swift recebe 10 indicações e Anitta, 3; veja a lista completa

O MTV Video Music Awards anunciou nesta terça, 6, a sua lista completa de indicados à premiação que celebra as melhores produções audiovisuais do ano. Taylor Swift lidera a lista, aparecendo em 10 categorias no total, incluindo melhor videoclipe pela música Fortnight. Se Swift levar a estatueta, considerada a mais importante da noite, ela quebrará o seu próprio recorde, se tornando a primeira artista a vencer cinco vezes na categoria.
Em segundo lugar entre os mais indicados ficou Post Malone, por compartilhar com Swift nove das 10 indicações pela colaboração em Fortnight. Em seguida, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter e Eminem aparecem com seis menções na lista. Representando o Brasil, Anitta recebeu três indicações: duas em melhor vídeo latino (Mil Veces e Bellakeo) e uma em melhor edição (Mil Veces).
A premiação acontece em 10 de setembro em Nova York e a votação, aberta ao público até 30 de agosto, está disponível no site oficial do VMA. Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados ao VMA 2024.
Video do ano
Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)
Billie Eilish - LUNCH
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Eminem - Houdini
SZA - Snooze
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Artista do ano
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Música do ano
Beyoncé - Texas Hold Em
Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Artista revelação
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Performance Push
Ago. 2023: Kaliii - Area Codes
Set. 2023: GloRilla - Lick or Sum
Out. 2023: Benson Boone - In The Stars
Nov. 2023: Coco Jones - ICU
Dez. 2023: Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Jan. 2024: Jessie Murph - Wild Ones
Fev. 2024: Teddy Swims - Lose Control
Mar. 2024: Chappell Roan - Red Wine Supernova
Abr. 2024: Flyana Boss - yeaaa
Maio 2024: Laufey - Goddess
Jun. 2024: LE SSERAFIM - EASY
Jul. 2024: The Warning - Automatic Sun
Colaboração
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll - Wild Ones
Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor pop
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
Melhor hip-hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy
Eminem - Houdini
GloRilla - Yeah Glo!
Gunna - fukumean
Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti - FE!N
Melhor R&B
Alicia Keys - Lifeline
Muni Long - Made For Me
SZA - Snooze
Tyla - Water
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage - Good Good
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Melhor alternativo
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Bleachers - Tiny Moves
Hozier - Too Sweet
Imagine Dragons - Eyes Closed
Linkin Park - Friendly Fire
Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)
Melhor rock
Bon Jovi - Legendary
Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
Green Day - Dilemma
Kings of Leon - Mustang
Lenny Kravitz - Human
U2 - Atomic City
Melhor Latino
Anitta - Mil Veces
Bad Bunny - MONACO
KAROL G - MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN
Myke Towers - LALA
Peso Pluma & Anitta - BELLAKEO
Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky
Shakira & Cardi B - Puntería
Melhor afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon - Last Heartbreak Song
Burna Boy - City Boys
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Tyla - Water
USHER - Pheelz
Melhor K-pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
LISA - Rockstar
NCT Dream - Smoothie
NewJeans - Super Shy
Stray Kids - LALALALA
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Deja Vu
Video por uma causa
Alexander Stewart - if only you knew
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - Best For Me
RAYE - Genesis.
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Melhor direção
Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)
Bleachers - Tiny Moves
Eminem - Houdini
Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor fotografia
Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)
Charli xcx - Von dutch
Dua Lipa - Illusion
Olivia Rodrigo - obsessed
Melhor coreografia
Bleachers - Tiny Moves
Dua Lipa - Houdini
LISA - Rockstar
Rauw Alejandro - Touching The Sky
Tate McRae - Greedy
Troye Sivan - Rush
Melhores efeitos visuais
Ariana Grande - the boy is mine
Eminem - Houdini
Justin Timberlake - Selfish
Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
Olivia Rodrigo - get him back!
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor direção de arte
Charli xcx - 360"
LISA - Rockstar
Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right?
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Anitta - Mil Veces
Ariana Grande - we cant be friends (wait for your love)
Eminem - Houdini
LISA - Rockstar
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.