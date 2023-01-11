Quarta-Feira, 11 de Janeiro
Famoso por Todo Mundo Odeio o Chris, Tyler James Williams leva prêmio em Globo de Ouro 2023
Infelizmente, neste ano, nenhum canal de televisão do Brasil conseguiu transmitir a premiação. Mas, não se preocupe, continue por aqui e veja quem levou o prêmio para casa:
Melhor ator em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Colin Firth - The Staircase
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters - Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - VENCEDOR
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird - VENCEDOR
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Melhor ator em série de TV - Comédia / Musical
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - VENCEDOR
Melhor série de TV - Comédia / Musical
Abbott Elementary - VENCEDOR
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wandinha
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus - VENCEDOR
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Julia Garner - Ozark - VENCEDOR
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Melhor série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily - VENCEDOR
Melhor série de TV - Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon - VENCEDOR
Ozark
Ruptura
Melhor ator em série de TV - Drama
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone - VENCEDOR
Diego Luna - Andor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Ruptura
Melhor atriz em série de TV - Drama
Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
Laura Linney - Ozark
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Hilary Swank - Alasca: Em Busca da Notícia
Zendaya - Euphoria - VENCEDOR
Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary - VENCEDOR
Kaley Cuoco - A Comissária de Bordo
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega - Wandinha
Jean Smart - Hacks
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama ou comédia
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
John Turturro - Ruptura
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary - VENCEDOR
Henry Winkler - Barry
Melhor filme de Drama
Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Elvis
The Fabelmans - VENCEDOR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Melhor filme de Comédia ou Musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin - VENCEDOR
Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Triangle of Sadness
Melhor filme de animação
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - VENCEDOR
Marcel the Shell With
Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Melhor filme de Língua Não-Inglesa
RRR (Índia)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemanha)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - VENCEDOR
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Coreia do Sul)
Melhor ator em filme de drama
Austin Butler - Elvis - VENCEDOR
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Bill Nighy - Living
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical
Diego Calva - Babylon
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out
Adam Driver - Ruído Branco
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin - VENCEDOR
Ralph Fiennes - O Menu
Melhor atriz em filme de drama
Cate Blanchett - Tár - VENCEDOR
Olivia Colman - Império da Luz
Viola Davis - A Mulher Rei
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy - O Menu
Emma Thompson - Boa Sorte, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville - Sra. Harris vai a Paris
Michelle Yeoh - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo - VENCEDOR
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo - VENCEDOR
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt - Babylon
Eddie Redmayne - O Enfermeiro da Noite
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Para Sempre - VENCEDOR
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Dolly De Leon - Triângulo da Tristeza
Carey Mulligan - Ela Disse
Melhor direção
Direção James Cameron - Avatar: O Caminho da Água
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans - VENCEDOR
Melhor roteiro
Todd Field - Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin - VENCEDOR
Sarah Polley - Entre Mulheres (Women Talking)
Melhor gravação original
Alexandre Desplat - Pinóquio
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Entre Mulheres (Women Talking)
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon - VENCEDOR
John Williams - The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Melhor música original
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Pinóquio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Para Sempre)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR).VE - VENCEDOR
