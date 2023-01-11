Famoso por Todo Mundo Odeio o Chris, Tyler James Williams leva prêmio em Globo de Ouro 2023

11/01/2023 | 09:11



O Globo de Ouro 2023 rolou na noite da última terça-feira, dia 10, e Tyler James William não foi embora de mãos vazias. O ator conquistou a estatueta por seu trabalho em Abbot Elementary.

Infelizmente, neste ano, nenhum canal de televisão do Brasil conseguiu transmitir a premiação. Mas, não se preocupe, continue por aqui e veja quem levou o prêmio para casa:

Melhor ator em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - VENCEDOR

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird - VENCEDOR

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Melhor ator em série de TV - Comédia / Musical

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - VENCEDOR

Melhor série de TV - Comédia / Musical

Abbott Elementary - VENCEDOR

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wandinha

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus - VENCEDOR

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia, musical ou drama

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark - VENCEDOR

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Melhor série limitada, série antológica ou telefilme

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily - VENCEDOR

Melhor série de TV - Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon - VENCEDOR

Ozark

Ruptura

Melhor ator em série de TV - Drama

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone - VENCEDOR

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Ruptura

Melhor atriz em série de TV - Drama

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alasca: Em Busca da Notícia

Zendaya - Euphoria - VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary - VENCEDOR

Kaley Cuoco - A Comissária de Bordo

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Wandinha

Jean Smart - Hacks

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama ou comédia

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Ruptura

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary - VENCEDOR

Henry Winkler - Barry

Melhor filme de Drama

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Elvis

The Fabelmans - VENCEDOR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Melhor filme de Comédia ou Musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin - VENCEDOR

Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Triangle of Sadness

Melhor filme de animação

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - VENCEDOR

Marcel the Shell With

Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Melhor filme de Língua Não-Inglesa

RRR (Índia)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemanha)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - VENCEDOR

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Coreia do Sul)

Melhor ator em filme de drama

Austin Butler - Elvis - VENCEDOR

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Melhor ator em filme de comédia ou musical

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out

Adam Driver - Ruído Branco

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin - VENCEDOR

Ralph Fiennes - O Menu

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

Cate Blanchett - Tár - VENCEDOR

Olivia Colman - Império da Luz

Viola Davis - A Mulher Rei

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Melhor atriz em filme de comédia ou musical

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy - O Menu

Emma Thompson - Boa Sorte, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville - Sra. Harris vai a Paris

Michelle Yeoh - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo - VENCEDOR

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo - VENCEDOR

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Eddie Redmayne - O Enfermeiro da Noite

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Para Sempre - VENCEDOR

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Dolly De Leon - Triângulo da Tristeza

Carey Mulligan - Ela Disse

Melhor direção

Direção James Cameron - Avatar: O Caminho da Água

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans - VENCEDOR

Melhor roteiro

Todd Field - Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin - VENCEDOR

Sarah Polley - Entre Mulheres (Women Talking)

Melhor gravação original

Alexandre Desplat - Pinóquio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Entre Mulheres (Women Talking)

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon - VENCEDOR

John Williams - The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Melhor música original

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Pinóquio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Para Sempre)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR).VE - VENCEDOR