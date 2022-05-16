Segunda-Feira, 16 de Maio
Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift... Confira a lista completa dos vencedores do Billboard Music Awards 2022!
16/05/2022 | 01:10
A seguir, confira a lista completa dos vencedores:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake - VENCEU
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Giv?on
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo - VENCEU
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake - VENCEU
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo - VENCEU
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS - VENCEU
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift - VENCEU
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo - VENCEU
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo - VENCEU
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS - VENCEU
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo - VENCEU
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (Nova categoria)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo - VENCEU
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (Nova categoria)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran - VENCEU
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) - VENCEU
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat - VENCEU
Giv?on
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Giv?on
Khalid
The Weeknd - VENCEU
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat - VENCEU
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) - VENCEU
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake - VENCEU
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake - VENCEU
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion - VENCEU
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) - VENCEU
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift - VENCEU
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen - VENCEU
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift - VENCEU
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay - VENCEU
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) - VENCEU
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals - VENCEU
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) - VENCEU
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny - VENCEU
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny - VENCEU
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis - VENCEU
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado - VENCEU
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) - VENCEU
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga - VENCEU
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye - VENCEU
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye - VENCEU
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR - VENCEU
Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto - VENCEU
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick?BOOM!
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her - VENCEU
Giv?on, When It?s All Said and Done?Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy - VENCEU
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta?s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor?s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor?s Version) - VENCEU
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury ? Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy - VENCEU
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Karol G, KG0516 - VENCEU
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft ? Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers - VENCEU
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda - VENCEU
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
Ye, Donda - VENCEU
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - VENCEU
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - VENCEU
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Selling Song
BTS, Butter - VENCEU
BTS, Permission to Dance
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, Levitating - VENCEU
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIV?ON, Peaches
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - VENCEU
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - VENCEU
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (Nova categoria)
BTS, Butter
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay - VENCEU
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Viral Song (Nova categoria)
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More - VENCEU
Gayle, abcdefu
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
Giv?on, Heartbreak Anniversary
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giv?on, Peaches
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open - VENCEU
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy - VENCEU
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Polo G, Rapstar
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn?t Love You
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
Luke Combs, Forever After All
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like - VENCEU
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don?t Wanna Go Home)
Imagine Dragons, Follow You
Måneskin, Beggin? - VENCEU
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví
Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
Farruko, Pepas
Kali Uchis, telepatía - VENCEU
Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart ? PNAU Remix - VENCEU
Farruko, Pepas
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
Tiësto, The Business
Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Ye, Hurricane - VENCEU
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off The Grid
Ye, Praise God
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
Ye, Hurricane - VENCEU
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off the Grid
Ye, Praise God
