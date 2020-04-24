Fechar
Sexta-Feira, 24 de Abril

Turismo

Lives: veja a programação de shows na quarentena

Bianca Bellucci
Do Rota de Férias

24/04/2020 | 13:48

As lives viraram a sensação da internet durante a pandemia provocada pela covid-19. Artistas nacionais e internacionais estão fazendo shows em casa para trazer um pouco de entretenimento aos fãs isolados. E já tem até programação definida. Abaixo, você confere as próximas apresentações agendadas. Vale lembrar que elas costumam ser transmitidas nos canais oficiais das celebridades via YouTube, Instagram e Facebook.

24/04 (sexta-feira)
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Ed Sheeran, Weezer, Coldplay e mais)
16h – Joan Jett
17h – Paula Fernandes
18h – Ludmilla
19h – Post Malone (Tributo ao Nirvana)
19h – Paulo Miklos
20h – KondZilla Festival Em Casa! (Mc MM, Kekel, Mc Jottapê e Mila)
21h – Marcelo D2
21h – Simone e Simaria
22h30 – Felipe Araújo

25/04 (sábado)
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Anitta e mais)
15h – Sorriso Maroto
16h – Heineken Home Sessions by Queremos! (Seu Jorge, Luedji Luna, Céu e Mayer Hawthorne)
16h – Rick & Renner
17h – Bell Marques
19h – Melim
19h – Kokua Festival (Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley e outros)
19h – Rionegro & Solimões
20h – Gustavo Mioto
22h – Tati Quebra-Barraco
22h – Gian & Giovani
22h – Ivete Sangalo

26/04 (domingo)
12h – Diogo Nogueira
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Paramore, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco e mais)
16h – Mumuzinho
18h – Simone
18h – Luan Santana
19h – Zélia Duncan
19h – Maria Gadú

27/04 (segunda-feira)
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Disturbed, Royal Blood, Slipknot e mais)
16h – Duda Beat

28/04 (terça-feira)
20h – Jeito Moleque
20h – Estação Primeira de Mangueira

29/04 (quarta-feira)
20h – Jorge Aragão
20h – Marcos & Belutti

30/04 (quinta-feira)
19h – Onze:20
20h – Calcinha Preta
21h – Matheus & Kauan

Agora, se você perdeu ou quer reassistir a algum show, nesta galeria, o Rota de Férias reúne as principais lives que já rolaram durante a quarentena. Confira:

  • Crédito: Instagram
    Alcione – https://bit.ly/2S1ZEL9
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Alexandre Pires – https://bit.ly/2VqojeB
  • Crédito: Instagram
    All Time Low – https://bit.ly/3eg4Zba
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Amy Lee (Evanescence) – https://bit.ly/3eht6WS
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Andrea Bocelli – https://bit.ly/3egyABp
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Anne-Marie – https://bit.ly/3b8ChXG
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Bastille – https://bit.ly/2yeNszq
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Belo – https://bit.ly/34XDDCk
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Bonde da Stronda – https://bit.ly/2VmOUIg
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Bruno e Barretto – https://bit.ly/3cxiilN
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Bruno e Marrone – https://bit.ly/2xnVLsI
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Cavaleiros do Forró – https://bit.ly/2zdQLYh
  • Crédito: Instagram
    César Menotti e Fabiano – LIVE 1 (https://bit.ly/2xnXle8) e LIVE 2 (https://bit.ly/2VGkSiQ)
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Charlie Puth – https://bit.ly/2XynnpQ
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Chris Martin (Coldplay) – https://bit.ly/2Vowtmf
  • Crédito: Instagram
    David Guetta – https://bit.ly/2Kplcgl
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Dennis DJ – https://bit.ly/39ZNYyE
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Djonga – https://bit.ly/3a6qqIz
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Elba Ramalho – https://bit.ly/3eeheVT
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Felipe Dylon – https://bit.ly/2yqcFqW
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Fernanda Abreu – https://bit.ly/359ijKs
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Ferrugem – https://bit.ly/2Vmdg5P
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Fresno – https://bit.ly/3cw6OPr
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Gloria Gaynor – https://bit.ly/2V5bF4w
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Grupo Revelação – https://bit.ly/2VMuxnO
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Gusttavo Lima – https://bit.ly/2XxuMFO
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Harmonia do Samba – https://bit.ly/2VVCl6M
  • Crédito: Divulgação
    Heineken Home Sessions by Queremos! – Clarice Falcão, Tássia Reis, Duda Beat e Silva (https://bit.ly/2XPwmDd)
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Henrique & Juliano – https://bit.ly/2Khq7zV
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Hozier – https://bit.ly/3ekO7Qv
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Hungria Hip Hop – https://bit.ly/2K3hskJ
  • Crédito: Instagram
    IMAGINAsamba – https://bit.ly/2K2GEYE
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Inimigos da HP – https://bit.ly/2V2H0Ve
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Jack Johnson – https://bit.ly/34uyL7G
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Jennifer Hudson – https://bit.ly/2y751BM
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Joelma – https://bit.ly/2xTELe7
  • Crédito: Instagram
    John Legend – https://bit.ly/2K249AU
  • Crédito: Instagram
    JoJo – https://bit.ly/2K2jgug
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Jorge & Mateus – https://bit.ly/2yX9iIl
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Keith Urban – https://bit.ly/34z1Yy4
  • Crédito: Instagram
    KLB – https://bit.ly/2VieTQM
  • Crédito: Divulgação
    KondZilla Festival Em Casa! – Lexa, Kevinho, Dani Russo e Dede (https://bit.ly/3eN43Lw)
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Kygo – https://bit.ly/34vZ3Xb
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Lauren Jauregui – https://bit.ly/34v5euq
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Léo Santana – https://bit.ly/3ejAHV6
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Leoni – https://bit.ly/3c6iMPM
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Lucas Lucco – https://bit.ly/2V7JAJT
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Ludmilla – https://bit.ly/2y8BoQo
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Maiara e Maraisa – https://bit.ly/3bvOupE
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Mano Walter – https://bit.ly/3cyIGMm
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Marcos e Belutti – https://bit.ly/2yXqpd1
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Marília Mendonça – https://bit.ly/3b5S6hR
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Martin Garrix – https://bit.ly/3b4FoQF
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Matheus & Kauan – https://bit.ly/2K1UM4s
  • Crédito: Instagram
    MC Don Juan – https://bit.ly/3ekQiDF
  • Crédito: Instagram
    MC G15 – https://bit.ly/2K6zRwN
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Michel Teló – https://bit.ly/2XukE0u
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Nando Reis – https://bit.ly/3513IjS
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Natiruts – https://bit.ly/359ihlO
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Niall Horan – https://bit.ly/2V6PLxQ
  • Crédito: Instagram
    NX Zero – https://bit.ly/2yqexzY
  • Crédito: Divulgação
    One World: Together at Home (Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Elton John e mais) – https://bit.ly/3cywo6s
  • Crédito: Instagram
    OneRepublic – https://bit.ly/34zfeCR
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Pablo – https://bit.ly/3amtjVF
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Parangolé – https://bit.ly/2RxXMt8
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Péricles – https://bit.ly/34xh47h
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Pixote – https://bit.ly/34XDezO
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Raça Negra – https://bit.ly/3eH0jLT
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Roberto Carlos – https://bit.ly/3ala3aX
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Sampa Crew – https://bit.ly/2zh05L5
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Sandy & Junior – https://bit.ly/2S172q8
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello – https://bit.ly/3ekHOfK
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Solange Almeida – https://bit.ly/3cbCCsQ
  • Crédito: Instagram
    The Lumineers – https://bit.ly/2RtbHAX
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Thiaguinho – https://bit.ly/2yJDiHi
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Turma do Pagode – https://bit.ly/3cdhfY5
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Valesca Popozuda – https://bit.ly/2RygPUp
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Wesley Safadão – https://bit.ly/34BoXsr
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Xand Avião – https://bit.ly/2Xxrvqg
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Yasmin Santos – https://bit.ly/3bsLfPO
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Zé Neto & Cristiano – https://bit.ly/3b5YZzU
  • Crédito: Instagram
    Ziggy Marley – https://bit.ly/3a6r1Ki


