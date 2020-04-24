Lives: veja a programação de shows na quarentena

As lives viraram a sensação da internet durante a pandemia provocada pela covid-19. Artistas nacionais e internacionais estão fazendo shows em casa para trazer um pouco de entretenimento aos fãs isolados. E já tem até programação definida. Abaixo, você confere as próximas apresentações agendadas. Vale lembrar que elas costumam ser transmitidas nos canais oficiais das celebridades via YouTube, Instagram e Facebook.
24/04 (sexta-feira)
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Ed Sheeran, Weezer, Coldplay e mais)
16h – Joan Jett
17h – Paula Fernandes
18h – Ludmilla
19h – Post Malone (Tributo ao Nirvana)
19h – Paulo Miklos
20h – KondZilla Festival Em Casa! (Mc MM, Kekel, Mc Jottapê e Mila)
21h – Marcelo D2
21h – Simone e Simaria
22h30 – Felipe Araújo
25/04 (sábado)
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Anitta e mais)
15h – Sorriso Maroto
16h – Heineken Home Sessions by Queremos! (Seu Jorge, Luedji Luna, Céu e Mayer Hawthorne)
16h – Rick & Renner
17h – Bell Marques
19h – Melim
19h – Kokua Festival (Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley e outros)
19h – Rionegro & Solimões
20h – Gustavo Mioto
22h – Tati Quebra-Barraco
22h – Gian & Giovani
22h – Ivete Sangalo
26/04 (domingo)
12h – Diogo Nogueira
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Paramore, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco e mais)
16h – Mumuzinho
18h – Simone
18h – Luan Santana
19h – Zélia Duncan
19h – Maria Gadú
27/04 (segunda-feira)
13h – PlayOn: Festival (Disturbed, Royal Blood, Slipknot e mais)
16h – Duda Beat
28/04 (terça-feira)
20h – Jeito Moleque
20h – Estação Primeira de Mangueira
29/04 (quarta-feira)
20h – Jorge Aragão
20h – Marcos & Belutti
30/04 (quinta-feira)
19h – Onze:20
20h – Calcinha Preta
21h – Matheus & Kauan
Leia mais:
MASP, Louvre, MoMA e mais: 35 museus para visitar online
Cidades vazias: como a covid-19 mudou os cenários pelo mundo
Aventure-se pelas atrações da Disney World sem sair de casa
Agora, se você perdeu ou quer reassistir a algum show, nesta galeria, o Rota de Férias reúne as principais lives que já rolaram durante a quarentena. Confira:
-
Crédito: Instagram
Alcione – https://bit.ly/2S1ZEL9
-
Crédito: Instagram
Alexandre Pires – https://bit.ly/2VqojeB
-
Crédito: Instagram
All Time Low – https://bit.ly/3eg4Zba
-
Crédito: Instagram
Amy Lee (Evanescence) – https://bit.ly/3eht6WS
-
Crédito: Instagram
Andrea Bocelli – https://bit.ly/3egyABp
-
Crédito: Instagram
Anne-Marie – https://bit.ly/3b8ChXG
-
Crédito: Instagram
Bastille – https://bit.ly/2yeNszq
-
Crédito: Instagram
Belo – https://bit.ly/34XDDCk
-
Crédito: Instagram
Bonde da Stronda – https://bit.ly/2VmOUIg
-
Crédito: Instagram
Bruno e Barretto – https://bit.ly/3cxiilN
-
Crédito: Instagram
Bruno e Marrone – https://bit.ly/2xnVLsI
-
Crédito: Instagram
Cavaleiros do Forró – https://bit.ly/2zdQLYh
-
Crédito: Instagram
César Menotti e Fabiano – LIVE 1 (https://bit.ly/2xnXle8) e LIVE 2 (https://bit.ly/2VGkSiQ)
-
Crédito: Instagram
Charlie Puth – https://bit.ly/2XynnpQ
-
Crédito: Instagram
Chris Martin (Coldplay) – https://bit.ly/2Vowtmf
-
Crédito: Instagram
David Guetta – https://bit.ly/2Kplcgl
-
Crédito: Instagram
Dennis DJ – https://bit.ly/39ZNYyE
-
Crédito: Instagram
Djonga – https://bit.ly/3a6qqIz
-
Crédito: Instagram
Elba Ramalho – https://bit.ly/3eeheVT
-
Crédito: Instagram
Felipe Dylon – https://bit.ly/2yqcFqW
-
Crédito: Instagram
Fernanda Abreu – https://bit.ly/359ijKs
-
Crédito: Instagram
Ferrugem – https://bit.ly/2Vmdg5P
-
Crédito: Instagram
Fresno – https://bit.ly/3cw6OPr
-
Crédito: Instagram
Gloria Gaynor – https://bit.ly/2V5bF4w
-
Crédito: Instagram
Grupo Revelação – https://bit.ly/2VMuxnO
-
Crédito: Instagram
Gusttavo Lima – https://bit.ly/2XxuMFO
-
Crédito: Instagram
Harmonia do Samba – https://bit.ly/2VVCl6M
-
Crédito: Divulgação
Heineken Home Sessions by Queremos! – Clarice Falcão, Tássia Reis, Duda Beat e Silva (https://bit.ly/2XPwmDd)
-
Crédito: Instagram
Henrique & Juliano – https://bit.ly/2Khq7zV
-
Crédito: Instagram
Hozier – https://bit.ly/3ekO7Qv
-
Crédito: Instagram
Hungria Hip Hop – https://bit.ly/2K3hskJ
-
Crédito: Instagram
IMAGINAsamba – https://bit.ly/2K2GEYE
-
Crédito: Instagram
Inimigos da HP – https://bit.ly/2V2H0Ve
-
Crédito: Instagram
Jack Johnson – https://bit.ly/34uyL7G
-
Crédito: Instagram
Jennifer Hudson – https://bit.ly/2y751BM
-
Crédito: Instagram
Joelma – https://bit.ly/2xTELe7
-
Crédito: Instagram
John Legend – https://bit.ly/2K249AU
-
Crédito: Instagram
JoJo – https://bit.ly/2K2jgug
-
Crédito: Instagram
Jorge & Mateus – https://bit.ly/2yX9iIl
-
Crédito: Instagram
Keith Urban – https://bit.ly/34z1Yy4
-
Crédito: Instagram
KLB – https://bit.ly/2VieTQM
-
Crédito: Divulgação
KondZilla Festival Em Casa! – Lexa, Kevinho, Dani Russo e Dede (https://bit.ly/3eN43Lw)
-
Crédito: Instagram
Kygo – https://bit.ly/34vZ3Xb
-
Crédito: Instagram
Lauren Jauregui – https://bit.ly/34v5euq
-
Crédito: Instagram
Léo Santana – https://bit.ly/3ejAHV6
-
Crédito: Instagram
Leoni – https://bit.ly/3c6iMPM
-
Crédito: Instagram
Lucas Lucco – https://bit.ly/2V7JAJT
-
Crédito: Instagram
Ludmilla – https://bit.ly/2y8BoQo
-
Crédito: Instagram
Maiara e Maraisa – https://bit.ly/3bvOupE
-
Crédito: Instagram
Mano Walter – https://bit.ly/3cyIGMm
-
Crédito: Instagram
Marcos e Belutti – https://bit.ly/2yXqpd1
-
Crédito: Instagram
Marília Mendonça – https://bit.ly/3b5S6hR
-
Crédito: Instagram
Martin Garrix – https://bit.ly/3b4FoQF
-
Crédito: Instagram
Matheus & Kauan – https://bit.ly/2K1UM4s
-
Crédito: Instagram
MC Don Juan – https://bit.ly/3ekQiDF
-
Crédito: Instagram
MC G15 – https://bit.ly/2K6zRwN
-
Crédito: Instagram
Michel Teló – https://bit.ly/2XukE0u
-
Crédito: Instagram
Nando Reis – https://bit.ly/3513IjS
-
Crédito: Instagram
Natiruts – https://bit.ly/359ihlO
-
Crédito: Instagram
Niall Horan – https://bit.ly/2V6PLxQ
-
Crédito: Instagram
NX Zero – https://bit.ly/2yqexzY
-
Crédito: Divulgação
One World: Together at Home (Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Elton John e mais) – https://bit.ly/3cywo6s
-
Crédito: Instagram
OneRepublic – https://bit.ly/34zfeCR
-
Crédito: Instagram
Pablo – https://bit.ly/3amtjVF
-
Crédito: Instagram
Parangolé – https://bit.ly/2RxXMt8
-
Crédito: Instagram
Péricles – https://bit.ly/34xh47h
-
Crédito: Instagram
Pixote – https://bit.ly/34XDezO
-
Crédito: Instagram
Raça Negra – https://bit.ly/3eH0jLT
-
Crédito: Instagram
Roberto Carlos – https://bit.ly/3ala3aX
-
Crédito: Instagram
Sampa Crew – https://bit.ly/2zh05L5
-
Crédito: Instagram
Sandy & Junior – https://bit.ly/2S172q8
-
Crédito: Instagram
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello – https://bit.ly/3ekHOfK
-
Crédito: Instagram
Solange Almeida – https://bit.ly/3cbCCsQ
-
Crédito: Instagram
The Lumineers – https://bit.ly/2RtbHAX
-
Crédito: Instagram
Thiaguinho – https://bit.ly/2yJDiHi
-
Crédito: Instagram
Turma do Pagode – https://bit.ly/3cdhfY5
-
Crédito: Instagram
Valesca Popozuda – https://bit.ly/2RygPUp
-
Crédito: Instagram
Wesley Safadão – https://bit.ly/34BoXsr
-
Crédito: Instagram
Xand Avião – https://bit.ly/2Xxrvqg
-
Crédito: Instagram
Yasmin Santos – https://bit.ly/3bsLfPO
-
Crédito: Instagram
Zé Neto & Cristiano – https://bit.ly/3b5YZzU
-
Crédito: Instagram
Ziggy Marley – https://bit.ly/3a6r1Ki