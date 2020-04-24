Lives: veja a programação de shows na quarentena

Bianca Bellucci

Do Rota de Férias



24/04/2020 | 13:48



As lives viraram a sensação da internet durante a pandemia provocada pela covid-19. Artistas nacionais e internacionais estão fazendo shows em casa para trazer um pouco de entretenimento aos fãs isolados. E já tem até programação definida. Abaixo, você confere as próximas apresentações agendadas. Vale lembrar que elas costumam ser transmitidas nos canais oficiais das celebridades via YouTube, Instagram e Facebook.

24/04 (sexta-feira)

13h – PlayOn: Festival (Ed Sheeran, Weezer, Coldplay e mais)

16h – Joan Jett

17h – Paula Fernandes

18h – Ludmilla

19h – Post Malone (Tributo ao Nirvana)

19h – Paulo Miklos

20h – KondZilla Festival Em Casa! (Mc MM, Kekel, Mc Jottapê e Mila)

21h – Marcelo D2

21h – Simone e Simaria

22h30 – Felipe Araújo

25/04 (sábado)

13h – PlayOn: Festival (Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Anitta e mais)

15h – Sorriso Maroto

16h – Heineken Home Sessions by Queremos! (Seu Jorge, Luedji Luna, Céu e Mayer Hawthorne)

16h – Rick & Renner

17h – Bell Marques

19h – Melim

19h – Kokua Festival (Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley e outros)

19h – Rionegro & Solimões

20h – Gustavo Mioto

22h – Tati Quebra-Barraco

22h – Gian & Giovani

22h – Ivete Sangalo

26/04 (domingo)

12h – Diogo Nogueira

13h – PlayOn: Festival (Paramore, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco e mais)

16h – Mumuzinho

18h – Simone

18h – Luan Santana

19h – Zélia Duncan

19h – Maria Gadú

27/04 (segunda-feira)

13h – PlayOn: Festival (Disturbed, Royal Blood, Slipknot e mais)

16h – Duda Beat

28/04 (terça-feira)

20h – Jeito Moleque

20h – Estação Primeira de Mangueira

29/04 (quarta-feira)

20h – Jorge Aragão

20h – Marcos & Belutti

30/04 (quinta-feira)

19h – Onze:20

20h – Calcinha Preta

21h – Matheus & Kauan

Agora, se você perdeu ou quer reassistir a algum show, nesta galeria, o Rota de Férias reúne as principais lives que já rolaram durante a quarentena. Confira: