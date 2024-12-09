Fernanda Torres, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie... Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025

Mais um ano estÃ¡ chegando ao fim e chega a hora de saber quem sÃ£o os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025, que divulgarÃ¡ os vencedores os prÃªmios no dia 5 de janeiro. Assim que foi divulgada a lista completa, os brasileiros jÃ¡ entraram em clima de festa o ver Fernanda Torres concorrendo Ã categoria de Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama por sua performance em Ainda Estou Aqui, longa-metragem que tambÃ©m disputa Melhor Filme em LÃ­ngua NÃ£o-Inglesa.

Outros grandes nomes que estÃ£o concorrendo a prÃªmios sÃ£o Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, Denzel Washington e Selena Gomez. Dentre os longas-metragens que se destacaram e garantiram espaÃ§o entre vos indicados estÃ£o Wickes, Duna: Parte 2 e Conclave. JÃ¡ em sÃ©ries, temos ShÅgun, Abbott Elementary e Only Murders in the Building.

Abaixo, confira a lista completa:

Melhor Filme de Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Duna: Parte 2

Nickel Boys

September 5

Melhor Filme Musical ou de ComÃ©dia

Anora

Challengers

Emilia PÃ©rez

A Real Pain

A SubstÃ¢ncia

Wicked

Melhor Filme de AnimaÃ§Ã£o

Flow

Divertidamente 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Melhor Destaque nas Bilheterias

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiador 2

Divertidamente 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Melhor Filme em LÃ­ngua NÃ£o-Inglesa

Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz

Emilia PÃ©rez

A Garota da Agulha

Ainda estou aqui

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - O quarto ao lado

Fernanda Torres - Ainda estou aqui

Kate Winslet - Lee

Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

TimothÃ©e Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Melhor Atriz em Filme Musical ou de ComÃ©dia

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla SofÃ­a GascÃ³n - Emilia PÃ©rez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - A SubstÃ¢ncia

Zendaya - Challengers

Melhor Ator em Filme Musical ou de ComÃ©dia

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme

Selena Gomez - Emilia PÃ©rez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley - A SubstÃ¢ncia

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe SaldaÃ±a - Emilia PÃ©rez

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Melhor Diretor de Filme

Jacques Audiard - Emilia PÃ©rez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Melhor Roteiro de Filme

Jacques Audiard - Emilia PÃ©rez

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat - A SubstÃ¢ncia

Peter Straughan - Conclave

Melhor Trilha Sonora de Filme

Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

ClÃ©ment Ducol e Camille - Emilia PÃ©rez

Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross - Challengers

Hans Zimmer - Duna: Parte 2

Melhor MÃºsica Original de Filme

Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress - Challengers

El Mal - Emilia PÃ©rez

Forbidden Road - Better Man

Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot

Mi Camino - Emilia PÃ©rez

Melhor SÃ©rie DramÃ¡tica de TelevisÃ£o

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

ShÅgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Melhor SÃ©rie Musical ou de ComÃ©dia de TelevisÃ£o

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Melhor SÃ©rie Limitada, Antologia ou Filme Feito para TelevisÃ£o

Baby Reindee

DisclaimerÂ´Melhor

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Melhor Atriz em SÃ©rie DramÃ¡tica de TelevisÃ£o

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma DÂ?Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - ShÅgun

Melhor Ator em SÃ©rie DramÃ¡tica de TelevisÃ£o

Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - ShÅgun

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Melhor Atriz em SÃ©rie Musical ou de ComÃ©dia de TelevisÃ£o

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Jean Smart - Hacks

Melhor Ator em SÃ©rie Musical ou de ComÃ©dia de TelevisÃ£o

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em SÃ©rie de TelevisÃ£o

Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em SÃ©rie de TelevisÃ£o

Tadanobu Asano - ShÅgun

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Diego Luna - La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Melhor Stand-up para a televisÃ£o

Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser - Someday YouÂ?ll Die

Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler - Love You

Ali Wong - Single Lady

Ramy Youssef - More Feelings