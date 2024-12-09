Fernanda Torres, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie... Veja a lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025

Outros grandes nomes que estÃ£o concorrendo a prÃªmios sÃ£o Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, Denzel Washington e Selena Gomez. Dentre os longas-metragens que se destacaram e garantiram espaÃ§o entre vos indicados estÃ£o Wickes, Duna: Parte 2 e Conclave. JÃ¡ em sÃ©ries, temos ShÅgun, Abbott Elementary e Only Murders in the Building.
Abaixo, confira a lista completa:
Melhor Filme de Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Duna: Parte 2
Nickel Boys
September 5
Melhor Filme Musical ou de ComÃ©dia
Anora
Challengers
Emilia PÃ©rez
A Real Pain
A SubstÃ¢ncia
Wicked
Melhor Filme de AnimaÃ§Ã£o
Flow
Divertidamente 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Melhor Destaque nas Bilheterias
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiador 2
Divertidamente 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Melhor Filme em LÃngua NÃ£o-Inglesa
Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz
Emilia PÃ©rez
A Garota da Agulha
Ainda estou aqui
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
Tilda Swinton - O quarto ao lado
Fernanda Torres - Ainda estou aqui
Kate Winslet - Lee
Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
TimothÃ©e Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Melhor Atriz em Filme Musical ou de ComÃ©dia
Amy Adams - Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla SofÃa GascÃ³n - Emilia PÃ©rez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - A SubstÃ¢ncia
Zendaya - Challengers
Melhor Ator em Filme Musical ou de ComÃ©dia
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell - Hit Man
Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme
Selena Gomez - Emilia PÃ©rez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley - A SubstÃ¢ncia
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe SaldaÃ±a - Emilia PÃ©rez
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Melhor Diretor de Filme
Jacques Audiard - Emilia PÃ©rez
Sean Baker - Anora
Edward Berger - Conclave
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
Melhor Roteiro de Filme
Jacques Audiard - Emilia PÃ©rez
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat - A SubstÃ¢ncia
Peter Straughan - Conclave
Melhor Trilha Sonora de Filme
Volker Bertelmann - Conclave
Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
ClÃ©ment Ducol e Camille - Emilia PÃ©rez
Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross - Challengers
Hans Zimmer - Duna: Parte 2
Melhor MÃºsica Original de Filme
Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl
Compress/Repress - Challengers
El Mal - Emilia PÃ©rez
Forbidden Road - Better Man
Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot
Mi Camino - Emilia PÃ©rez
Melhor SÃ©rie DramÃ¡tica de TelevisÃ£o
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
ShÅgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Melhor SÃ©rie Musical ou de ComÃ©dia de TelevisÃ£o
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Melhor SÃ©rie Limitada, Antologia ou Filme Feito para TelevisÃ£o
Baby Reindee
DisclaimerÂ´Melhor
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Melhor Atriz em SÃ©rie DramÃ¡tica de TelevisÃ£o
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Emma DÂ?Arcy - House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley - Black Doves
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Anna Sawai - ShÅgun
Melhor Ator em SÃ©rie DramÃ¡tica de TelevisÃ£o
Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada - ShÅgun
Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Melhor Atriz em SÃ©rie Musical ou de ComÃ©dia de TelevisÃ£o
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
Jean Smart - Hacks
Melhor Ator em SÃ©rie Musical ou de ComÃ©dia de TelevisÃ£o
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em SÃ©rie de TelevisÃ£o
Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em SÃ©rie de TelevisÃ£o
Tadanobu Asano - ShÅgun
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Diego Luna - La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Melhor Stand-up para a televisÃ£o
Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser - Someday YouÂ?ll Die
Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler - Love You
Ali Wong - Single Lady
Ramy Youssef - More Feelings
