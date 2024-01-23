Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie e mais... Veja a lista de indicados ao Oscar 2024!

Veja os indicados abaixo:
MELHOR FILME
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of The Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
MELHOR ATOR
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
MELHOR ATRIZ
Annette Bening - NYAD
Lily Gladstone - Killers of The Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of The Flower Moon
Roobert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - NYAD
Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
The Boy and The Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider Man
MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL
IO Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teacher's Lounge
The Zone of Interest
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Pó
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM DE ANIMAÇÃO
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-five senses
Our uniform
Pachyderme
War is over!
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe - Killers of The Flower Moon
What Was I Made For - Barbie
MELHOR SOM
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
El Conde
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of The Snow
MELHOR FIGURINO
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of The Galaxy
Napoleon
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
