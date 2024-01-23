Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Barbie e mais... Veja a lista de indicados ao Oscar 2024!

Veio aí! Nesta terça-feira, dia 23, a Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood divulgou os nomes dos indicados ao Oscar 2024. O anúncio foi feito através de uma live nas redes sociais. Como você já deve saber, a premiação rola no dia 10 de março.

Veja os indicados abaixo:

MELHOR FILME

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of The Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

MELHOR ATOR

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

MELHOR ATRIZ

Annette Bening - NYAD

Lily Gladstone - Killers of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of The Flower Moon

Roobert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - NYAD

Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

The Boy and The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider Man

MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL

IO Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher's Lounge

The Zone of Interest

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Pó

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM DE ANIMAÇÃO

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-five senses

Our uniform

Pachyderme

War is over!

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe - Killers of The Flower Moon

What Was I Made For - Barbie

MELHOR SOM

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

El Conde

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of The Snow

MELHOR FIGURINO

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of The Galaxy

Napoleon

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One