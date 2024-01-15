Succession, The Bear, Oppenheimer e mais... Veja a lista de vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024

E veio aí! Neste domingo, dia 14, rolou o Critics Choice Awards 2024. E adivinha só? A noite foi repleta de prêmios para Barbie, Oppenheimer, Succession e The Bear.

Veja lista completa de vencedores abaixo:

MELHOR FILME

A Cor Púrpura

Os Rejeitados

Assassinos da Lua das Flores

Maestro

Oppenheimer - Vencedor

Vidas Passadas

Pobres Criaturas

Saltburn

Barbie

American Fiction

MELHOR DIRETOR

Alexander Payne (Os Rejeitados)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - Vencedor

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Martin Scorsese (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Pobres Criaturas).

MELHOR ATOR FILME

Bradley Cooper - (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (Os Rejeitados) - Vencedor

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

MELHOR ATRIZ FILME

Lily Gladstone (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomia de uma Queda)

Greta Lee (Vidas Passadas)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Pobres Criaturas) - Vencedora

MELHOR SÉRIE DRAMA

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max) - Vencedor

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Kieran Culkin ? Succession (HBO | Max) - Vencedor

Tom Hiddleston ? Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant ? Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal ? The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez ? Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong ? Succession (HBO | Max)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis ? Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey ? The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell ? The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook ? Succession (HBO | Max) - Vencedor

Reese Witherspoon ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Khalid Abdalla ? The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Vencedor

Ron Cephas Jones ? Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen ? Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan ? Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell ? The Diplomat (Netflix)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMA

Nicole Beharie ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki ? The Crown (Netflix) - Vencedora

Sophia Di Martino ? Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding ? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci ? Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX) - Vencedor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Bill Hader ? Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin ? Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak ? What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver ? The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White ? The Bear (FX) - Vencedor

D?Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ? Reservation Dogs (FX)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Rachel Brosnahan ? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson ? Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri ? The Bear (FX) - vencedora

Bridget Everett ? Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs ? Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne ? Poker Face (Peacock)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Phil Dunster ? Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford ? Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén ? What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden ? Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ? The Bear (FX) - Vencedor

Henry Winkler ? Barry (HBO | Max)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Paulina Alexis ? Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein ? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James ? Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph ? Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep ? Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Vencedora

Jessica Williams ? Shrinking (Apple TV+)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

Beef (Netflix) - Vencedor

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX

A Small Light (National Geographic)

MELHOR FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk?s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu) - Vencedor

Reality (HBO | Max)

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO

Matt Bomer ? Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland ? The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo ? Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub ? Mr. Monk?s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland ? The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun ? Beef (Netflix) - Vencedor

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO

Kaitlyn Dever ? No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson ? Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley ? A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney ? Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple ? Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong ? Beef (Netflix) - Vencedora

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO

Jonathan Bailey ? Fellow Travelers (Showtime) - Vencedor

Taylor Kitsch ? Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons ? Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman ? Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber ? A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux ? White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO

Maria Bello ? Beef (Netflix) - Vencedora

Billie Boullet ? A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald ? The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King ? Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell ? The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone ? Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) - Vencedora

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob?s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) - Vencedor

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

MELHOR TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) - Vencedor

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Dance the Night - Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Barbie - Vencedora

Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom - Rustin

This Wish - Wish

What Was I Made For - Barbie

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert DeNiro (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)

Robert Downey Jr. ( Oppenheimer) - Vencedor

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (Segredos de um Escândalo)

Mark Ruffalo (Pobres Criaturas)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (A Cor Púrpura)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (NYAD)

Julianne Moore (Segredos de um Escândalo)

Da'vine Joy Randolph (Os Rejeitados) - Vencedora