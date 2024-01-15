Succession, The Bear, Oppenheimer e mais... Veja a lista de vencedores do Critics Choice Awards 2024

Veja lista completa de vencedores abaixo:
MELHOR FILME
A Cor Púrpura
Os Rejeitados
Assassinos da Lua das Flores
Maestro
Oppenheimer - Vencedor
Vidas Passadas
Pobres Criaturas
Saltburn
Barbie
American Fiction
MELHOR DIRETOR
Alexander Payne (Os Rejeitados)
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - Vencedor
Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
Martin Scorsese (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Pobres Criaturas).
MELHOR ATOR FILME
Bradley Cooper - (Maestro)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (Os Rejeitados) - Vencedor
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
MELHOR ATRIZ FILME
Lily Gladstone (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomia de uma Queda)
Greta Lee (Vidas Passadas)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
Emma Stone (Pobres Criaturas) - Vencedora
MELHOR SÉRIE DRAMA
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO | Max) - Vencedor
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMA
Kieran Culkin ? Succession (HBO | Max) - Vencedor
Tom Hiddleston ? Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant ? Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal ? The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez ? Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong ? Succession (HBO | Max)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis ? Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey ? The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell ? The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook ? Succession (HBO | Max) - Vencedor
Reese Witherspoon ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMA
Khalid Abdalla ? The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - Vencedor
Ron Cephas Jones ? Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen ? Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan ? Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell ? The Diplomat (Netflix)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMA
Nicole Beharie ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki ? The Crown (Netflix) - Vencedora
Sophia Di Martino ? Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding ? Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman ? The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci ? Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Bear (FX) - Vencedor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Bill Hader ? Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin ? Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak ? What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver ? The Other Two (HBO | Max)
Jeremy Allen White ? The Bear (FX) - Vencedor
D?Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ? Reservation Dogs (FX)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Rachel Brosnahan ? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson ? Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri ? The Bear (FX) - vencedora
Bridget Everett ? Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs ? Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne ? Poker Face (Peacock)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Phil Dunster ? Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford ? Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén ? What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden ? Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach ? The Bear (FX) - Vencedor
Henry Winkler ? Barry (HBO | Max)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Paulina Alexis ? Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein ? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James ? Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph ? Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep ? Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Vencedora
Jessica Williams ? Shrinking (Apple TV+)
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE
Beef (Netflix) - Vencedor
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX
A Small Light (National Geographic)
MELHOR FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk?s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu) - Vencedor
Reality (HBO | Max)
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO
Matt Bomer ? Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland ? The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo ? Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub ? Mr. Monk?s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland ? The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Steven Yeun ? Beef (Netflix) - Vencedor
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO
Kaitlyn Dever ? No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Brie Larson ? Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley ? A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney ? Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple ? Fargo (FX)
Ali Wong ? Beef (Netflix) - Vencedora
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO
Jonathan Bailey ? Fellow Travelers (Showtime) - Vencedor
Taylor Kitsch ? Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons ? Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman ? Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber ? A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux ? White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME FEITO PARA TELEVISÃO
Maria Bello ? Beef (Netflix) - Vencedora
Billie Boullet ? A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald ? The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King ? Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell ? The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone ? Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix) - Vencedora
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob?s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) - Vencedor
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
MELHOR TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) - Vencedor
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Dance the Night - Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Barbie - Vencedora
Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom - Rustin
This Wish - Wish
What Was I Made For - Barbie
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert DeNiro (Assassinos da Lua das Flores)
Robert Downey Jr. ( Oppenheimer) - Vencedor
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Charles Melton (Segredos de um Escândalo)
Mark Ruffalo (Pobres Criaturas)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (A Cor Púrpura)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (NYAD)
Julianne Moore (Segredos de um Escândalo)
Da'vine Joy Randolph (Os Rejeitados) - Vencedora
