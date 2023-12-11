Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift e mais... Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2024!

A temporada de premiação está quase entre nós! E, para já deixar a ansiedade lá em cima e dar um gostinho do que podemos esperar em 2024, o Globo de Ouro liberou nesta segunda-feira, dia 11, a lista de indicados da próxima edição da premiação!

Entre os candidatos temos Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Barbie, Succession e muito mais. Ah, e vale lembrar que você confere os ganhadores no dia 7 de janeiro de 2024.

Veja abaixo!

Filmes

Melhor Filme - Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Melhor Filme - Musical ou Comédia

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Melhor Atriz - Drama

Annette Bening -- Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Melhor Atriz - Musical ou Comédia

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Melhor Ator - Drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Melhor Ator - Musical ou Comédia

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Melhor Atriz coajuvante

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Melhor Ator coajuvante

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Melhor Diretor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Melhor Screenplay

Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Melhor trilha sonora original

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and The Heron

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Melhor Música Original

Addicted to Romance - Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

Dance the Night - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin - Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Peaches - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom - Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie

Melhor Animação

The Boy and The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Melhor Filme de Língua Extrangeira

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Realização cinematográfica e de bilheteria em filmes

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Televisão

Melhor Série de Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Melhor Série Musical ou Comédia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Melhor Série Limitada, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Melhor Atriz - Drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Melhor Ator - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Melhor Atriz - Musical ou Comédia

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunso - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebir - The Bear

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Melhor Ator - Musical ou Comédia

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Melhor Atriz coajuvante

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christine Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Melhor Ator coajuvante

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen - Succsession

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Melhor Atriz - Série Limitada, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Ali Wong - Beef

Melhor Ator - Série Limitada, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun - Beef

Melhor Stand-Up na Televisão

Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertaine