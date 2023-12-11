Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift e mais... Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2024!

Entre os candidatos temos Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Barbie, Succession e muito mais. Ah, e vale lembrar que você confere os ganhadores no dia 7 de janeiro de 2024.
Veja abaixo!
Filmes
Melhor Filme - Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Melhor Filme - Musical ou Comédia
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Melhor Atriz - Drama
Annette Bening -- Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Melhor Atriz - Musical ou Comédia
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman - May December
Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Melhor Ator - Drama
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Melhor Ator - Musical ou Comédia
Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
Matt Damon - Air
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Melhor Atriz coajuvante
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - May December
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Melhor Ator coajuvante
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Melhor Diretor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Melhor Screenplay
Barbie - Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese
Past Lives - Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Melhor trilha sonora original
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and The Heron
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Melhor Música Original
Addicted to Romance - Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
Dance the Night - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin - Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Peaches - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom - Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie
Melhor Animação
The Boy and The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Melhor Filme de Língua Extrangeira
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Realização cinematográfica e de bilheteria em filmes
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Televisão
Melhor Série de Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Melhor Série Musical ou Comédia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Melhor Série Limitada, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Melhor Atriz - Drama
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
Melhor Ator - Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic West - The Crown
Melhor Atriz - Musical ou Comédia
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunso - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebir - The Bear
Elle Fanning - The Great
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Melhor Ator - Musical ou Comédia
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Melhor Atriz coajuvante
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christine Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Melhor Ator coajuvante
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen - Succsession
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Melhor Atriz - Série Limitada, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Ali Wong - Beef
Melhor Ator - Série Limitada, Série Antológica ou Filme para TV
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun - Beef
Melhor Stand-Up na Televisão
Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertaine
