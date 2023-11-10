Grammy 2024: veja lista dos indicados ao prêmio

A academia do Grammy divulga lista dos indicados à edição de 2024 nesta sexta-feira, 10. O evento ocorre em 4 de fevereiro do próximo ano. A novidade deste ano são as três novas categorias da premiação: Melhor performance de música africana, Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo e Melhor gravação de Pop Dance. Veja abaixo as categorias anunciados:
Álbum do Ano
Boygenius, "The Record"
Janelle Monáe, "The Age of Pleasure"
Jon Batiste, "World Music Radio"
Lana Del Rey, "Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"
Miley Cyrus, "Endless Summer Vacation"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Guts"
SZA, "SOS"
Taylor Swift, "Midnights"
Gravação do Ano
Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"
Boygenius, "Not Strong Enough"
Jon Batiste, "Worship"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"
SZA, "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Victoria Monét, "On My Mama"
Artista Revelação
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Música do Ano
Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"
Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"
Jon Batiste, "Butterfly"
Lana Del Rey, "A&W"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"
SZA, "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"
Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua, "Barbie World"
Rihanna, "Lift Me Up"
Ryan Gosling, "Im Just Ken"
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop
Kelly Clarkson, "Chemisty"
Miley Cyrus, "Endless Summer Vacation"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Guts"
Ed Sheeran, "-"
Taylor Swift, "Midnights"
Melhor Performance Pop de dupla ou grupo
"Thousand Miles", Miley Cyrus com Brandi Carlile;
"Candy Necklace", Lana Del Rey com Jon Batiste;
"Never Felt So Alone", Labrinth com Billie Eilish;
"Ghost in the machine", Sza com Phoebe Bridgers;
"Karma", Taylor Swift com Ice Spice.
Melhor Gravação de Pop/Dance
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Dont Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Troye Sivan - Rush
Melhor Performance Solo de Pop
Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica
Aphex Twin, "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F"
James Blake, "Loading"
Disclosure, "Higher Than Ever Before"
Romy & Fred again.., "Strong"
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan, "Rumble"
Melhor Álbum de música Dance/Electrônica
James Blake, "Playing Robots Into Heaven"
The Chemical Brothers, "For That Beautiful Feeling"
Fred again.., "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)"
Kx5, "Kx5?
Skrillex, "Quest for Fire"
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Arctic Monkeys, "The Car";
Boygenius, "The Record";
Gorillaz, "Cracker Island";
Lana Del Rey, "Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd";
PJ Harvey, "I Inside the Old Year Dying".
Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa
Alvvays, "Belinda Says"
Arctic Monkeys, "Body Paint"
Boygenius, "Cool About It"
Lana Del Rey, "A&W"
Paramore, "This Is Why"
Melhor Álbum de Rock
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman?
Melhor Música de Rock
Boygenius, "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters, "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age, "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones, "Angry"
Melhor Performance de Rock
Arctic Monkeys, "Sculptures of Anything Goes"
Black Pumas, "More Than a Love Song"
Boygenius, "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters, "Rescued"
Metallica, "Lux Æterna"
Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana
Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"
Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito"
Tainy, "Data"
Melhor Gravação de Pop/Dance
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta, "One in a Million"
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding, "Miracle"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, "Baby Dont Hurt Me"
Kylie Minogue, "Padam Padam"
Troye Sivan, "Rush"
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
Eliane Elias, "Quietude"
Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, "My Heart Speaks"
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, "Vox Humana"
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, "Cometa"
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2"
Melhor Clipe Musical
The Beatles, "Im Only Sleeping"
Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For"
Kendrick Lamar, "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan, "Rush"
