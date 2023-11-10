Grammy 2024: veja lista dos indicados ao prêmio

A academia do Grammy divulga lista dos indicados à edição de 2024 nesta sexta-feira, 10. O evento ocorre em 4 de fevereiro do próximo ano. A novidade deste ano são as três novas categorias da premiação: Melhor performance de música africana, Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo e Melhor gravação de Pop Dance. Veja abaixo as categorias anunciados:

Álbum do Ano

Boygenius, "The Record"

Janelle Monáe, "The Age of Pleasure"

Jon Batiste, "World Music Radio"

Lana Del Rey, "Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd"

Miley Cyrus, "Endless Summer Vacation"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Guts"

SZA, "SOS"

Taylor Swift, "Midnights"

Gravação do Ano

Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"

Boygenius, "Not Strong Enough"

Jon Batiste, "Worship"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

SZA, "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Victoria Monét, "On My Mama"

Artista Revelação

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Música do Ano

Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

Jon Batiste, "Butterfly"

Lana Del Rey, "A&W"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

SZA, "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual

Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua, "Barbie World"

Rihanna, "Lift Me Up"

Ryan Gosling, "Im Just Ken"

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop

Kelly Clarkson, "Chemisty"

Miley Cyrus, "Endless Summer Vacation"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Guts"

Ed Sheeran, "-"

Taylor Swift, "Midnights"

Melhor Performance Pop de dupla ou grupo

"Thousand Miles", Miley Cyrus com Brandi Carlile;

"Candy Necklace", Lana Del Rey com Jon Batiste;

"Never Felt So Alone", Labrinth com Billie Eilish;

"Ghost in the machine", Sza com Phoebe Bridgers;

"Karma", Taylor Swift com Ice Spice.

Melhor Gravação de Pop/Dance

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Dont Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Melhor Performance Solo de Pop

Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For?"

Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

Aphex Twin, "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F"

James Blake, "Loading"

Disclosure, "Higher Than Ever Before"

Romy & Fred again.., "Strong"

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan, "Rumble"

Melhor Álbum de música Dance/Electrônica

James Blake, "Playing Robots Into Heaven"

The Chemical Brothers, "For That Beautiful Feeling"

Fred again.., "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)"

Kx5, "Kx5?

Skrillex, "Quest for Fire"

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Arctic Monkeys, "The Car";

Boygenius, "The Record";

Gorillaz, "Cracker Island";

Lana Del Rey, "Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd";

PJ Harvey, "I Inside the Old Year Dying".

Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa

Alvvays, "Belinda Says"

Arctic Monkeys, "Body Paint"

Boygenius, "Cool About It"

Lana Del Rey, "A&W"

Paramore, "This Is Why"

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman?

Melhor Música de Rock

Boygenius, "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters, "Rescued"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"

Queens of the Stone Age, "Emotion Sickness"

The Rolling Stones, "Angry"

Melhor Performance de Rock

Arctic Monkeys, "Sculptures of Anything Goes"

Black Pumas, "More Than a Love Song"

Boygenius, "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters, "Rescued"

Metallica, "Lux Æterna"

Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana

Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"

Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito"

Tainy, "Data"

Melhor Gravação de Pop/Dance

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta, "One in a Million"

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding, "Miracle"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, "Baby Dont Hurt Me"

Kylie Minogue, "Padam Padam"

Troye Sivan, "Rush"

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

Eliane Elias, "Quietude"

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, "My Heart Speaks"

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, "Vox Humana"

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, "Cometa"

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, "El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2"

Melhor Clipe Musical

The Beatles, "Im Only Sleeping"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Billie Eilish, "What Was I Made For"

Kendrick Lamar, "Count Me Out"

Troye Sivan, "Rush"