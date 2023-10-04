DGABC

Quarta-Feira, 4 de Outubro de 2023

Cultura & Lazer Titulo
Anitta, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé são indicadas no MTV EMA 2023. Veja a lista completa
Por
04/10/2023 | 10:10
A temporada de premiações não para - e a próxima já está agendada! Em 5 de novembro de 2023 vai acontecer o MTV EMA 2023 para celebrar os maiores nomes da indústria musical.

O evento será transmitido ao vivo diretamente de Paris, na França, e terá votação do público, que pode ser feita diretamente no site oficial da cerimônia (www.mtvema.com) até o dia 31 de outubro.

Na lista de indicados, Anitta está concorrendo com Shakira, Rosalía e Bad Bunny na categoria de Melhor Artista Latino. Além disso, a brasileira apareceu na categoria de Maiores Fãs, tendo que desbancar Selena Gomez e Taylor Swift. Beyoncé também está indicada na premiação, assim como Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat e outros grandes artistas.

A seguir, confira a lista completa de indicações:

MELHOR MÚSICA

Doja Cat ? Paint the Town Red

Jung Kook feat. Latto ? Seven

Miley Cyrus ? Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo ? vampire

SZA ? Kill Bill

Taylor Swift ? Anti-Hero

Rema & Selena Gomez ? Calm Down

MELHOR VÍDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion ? Bongos

Doja Cat ? Paint the Town Red

Little Simz ? Gorilla

Miley Cyrus ? Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo ? vampire

SZA ? Kill Bill

Taylor Swift ? Anti-Hero

MELHOR ARTISTA

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO

Central Cee x Dave ? Sprinter

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray ? Baby Don't Hurt Me

KAROL G, Shakira ? TQG

Metro Boomin & The Weeknd & 21 Savage ? Creepin

PinkPantheress e Ice Spice ? Boy's a Liar Pt. 2

Rema & Selena Gomez ? Calm Down

MELHOR ARTISTA POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

MELHOR ARTISTA ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Ma?neskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALI?A

Shakira

MELHOR ARTISTA K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

MELHOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

MELHOR ARTISTA ELETRÔNICO

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy GouTiësto

MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

MELHOR ARTISTA R&B

Chlo?e

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

MELHOR ARTISTA AO VIVO

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Ma?neskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

MAIORES FÃS

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

MELHOR GRUPO

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Ma?neskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEENTOMORROW X TOGETHER


