Anitta, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé são indicadas no MTV EMA 2023. Veja a lista completa

O evento será transmitido ao vivo diretamente de Paris, na França, e terá votação do público, que pode ser feita diretamente no site oficial da cerimônia (www.mtvema.com) até o dia 31 de outubro.
Na lista de indicados, Anitta está concorrendo com Shakira, Rosalía e Bad Bunny na categoria de Melhor Artista Latino. Além disso, a brasileira apareceu na categoria de Maiores Fãs, tendo que desbancar Selena Gomez e Taylor Swift. Beyoncé também está indicada na premiação, assim como Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat e outros grandes artistas.
A seguir, confira a lista completa de indicações:
MELHOR MÚSICA
Doja Cat ? Paint the Town Red
Jung Kook feat. Latto ? Seven
Miley Cyrus ? Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo ? vampire
SZA ? Kill Bill
Taylor Swift ? Anti-Hero
Rema & Selena Gomez ? Calm Down
MELHOR VÍDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion ? Bongos
Doja Cat ? Paint the Town Red
Little Simz ? Gorilla
Miley Cyrus ? Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo ? vampire
SZA ? Kill Bill
Taylor Swift ? Anti-Hero
MELHOR ARTISTA
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
Central Cee x Dave ? Sprinter
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray ? Baby Don't Hurt Me
KAROL G, Shakira ? TQG
Metro Boomin & The Weeknd & 21 Savage ? Creepin
PinkPantheress e Ice Spice ? Boy's a Liar Pt. 2
Rema & Selena Gomez ? Calm Down
MELHOR ARTISTA POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
MELHOR ARTISTA ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Ma?neskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
MELHOR ARTISTA LATINO
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALI?A
Shakira
MELHOR ARTISTA K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
MELHOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
MELHOR ARTISTA ELETRÔNICO
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy GouTiësto
MELHOR ARTISTA HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
MELHOR ARTISTA R&B
Chlo?e
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
MELHOR ARTISTA AO VIVO
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Ma?neskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
MAIORES FÃS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
MELHOR GRUPO
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Ma?neskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEENTOMORROW X TOGETHER
Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.