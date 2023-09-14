DGABC

Quinta-Feira, 14 de Setembro de 2023

Tecnologia Titulo
A Incrível História de Henry Sugar, de Wes Anderson: confira trailer e pôster do filme da Netflix
Por Sérgio Vinícius
Do 33Giga
14/09/2023 | 14:55
A Incrível História de Henry Sugar, do diretor Wes Anderson, estreia 27 de setembro na Netflix. Com isso, a plataforma divulgou mais detalhes sobre a obra, como trailer, fotos e detalhes técnicos.


A Incrível História de Henry Sugar, do diretor Wes Anderson, estreia 27 de setembro na Netflix. Com isso, a plataforma divulgou mais detalhes sobre a obra, como trailer, fotos e detalhes técnicos.

Confira abaixo o trailer de Incrível História de Henry Sugar.

Sobre A Incrível História de Henry Sugar

  • Direção: Wes Anderson
  • Roteiro: Wes Anderson
  • Produtores: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson
  • Co-Produção: Octavia Peissel, John Peet, Alice Dawson
  • Elenco: Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade
  • Duração: 39 minutos
  • Sinopse: Nesta adaptação do conto de Roald Dahl, um homem rico descobre um guru capaz de enxergar sem usar os olhos e se dispõe a dominar a técnica para trapacear no jogo.

Veja, no álbum, imagens do filme.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. (Featured L-R) Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar and Sir Ben Kingsley as the croupier in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. (Featured L-R) Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar and Sir Ben Kingsley as the croupier in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. (L-R) Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar and Ralph Fiennes as the policeman in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. (L-R) Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar and Ralph Fiennes as the policeman in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (L-R) Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee, Sir Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan and Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall in Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (L-R) Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee, Sir Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan and Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall in Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Cr. Netflix ©2023

 


