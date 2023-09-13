Anitta, Taylor Swift, Stray Kids... Confira todos os vencedores do VMA 2023

Quer saber todo mundo que ganhou motivos para celebrar na noite da última terça-feira, dia 12? Então já segue o fio!
Melhor Videoclipe de Pop
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!NK - Trustfall
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR
Vídeo do Ano
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA- Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR
Artista do Ano
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift - VENCEDOR
Música do Ano
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR
Melhor Videoclipe Latino
Anitta - Funk Rave - VENCEDOR
Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - un x100to
Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico
Artista Revelação
GloRilla
Ice Spice - VENCEDOR
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Push performance do ano
Saucy Santana - Booty
Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
JVKE - golden hour
Flo Milli - Conceited
Reneé Rapp - Colorado
Sam Ryder - All The Way Over
Armani White - GOATED
Fletcher - Becky?s So Hot
Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride - VENCEDOR
Ice Spice - Princess Diana
FLO - Losing You
Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
Melhor Colaboração do Ano
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
KAROL G & Shakira - TQG - VENCEDOR
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - VENCEDOR
Melhor Videoclipe Rock
Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin - The Loneliest - VENCEDOR
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It?s Halloween
Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo
Blink-182 - Edging
Boygenius - The Film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - VENCEDOR
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck
Melhor Videoclipe R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
Chloöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin
SZA - Shirt - VENCEDOR
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way
Melhor Videoclipe K-pop
Aespa - Girls
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
Seventeen - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class - VENCEDOR
Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Melhor Videoclipe Afrobeats
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - It?s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - People
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down - VENCEDOR
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
Alicia Keys - If I Ain?t Got You
Bad Bunny - El Apago?n - Aqui? Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dove Cameron - Breakfast - VENCEDOR
Imagine Dragons - Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Melhor Fotografia
Adele - I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR
Canção do Verão
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doechii ft. Kodak Black - What It Is (Block Boy)
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
Gunna - fukumean
Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven - VENCEDOR
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Barbie World
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - Karma
Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That
Troye Sivan - Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - La Bebe
Melhor Direção
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake - Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR
Melhor Direção de Arte
Boygenius - The Film
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Doja Cat - Attention - VENCEDOR
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
SZA - Shirt
Álbum do Ano
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights - VENCEDOR
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez - Void
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR
Melhor Coreografia
Blackpink - Pink Venom - VENCEDOR
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Melhor Edição
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus - River
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - VENCEDOR
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Herogo0me
