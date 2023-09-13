Anitta, Taylor Swift, Stray Kids... Confira todos os vencedores do VMA 2023

Mais um ano de VMA e mais um ano que vários artistas vão para casa cheios de novos prêmios para adicionarem às suas coleções. Taylor Swift, por exemplo, foi indicada a dez categorias e saiu vitoriosa em nove delas. Outro exemplo que chamou a atenção foi Anitta, a funkeira levou (mais uma vez) o prêmio de Melhor Videoclipe Latino.

Quer saber todo mundo que ganhou motivos para celebrar na noite da última terça-feira, dia 12? Então já segue o fio!

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!NK - Trustfall

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR

Vídeo do Ano

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA- Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR

Artista do Ano

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift - VENCEDOR

Música do Ano

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

Anitta - Funk Rave - VENCEDOR

Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - un x100to

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Artista Revelação

GloRilla

Ice Spice - VENCEDOR

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push performance do ano

Saucy Santana - Booty

Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You

JVKE - golden hour

Flo Milli - Conceited

Reneé Rapp - Colorado

Sam Ryder - All The Way Over

Armani White - GOATED

Fletcher - Becky?s So Hot

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride - VENCEDOR

Ice Spice - Princess Diana

FLO - Losing You

Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

KAROL G & Shakira - TQG - VENCEDOR

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - VENCEDOR

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - The Loneliest - VENCEDOR

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It?s Halloween

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

Blink-182 - Edging

Boygenius - The Film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - VENCEDOR

Paramore - This Is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay

Chloöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin

SZA - Shirt - VENCEDOR

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

Melhor Videoclipe K-pop

Aespa - Girls

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty - Cupid

Seventeen - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class - VENCEDOR

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Melhor Videoclipe Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It?s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down - VENCEDOR

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

Alicia Keys - If I Ain?t Got You

Bad Bunny - El Apago?n - Aqui? Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast - VENCEDOR

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Melhor Fotografia

Adele - I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR

Canção do Verão

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doechii ft. Kodak Black - What It Is (Block Boy)

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

Gunna - fukumean

Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven - VENCEDOR

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Barbie World

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - Karma

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That

Troye Sivan - Rush

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - La Bebe

Melhor Direção

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake - Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR

Melhor Direção de Arte

Boygenius - The Film

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Doja Cat - Attention - VENCEDOR

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

SZA - Shirt

Álbum do Ano

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights - VENCEDOR

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez - Void

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - VENCEDOR

Melhor Coreografia

Blackpink - Pink Venom - VENCEDOR

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor Edição

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus - River

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - VENCEDOR

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero go0me