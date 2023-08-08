Terça-Feira, 8 de Agosto
MTV VMA 2023: confira a lista de indicados ao prêmio
08/08/2023 | 22:00
Foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 8, a lista dos concorrentes para o MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2023. O evento será realizado no dia 12 de setembro, no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey.
Taylor Swift lidera a lista com oito indicações, seguida por SZA, que conta com seis indicações. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith e Kim Petras estão empatados com cinco indicações.
E temos brasileiro na competição. Anitta compete na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino, com a faixa Funk Rave. A cantora foi a primeira artista solo brasileira a levar um VMA para casa, em 2022, por Melhor Música Latina, por Envolver. Confira a lista completa de indicados.
Vídeo do Ano
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artista do Ano
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Videoclipe Latino
Anitta - Funk Rave
Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - un x100to
Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico
Artista Revelação
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Melhor Colaboração do Ano
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - Im Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
KAROL G & Shakira - TQG
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin(Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Melhor Videoclipe de Pop
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!NK - Trustfall
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Videoclipe Hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Melhor Videoclipe Rock
Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin - The Loneliest
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like Its Halloween
Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo
Blink-182 - Edging
Boygenius - The Film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Paramore - This is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck
Melhor Videoclipe R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin (Remix)
SZA - Shirt
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way
Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop
Aespa - Girls
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
Seventeen - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - Its Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - People
Rema & Selena Gomez -Calm Down
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar
Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem
Alicia Keys - If I Aint Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Imagine Dragons - Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Melhor Fotografia
Adele - I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake - Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Direção de Arte
Boygenius - The Film
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Doja Cat - Attention
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
SZA - Shirt
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez - Void
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Coreografia
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Melhor Edição
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus - River
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano
August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
October 2022: JVKE - golden hour
November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder - All The Way Over
February 2023: Armani White - GOATED
March 2023: Fletcher - Beckys So Hot
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice - Princess Diana
June 2023: FLO - Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
