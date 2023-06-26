Descubra as 61 maiores atuações em séries da HBO

Fechar
Segunda-Feira, 26 de Junho

Tecnologia

Bianca Bellucci
Do 33Giga

26/06/2023 | 08:56

O site norte-americano Variety encarou a missão de elencar as maiores atuações em séries da HBO. O veículo levou em consideração títulos a partir de 1972 e que não estão mais no ar ou que já foram concluídos. A empresa se compromete em atualizar a lista à medida que os conteúdos em produção chegarem ao fim – Zendaya (Euphoria) e Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) já estão no radar. O último update ocorre em 29 de maio de 2023. Confira!

1. James Gandolfini como Tony Soprano (The Sopranos) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

2. Carrie Coon como Nora Durst (The Leftovers) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus como Selina Meyer (Veep) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

4. Michael K. Williams como Omar Little (The Wire) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

5. Peter Dinklage como Tyrion Lannister (Game of Thrones) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

6. Michaela Coel como Arabella (I May Destroy You) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

7. Matthew McConaughey como Rustin “Rust” Cohle (True Detective) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

8. Nicole Kidman como Celeste Wright (Big Little Lies) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

9. Brian Cox como Logan Roy (Succession) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

10. Lisa Kudrow como Valerie Cherish (The Comeback) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

11. Garry Shandling como Larry Sanders (The Larry Sanders Show) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

12. Bill Paxton como Bill Henrickson (Big Love) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

13. Kieran Culkin como Roman Roy (Succession) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

14. Edie Falco como Carmela Soprano (The Sopranos) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

15. Lena Headey como Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

16. Ian McShane como Al Swearengen (Deadwood) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

17. Meryl Streep como Hannah Pitt / Ethel Rosenberg / The Rabbi / The Angel Australia (Angels in America) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

18. Lorraine Bracco como Dra. Jennifer Melfi (The Sopranos) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

19. Sarah Snook como Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Succession) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

20. Issa Rae como Issa Dee (Insecure) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

21. Jeffrey Wright como Mr. Lies / Norman “Belize” Arriaga / The Angel Europa (Angels in America) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

22. Cynthia Nixon como Miranda Hobbes (Sex and the City) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

23. Regina King como Angela Abar / Sister Night (Watchmen) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

24. Julianne Nicholson como Lori Ross (Mare of Easttown) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

25. Justin Theroux como Kevin Garvey (The Leftovers) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

26. Jeremy Strong como Kendall Roy (Succession) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

27. Bill Hader como Barry Berkman (Barry) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

28. Michael C. Hall como David Fisher (Six Feet Under) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

29. J.K. Simmons como Vern Schillinger (Oz) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

30. John Kassir como The Cryptkeeper (Tales from the Crypt) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

31. Mark Ruffalo como Dominick Birdsey / Thomas Birdsey (I Know This Much is True)) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

32. Laura Dern como Amy Jellicoe (Enlightened) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

33. Frances Conroy como Ruth Fisher (Six Feet Under) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

34. Nelsan Ellis como Lafayette Reynolds (True Blood) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

35. Maggie Gyllenhaal como Eileen ‘Candy Renee’ Merrell (The Deuce) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

36. Adam Driver como Adam Sackler (Girls) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

37. Kim Cattrall como Samantha Jones (Sex and the City) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

38. Michael Imperioli como Christopher Moltisanti (The Sopranos) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

39. Riz Ahmed como Nasir “Naz” Khan (The Night Of) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

40. Matthew Macfadyen como Tom Wambsgans (Succession) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

41. Sarah Jessica Parker como Carrie Bradshaw (Sex and the City) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

42. Anthony Carrigan como NoHo Hank (Barry) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

43. Tony Hale como Gary Walsh (Veep) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

44. Lena Dunham como Hannah Horvath (Girls) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

45. Idris Elba como Russell ‘Stringer’ Bell (The Wire) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

46. Kate Winslet como Marianne “Mare” Sheehan (Mare of Easttown) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

47. Jeff Daniels como Will McAvoy (The Newsroom) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

48. Jeremy Piven como Ari Gold (Entourage) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

49. Kate Winslet como Mildred Pierce (Mildred Pierce) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

50. Bobby Cannavale como Gyp Rosetti (Boardwalk Empire) | Crédito: Divulgação/HBO

