Fechar
Publicidade

Sexta-Feira, 13 de Janeiro

|

Max º Min º
Clima da Região Trânsito Assine Clube do Assinante Diário Virtual Login

Diário do Grande ABC

relogioMinuto a Minuto >

Tecnologia

tecnologia@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8301

50 melhores jogos de terror de todos os tempos

Diário do Grande ABC - Notícias e informações do Grande ABC: Santo André, São Bernardo, São Caetano, Diadema, Mauá, Ribeirão Pires e Rio Grande da Serra


Marcella Blass
Do 33Giga

13/01/2023 | 12:55

Comentário(s) Comunicar erros



Um bom jogo de terror deve ir além dos sustos e gritos. Ele precisa ser capaz de criar uma atmosfera aterrorizante e perturbadora o suficiente para transportar o jogador para dentro da história. Se você está procurando um game do gênero que te deixe com medo de olhar para trás, o 33Giga te dá 50 opções assustadoras nesta galeria.

Quer saber tudo sobre Universo Sugar? Clique aqui e compre o e-book O Guia dos Sugar Daddy & Sugar Babies por apenas R$ 10

Resident Evil 4 (2005) | Capcom

Resident Evil 4 (2005) | Capcom

Layers of Fear (2016) | ?Bloober Team

Layers of Fear (2016) | ?Bloober Team

Alien: Isolation (2015) | Creative Assembly

Alien: Isolation (2015) | Creative Assembly

P.T. (2014) | ?7780s Studio

P.T. (2014) | ?7780s Studio

Silent Hill 2 (2001) | Konami

Silent Hill 2 (2001) | Konami

Resident Evil 7 (2017) | Capcom

Resident Evil 7 (2017) | Capcom

Outlast 2 (2017) | Red Barrels Studio

Outlast 2 (2017) | Red Barrels Studio

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (2016) | Supermassive Games

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (2016) | Supermassive Games

SOMA (2015) | Frictional Games

SOMA (2015) | Frictional Games

Dead Space (2008) | EA Redwood Shores

Dead Space (2008) | EA Redwood Shores

Bloodborne (2015) | Sony Computer Entertainment

Bloodborne (2015) | Sony Computer Entertainment

Until Dawn (2015) | Sony Computer Entertainment

Until Dawn (2015) | Sony Computer Entertainment

Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010) | ?Frictional Games

Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010) | ?Frictional Games

Condemned: Criminal Origins (2005) | Monolith

Condemned: Criminal Origins (2005) | Monolith

F.E.A.R (2005) | Warner Bros. Games

F.E.A.R (2005) | Warner Bros. Games

The Last of Us (2013) | Naughty Dog

The Last of Us (2013) | Naughty Dog

Lone Survivor (2012) | Superflat Games

Lone Survivor (2012) | Superflat Games

Stories Untold (2017) | ?No Code

Stories Untold (2017) | ?No Code

The Evil Within 2 (2017) | Bethesda Softworks

The Evil Within 2 (2017) | Bethesda Softworks

Paratopic (2018) | ?Arbitrary Metric

Paratopic (2018) | ?Arbitrary Metric

Parasite Eve (1998) | Square Electronic Arts

Parasite Eve (1998) | Square Electronic Arts

Resident Evil 3 (1999) | Capcom

Resident Evil 3 (1999) | Capcom

Yume Nikki (2004) | Playism

Yume Nikki (2004) | Playism

Limbo (2010) | Playdead?

Limbo (2010) | Playdead?

Inside (2016) | Playdead

Inside (2016) | Playdead

Granny (2017) | DVloper

Granny (2017) | DVloper

Left 4 Dead 2 (2009) | Valve Software

Left 4 Dead 2 (2009) | Valve Software

Devotion (2019) | Red Candle Games

Devotion (2019) | Red Candle Games

Anatomy (2016) | itch.io

Anatomy (2016) | itch.io

Doom 3 | Activision

Doom 3 | Activision

Pathologic 2 (2019) | ?tinyBuild

Pathologic 2 (2019) | ?tinyBuild

Five Nights At Freddy's (2014) | Scott Cawthon

Five Nights At Freddy's (2014) | Scott Cawthon

Friday The 13th: The Game (2017) | Gun Media

Friday The 13th: The Game (2017) | Gun Media

Dead by Daylight (2016) | Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight (2016) | Behaviour Interactive

Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem (2002) | Nintendo

Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem (2002) | Nintendo

Imscared (2012) | Ivan Zanottis MyMadnessWorks

Imscared (2012) | Ivan Zanottis MyMadnessWorks

Cyberqueen (2012) | Slime Daughter

Cyberqueen (2012) | Slime Daughter

Echo (2017) | Ultra Ultra

Echo (2017) | Ultra Ultra

Siren (2003) | Sony Computer Entertainment

Siren (2003) | Sony Computer Entertainment

Duskers (2016) | Misfits Attic

Duskers (2016) | Misfits Attic

System Shock 2 (1999) | Electronic Arts

System Shock 2 (1999) | Electronic Arts

Anchorhead (1998) | Michael Gentry

Anchorhead (1998) | Michael Gentry

Slender: The Arrival (2013) | ?Blue Isle Studios

Slender: The Arrival (2013) | ?Blue Isle Studios

Slender: The Arrival (2013) | ?Blue Isle Studios

Slender: The Arrival (2013) | ?Blue Isle Studios

Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004) | Konami

Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004) | Konami

The Suffering (2004) | Midway Games

The Suffering (2004) | Midway Games

Alan Wake (2010) | Microsoft Game Studios

Alan Wake (2010) | Microsoft Game Studios

Dying Light (2015) | Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Dying Light (2015) | Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Slender: The Eight Pages (2012) | Parsec Productions

Slender: The Eight Pages (2012) | Parsec Productions

Oxenfree (2016) | Night School Studio

Oxenfree (2016) | Night School Studio

Quer ficar por dentro do mundo da tecnologia e ainda baixar gratuitamente nosso e-book Manual de Segurança na Internet? Clique aqui e assine a newsletter do 33Giga



Quer receber em primeira mão as notícias das sete cidades do Grande ABC?

Clique aqui para participar do nosso grupo de Whatsapp
 

Comentários

Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.

De olho no seu caminho

+

Confira como está o trânsito na sua região

Redes Sociais

+
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
G+
Pinterest

Veja mais notícias

Política
Moraes determina prisão de Anderson Torres, ex-secretário de segurança do DF
Copa São Paulo
Ramalhinho goleia e fica mais perto da classificação na Copa SP
Oportunidade
Centro Livre de Música de São Bernardo abre inscrição para cursos gratuitos
Homenagem
‘Tratava-se de um homem enorme. Em tamanho e em biografia’

Copyright © 1995-2017 - Todos direitos reservados

;