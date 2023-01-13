50 melhores jogos de terror de todos os tempos

Um bom jogo de terror deve ir além dos sustos e gritos. Ele precisa ser capaz de criar uma atmosfera aterrorizante e perturbadora o suficiente para transportar o jogador para dentro da história. Se você está procurando um game do gênero que te deixe com medo de olhar para trás, o 33Giga te dá 50 opções assustadoras nesta galeria.
Resident Evil 4 (2005) | Capcom
Layers of Fear (2016) | ?Bloober Team
Alien: Isolation (2015) | Creative Assembly
P.T. (2014) | ?7780s Studio
Silent Hill 2 (2001) | Konami
Resident Evil 7 (2017) | Capcom
Outlast 2 (2017) | Red Barrels Studio
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (2016) | Supermassive Games
SOMA (2015) | Frictional Games
Dead Space (2008) | EA Redwood Shores
Bloodborne (2015) | Sony Computer Entertainment
Until Dawn (2015) | Sony Computer Entertainment
Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010) | ?Frictional Games
Condemned: Criminal Origins (2005) | Monolith
F.E.A.R (2005) | Warner Bros. Games
The Last of Us (2013) | Naughty Dog
Lone Survivor (2012) | Superflat Games
Stories Untold (2017) | ?No Code
The Evil Within 2 (2017) | Bethesda Softworks
Paratopic (2018) | ?Arbitrary Metric
Parasite Eve (1998) | Square Electronic Arts
Resident Evil 3 (1999) | Capcom
Yume Nikki (2004) | Playism
Limbo (2010) | Playdead?
Inside (2016) | Playdead
Granny (2017) | DVloper
Left 4 Dead 2 (2009) | Valve Software
Devotion (2019) | Red Candle Games
Anatomy (2016) | itch.io
Doom 3 | Activision
Pathologic 2 (2019) | ?tinyBuild
Five Nights At Freddy's (2014) | Scott Cawthon
Friday The 13th: The Game (2017) | Gun Media
Dead by Daylight (2016) | Behaviour Interactive
Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem (2002) | Nintendo
Imscared (2012) | Ivan Zanottis MyMadnessWorks
Cyberqueen (2012) | Slime Daughter
Echo (2017) | Ultra Ultra
Siren (2003) | Sony Computer Entertainment
Duskers (2016) | Misfits Attic
System Shock 2 (1999) | Electronic Arts
Anchorhead (1998) | Michael Gentry
Slender: The Arrival (2013) | ?Blue Isle Studios
Slender: The Arrival (2013) | ?Blue Isle Studios
Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004) | Konami
The Suffering (2004) | Midway Games
Alan Wake (2010) | Microsoft Game Studios
Dying Light (2015) | Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Slender: The Eight Pages (2012) | Parsec Productions
Oxenfree (2016) | Night School Studio
