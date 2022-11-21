Fechar
Segunda-Feira, 21 de Novembro

Diário do Grande ABC

Cultura & Lazer

cultura@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8364

Taylor Swift vence seis categorias no American Music Awards 2022. Confira todos os ganhadores da premiação



21/11/2022 | 12:10

A noite do último domingo, dia 20, foi bem agitada em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, por causa do American Music Awards 2022 que nomeou os maiores artistas do ano.

E a grande vencedora da noite, que levou para casa nada menos do que seis estatuetas, foi a Taylor Swift! A cantora conquistou o público com o seu mais recente lançamento, o álbum Midnights. Além da loira, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Anitta e outros também receberam homenagens.

Confira a seguir a lista completa dos vencedores!

Prêmio Ícone

Lionel Richie

Artista do Ano

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA

The Weeknd

Artista Revelação

Dove Cameron ? VENCEDORA

Gayle

LATTO

Maneskin

Steve Lacy

Videoclipe Favorito

Easy On Me - Adele

Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Coleone

As It Was - Harry Styles

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA

Artista Favorito Em Turnê

Bad Bunny

Coldplay - VENCEDOR

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Colaboração do Ano

We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz e o elenco de Encanto

Cold Heart - PNAU Remix - Elton John feat. Dua Lipa - VENCEDORES

WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

Stay - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Trilha Sonora Favorita

Elvis - VENCEDOR

Encanto

Sing

Stranger Things

Top Gun

Artista Favorito de K-Pop

BLACKPINK

BTS - VENCEDOR

TXT

TWICE

SEVENTEEN

Artista Favorito de Artista Dance/Eletrônico

Dipllo

Marshmello - VENCEDOR

Swedish House Mafia

The Chaismoker

Tiesto

Música Latina Favorita

Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

Provenza - Karol G

MAMII - Becky G & Karol G

Todo de Ti - Rauw Alejandro

Dos Oruguitas - Sebastián Yatra - VENCEDOR

Álbum Latino Favorito

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny - VENCEDOR

La 167 - Farruko

JOSE - J Balvin

Vide Versa - Rauw Alejandro

MOTOMAMI - Rosalía

Artista Feminina Latina Favorita

Anitta - VENCEDORA

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalia

Grupo/Duo Latino Favorito

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia - VENCEDOR

Artista Latino Masculino Favorito

Bad Bunny - VENCEDOR

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Artista Feminina de R&B

Beyoncé - VENCEDORA

Doja Cat

MUNI

Summer Walker

SZA

Álbum Favorito de R&B

Renaissance - Beyoncé - VENCEDORA

Honestly, Nevermind - Drake

An Evening with Silk Sonic - Silk Sonic

Still Over It - Summer Walker

Dawn FM - The Weeknd

Música Favorita de R&B

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé - VENCEDORA

Hrs and Hrs - MUNI

Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic

I Hate U - SKZ

Essence - Wizkid & Tems

Artista Favorito Masculino de R&B

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown - VENCEDOR

GIV?ON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Música Country Favorita

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Thinking ?Bout You - Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter

Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen - VENCEDOR

Álbum de Country Favorito

Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Human: The Double Album - Cody Johnson

Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA

Country Stuff: The Album - Walker Hayes

Duo/Grupo de Country Favorito

Dan + Shay - VENCEDORES

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Artista Masculino de Country Favorito

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen - VENCEDOR

Walker Hayes

Artista Feminino de Country Favorito

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA

Grupo/Duo de Pop Favorito

BTS - VENCEDOR

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

OneRepublic

Artista Favorito Masculino de Pop

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles - VENCEDOR

The Weeknd

Artista Favorito Feminino de Pop

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA

Álbum Favorito de Pop

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA

Dawn FM - The Weeknd

Música Favorita de Pop

Easy On Me - Adele

We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto

As It Was - Harry Styles - VENCEDOR

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Stay - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop

I NEVER LIKED YOU - Future

DS4EVER - Gunna

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar - VENCEDOR

7220 - Lil Durk

Hall of Fame 2.0 - Polo G

Artista Feminino de Hip-Hop

Cardi B

GloRilla

LATTO

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj - VENCEDORA

Artista Masculino de Hip-Hop

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar - VENCEDOR

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Música favorita de Hip-Hop

WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems - VENCEDORES

First Class - Jack Harlow

Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

Big Energy - Latto

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

Artista Favorito de Afrobeats

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid - VENCEDOR

Artista Gospel Favorito

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann - VENCEDORA

Artista Inspirador Favorito

Anne Wilsonfor

KING & COUNTRY - VENCEDOR

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Álbum Favorito de Rock

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Impera - Ghost - VENCEDOR

Mercury ? Act 1 - Imagine Dragons

mainstream sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Unlimited Love - Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Música de Rock Favorita

Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters

Beggin' - Måneskin - VENCEDOR

Enemy - Imagine Dragons x JID

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

Unlimited Love - Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Artista de Rock Favorito

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly - VENCEDOR

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers



