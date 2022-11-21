Segunda-Feira, 21 de Novembro
|
Taylor Swift vence seis categorias no American Music Awards 2022. Confira todos os ganhadores da premiação
21/11/2022 | 12:10
E a grande vencedora da noite, que levou para casa nada menos do que seis estatuetas, foi a Taylor Swift! A cantora conquistou o público com o seu mais recente lançamento, o álbum Midnights. Além da loira, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Anitta e outros também receberam homenagens.
Confira a seguir a lista completa dos vencedores!
Prêmio Ícone
Lionel Richie
Artista do Ano
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA
The Weeknd
Artista Revelação
Dove Cameron ? VENCEDORA
Gayle
LATTO
Maneskin
Steve Lacy
Videoclipe Favorito
Easy On Me - Adele
Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Coleone
As It Was - Harry Styles
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA
Artista Favorito Em Turnê
Bad Bunny
Coldplay - VENCEDOR
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Colaboração do Ano
We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz e o elenco de Encanto
Cold Heart - PNAU Remix - Elton John feat. Dua Lipa - VENCEDORES
WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
Stay - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Trilha Sonora Favorita
Elvis - VENCEDOR
Encanto
Sing
Stranger Things
Top Gun
Artista Favorito de K-Pop
BLACKPINK
BTS - VENCEDOR
TXT
TWICE
SEVENTEEN
Artista Favorito de Artista Dance/Eletrônico
Dipllo
Marshmello - VENCEDOR
Swedish House Mafia
The Chaismoker
Tiesto
Música Latina Favorita
Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
Provenza - Karol G
MAMII - Becky G & Karol G
Todo de Ti - Rauw Alejandro
Dos Oruguitas - Sebastián Yatra - VENCEDOR
Álbum Latino Favorito
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny - VENCEDOR
La 167 - Farruko
JOSE - J Balvin
Vide Versa - Rauw Alejandro
MOTOMAMI - Rosalía
Artista Feminina Latina Favorita
Anitta - VENCEDORA
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalia
Grupo/Duo Latino Favorito
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia - VENCEDOR
Artista Latino Masculino Favorito
Bad Bunny - VENCEDOR
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Artista Feminina de R&B
Beyoncé - VENCEDORA
Doja Cat
MUNI
Summer Walker
SZA
Álbum Favorito de R&B
Renaissance - Beyoncé - VENCEDORA
Honestly, Nevermind - Drake
An Evening with Silk Sonic - Silk Sonic
Still Over It - Summer Walker
Dawn FM - The Weeknd
Música Favorita de R&B
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé - VENCEDORA
Hrs and Hrs - MUNI
Smokin Out The Window - Silk Sonic
I Hate U - SKZ
Essence - Wizkid & Tems
Artista Favorito Masculino de R&B
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown - VENCEDOR
GIV?ON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Música Country Favorita
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Thinking ?Bout You - Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter
Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen - VENCEDOR
Álbum de Country Favorito
Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Human: The Double Album - Cody Johnson
Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA
Country Stuff: The Album - Walker Hayes
Duo/Grupo de Country Favorito
Dan + Shay - VENCEDORES
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Artista Masculino de Country Favorito
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen - VENCEDOR
Walker Hayes
Artista Feminino de Country Favorito
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA
Grupo/Duo de Pop Favorito
BTS - VENCEDOR
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
Artista Favorito Masculino de Pop
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles - VENCEDOR
The Weeknd
Artista Favorito Feminino de Pop
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA
Álbum Favorito de Pop
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift - VENCEDORA
Dawn FM - The Weeknd
Música Favorita de Pop
Easy On Me - Adele
We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto
As It Was - Harry Styles - VENCEDOR
About Damn Time - Lizzo
Stay - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Álbum Favorito de Hip-Hop
I NEVER LIKED YOU - Future
DS4EVER - Gunna
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar - VENCEDOR
7220 - Lil Durk
Hall of Fame 2.0 - Polo G
Artista Feminino de Hip-Hop
Cardi B
GloRilla
LATTO
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj - VENCEDORA
Artista Masculino de Hip-Hop
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar - VENCEDOR
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Música favorita de Hip-Hop
WAIT FOR U - Future feat. Drake & Tems - VENCEDORES
First Class - Jack Harlow
Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
Big Energy - Latto
Industry Baby - Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
Artista Favorito de Afrobeats
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid - VENCEDOR
Artista Gospel Favorito
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann - VENCEDORA
Artista Inspirador Favorito
Anne Wilsonfor
KING & COUNTRY - VENCEDOR
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham
Álbum Favorito de Rock
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Impera - Ghost - VENCEDOR
Mercury ? Act 1 - Imagine Dragons
mainstream sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Unlimited Love - Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Música de Rock Favorita
Love Dies Young - Foo Fighters
Beggin' - Måneskin - VENCEDOR
Enemy - Imagine Dragons x JID
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
Unlimited Love - Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Artista de Rock Favorito
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly - VENCEDOR
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
