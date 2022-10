Ford revela o primeiro modelo de corrida do Mustang de nova geração

Ford’s challenger for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship was shown in pit lane this afternoon, in a global first appearance of the seventh-generation Mustang in racing guise.

The Gen3 Mustang GT Supercar more closely resembles its road-going counterpart, with production-based Coyote V8 engine, low roofline and long hood that makes Mustang the world’s favourite sports car.

The Mustang Supercar has been built by Ford’s homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, in conjunction with Ford Performance, in preparation for the 2023 season when a new era of Supercars racing begins.

Ford on Oct. 6 revealed the first race-prepared seventh-generation Mustang, with the 2023 Mustang GT ‘Gen3’ Supercar uncovered at Mount Panorama ahead of the famous Bathurst 1000.

Ford supported teams in 2023, who will race the new Mustang, include Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team and new to the Mustang stable, Walkinshaw Andretti United.