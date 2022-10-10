Ford GT ganha última série especial com tributo a Le Mans

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. LICENSE EXPIRES: 4 October 2023. LICENSE BY: Multimatic. LICENSE SCOPE: A - Earned editorial, press releases, press kits. REGION: GLOBAL. COPYRIGHT AND IMAGE RIGHTS: This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford Motor Company only.

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. LICENSE EXPIRES: 4 October 2023. LICENSE BY: Multimatic. LICENSE SCOPE: A - Earned editorial, press releases, press kits. REGION: GLOBAL. COPYRIGHT AND IMAGE RIGHTS: This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford Motor Company only. ×

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. Images provided by Multimatic Inc.

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. Images provided by Multimatic Inc. ×

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. LICENSE EXPIRES: 4 October 2023. LICENSE BY: Multimatic. LICENSE SCOPE: A - Earned editorial, press releases, press kits. REGION: GLOBAL. COPYRIGHT AND IMAGE RIGHTS: This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford Motor Company only.

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. LICENSE EXPIRES: 4 October 2023. LICENSE BY: Multimatic. LICENSE SCOPE: A - Earned editorial, press releases, press kits. REGION: GLOBAL. COPYRIGHT AND IMAGE RIGHTS: This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford Motor Company only. ×

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. LICENSE EXPIRES: 4 October 2023. LICENSE BY: Multimatic. LICENSE SCOPE: A - Earned editorial, press releases, press kits. REGION: GLOBAL. COPYRIGHT AND IMAGE RIGHTS: This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford Motor Company only.

With its carbon fiber body proudly lacquered in Liquid Silver exterior paint, the limited-edition Ford GT LM is uniquely finished in either a red or blue theme throughout, honoring the red and blue race livery of the Le Mans winning No. 68 Ford GT. LICENSE EXPIRES: 4 October 2023. LICENSE BY: Multimatic. LICENSE SCOPE: A - Earned editorial, press releases, press kits. REGION: GLOBAL. COPYRIGHT AND IMAGE RIGHTS: This content is solely for editorial use and for providing individual users with information. Any storage in databases, or any distribution to third parties within the scope of commercial use, or for commercial use is permitted with written consent from Ford Motor Company only. ×

Inside, the Ford GT LM Edition’s interior features unique appointments including Alcantara®-wrapped carbon fiber seats with a matching red or blue driver’s seat, and Ebony passenger seat with accent stitching that matches the driver’s seat color, as well as the engine start button. Images provided by Multimatic Inc.