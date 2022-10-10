Ford GT ganha última série especial com tributo a Le Mans

Segunda-Feira, 10 de Outubro
|
10/10/2022 | 10:55
A Ford apresentou o Ford GT LM Edition, última série especial da atual geração do supercarro, homenageando o seu legado histórico nas pistas e as vitórias de 2016 e 1996 em Le Mans. Com edição limitada a 20 unidades, o modelo equipado com motor biturbo EcoBoost de 660 cv começa a ser entregue aos clientes neste trimestre e terá a produção encerrada no final do ano.
O Ford GT LM Edition tem carroceria em fibra de carbono e pintura na cor Liquid Silver com detalhes em vermelho ou azul, homenageando o Ford GT nº 68 vencedor de Le Mans. O escapamento duplo de titânio é impresso em 3D.
Inside, the Ford GT LM Edition's interior features unique appointments including Alcantara®-wrapped carbon fiber seats with a matching red or blue driver's seat, and Ebony passenger seat with accent stitching that matches the driver's seat color, as well as the engine start button.
Os interessados no Ford GT LM Edition também podem optar por acabamento de fibra de carbono tonalizada em vermelho ou azul, aplicada no divisor dianteiro, soleiras laterais e das portas, persianas do compartimento do motor, hastes dos espelhos e difusor traseiro. As rodas de fibra de carbono de 20 polegadas vêm com porcas de titânio e pinças de freio Brembo pretas.
O interior tem bancos de fibra de carbono revestidos em Alcantara e painel, pilares e teto com acabamento em couro e Alcantara pretos. Detalhes em fibra de carbono aparente são vistos no console, saídas de ar e pilares.
Outra exclusividade do Ford GT LM Edition é o emblema no painel, confeccionado com material tirado do motor do Ford GT nº 69 – terceiro colocado em Le Mans em 2016. O time da Ford Performance localizou esse motor, que foi desmontado e engavetado após a corrida, transformou o virabrequim em pó e desenvolveu uma liga exclusiva para imprimir o emblema em 3D.
O Ford GT LM Edition 2022 presta uma homenagem à vitória do supercarro de terceira geração nas 24 Horas de Le Mans em 2016, com o Ford GT nº 68 pilotado pelo francês Sébastien Bourdais, pelo americano Joey Hand e o alemão Dirk Müller.
Como na épica batalha Ford vs. Ferrari de 1966, o Ford GT nº 68 assumiu a liderança da corrida na 20ª hora, pela última vez, disputando palmo a palmo com a Ferrari nº 82. Hand esteve ao volante nas três ocasiões em que a Ford ultrapassou a Ferrari, reacendendo uma rivalidade de 50 anos entre as duas marcas.
O Ford GT nº 69 de Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon e Richard Westbrook juntou-se aos vencedores no pódio em terceiro lugar. Os Ford GT nº 66 e 67 terminaram em quarto e nono lugar, respectivamente. O Ford GT LM 2022 também homenageia a equipe Ford Chip Ganassi, que preparou o carro vencedor em pouco mais de um ano (395 dias).
O Ford GT LM Edition celebra momentos históricos do supercarro no automobilismo. Ao todo, o modelo soma 10 edições ultralimitadas, incluindo:
A edição limitada do Ford GT Mk II, desenvolvida pela Ford Performance e a Multimatic exclusivamente para as pistas, também será concluída no final do ano com um total de 45 exemplares.
