Chevrolet Equinox EV, SUV elétrico, é apresentado; veja fotos e vídeo
A expectativa é que o Equinox EV seja um dos SUVs elétricos mais acessíveis de sua categoria.
Da Redação
Do 33Giga
08/09/2022 | 13:55
Depois de revelar o Silverado EV e o Blazer EV, a Chevrolet apresentou seu terceiro elétrico neste ano. É o Equinox EV, SUV de médio porte e zero emissão.
A expectativa é que o Equinox EV seja um dos SUVs elétricos mais acessíveis de sua categoria. Além disso, estará disponível em configurações com autonomia estimada de até 500 km com carga completa.
O novo modelo irá complementar o portfólio global de elétricos da Chevrolet, composto pelos Bolt EV e Bolt EUV, atuais modelos de entrada da marca, e os futuros Blazer EV (SUV premium) e Silverado EV (picape de grande porte).
Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic driving down a road. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Rear view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Rear three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Front view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Wide view of front cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT with Black with Blue Accents interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
View of front and rear cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT with Black with Blue Accents interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Driver’s side three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked beside a lakeside home. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Rear three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue driving toward sunset. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Rear view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of sunset. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue driving down a road. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Front view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Close up view of driver’s side taillamp on 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Seven-eighths view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a home. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Close up of charge port on 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
View of rear cargo space in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
View of driver’s side front cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT with Super Cruise activated. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
View of sunroof in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
View of rear cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT with Sky Cool Gray interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Front view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pear parked on a city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Overhead view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl parked on city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Rear three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl driving down a city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
Driver’s side three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl parked on a city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
View of steering wheel and front console in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS with Black with Red Accents interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
View of front and rear cabins in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS with Adrenaline Red interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.
O nome Equinox é conhecido internacionalmente e o produto se consagrou como o carro de passeio de maior sucesso comercial da marca Chevrolet globalmente por atributos como estilo, espaço e segurança. Os designers e engenheiros que projetaram o Equinox EV focaram em colocar estes atributos em um patamar ainda mais elevado, alinhado com a performance e dirigibilidade superiores dos veículos elétricos.
Além da tecnologia Ultium (composta por plataforma, conjunto de baterias e de propulsão), o Equinox EV inova pelo sistema multimídia com tela de 17,7 polegadas e por recursos de assistência ao motorista, como o Super Cruise, capaz de conduzir o veículo praticamente de forma autônoma por estradas compatíveis.
Outros destaques disponíveis incluem:
O Equinox EV se destaca pela dirigibilidade. A configuração padrão conta com tração dianteira, 213 cavalos de potência e 33,5 kgfm de torque instantâneo. Há também outra configuração, com tração integral eAWD de 294 cavalos e 47,8 kgfm. Tudo de acordo com estimativas.
Ambas as configurações trazem a tecnologia One-Pedal Driving, que permite conduzir o veículo apenas com o acelerador, já que ao reduzir a pressão sobre o pedal, o veículo inicia o processo de frenagem regenerativa para aproveitar a energia cinética que ajuda a recarregar a bateria, otimizando a autonomia.
O Equinox EV também dispõe da tecnologia de carregamento:
O SUV elétrico de médio porte da Chevrolet estreia no fim de 2023 nos Estados Unidos, com uma edição limitada da versão RS, de acabamento esportivo. O Equinox EV chega depois a outros mercados, como o brasileiro. A produção será na fábrica da GM em Ramos Arizpe, no México.
