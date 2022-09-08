Chevrolet Equinox EV, SUV elétrico, é apresentado; veja fotos e vídeo

Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic driving down a road. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Rear view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Rear three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Front view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT in Galaxy Gray Metallic parked on a street. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Wide view of front cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT with Black with Blue Accents interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

View of front and rear cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT with Black with Blue Accents interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Driver’s side three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked beside a lakeside home. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Rear three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue driving toward sunset. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Rear view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of sunset. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue driving down a road. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Front view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Close up view of driver’s side taillamp on 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Seven-eighths view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a home. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Close up of charge port on 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

View of rear cargo space in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

View of driver’s side front cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT with Super Cruise activated. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

View of sunroof in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

View of rear cabin in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT with Sky Cool Gray interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Front view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pear parked on a city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Overhead view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl parked on city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Rear three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl driving down a city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

Driver’s side three-quarter view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS in Iridescent Pearl parked on a city street at night. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

View of steering wheel and front console in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS with Black with Red Accents interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.

View of front and rear cabins in 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS with Adrenaline Red interior. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023.