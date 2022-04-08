Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift e Justin Bieber são destaques do Billboard Music Awards 2022; confira a lista completa de indicados!

08/04/2022 | 13:11



A temporada de premiaÃ§Ãµes segue fervendo! Nesta sexta-feira, dia 8, a organizaÃ§Ã£o do Billboard Music Awards anunciou os indicados de 2022 - e a lista estÃ¡ repleta de artistas talentosos.

A cerimÃ´nia vai rolar no dia 15 de maior, no MGM Grand Garden Arena, em Las Vegas, nos Estados Unidos. Com 55 categorias, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Drake, Adele e Ed Sheeran prometem ser os grandes destaques do evento.

JÃ¡ The Weeknd Ã© cantor masculino que mais liderou as indicaÃ§Ãµes, aparecendo em 17, enquanto Doja Cat mostrou que estÃ¡ com tudo e fez histÃ³ria nas indicaÃ§Ãµes femininas, estando presente em 14 categorias.

A seguir, confira a lista completa:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

GivÄ"on

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (Nova categoria)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (Nova categoria)

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

GivÄ"on

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

GivÄ"on

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

MÃ¥neskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

Karol G

RosalÃ­a

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Ã?ltimo Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

TiÃ«sto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tickÂ?BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

GivÄ"on, When ItÂ?s All Said and DoneÂ?Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A GangstaÂ?s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (TaylorÂ?s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (TaylorÂ?s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury Â? Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft Â? Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

RÃ¼fÃ¼s Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Selling Song

BTS, Butter

BTS, Permission to Dance

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVÄ?ON, Peaches

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (Nova categoria)

BTS, Butter

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Viral Song (Nova categoria)

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Gayle, abcdefu

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right

GivÄ"on, Heartbreak Anniversary

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GivÄ"on, Peaches

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean

Polo G, Rapstar

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I DidnÂ?t Love You

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt

Luke Combs, Forever After All

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, My Universe

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I DonÂ?t Wanna Go Home)

Imagine Dragons, Follow You

MÃ¥neskin, BegginÂ?

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, VolvÃ­

Bad Bunny, Yonaguni

Farruko, Pepas

Kali Uchis, telepatÃ­a

Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart Â? PNAU Remix

Farruko, Pepas

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You

TiÃ«sto, The Business

Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Ye, Hurricane

Ye, Moon

Ye, Off The Grid

Ye, Praise God

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh

Ye, Hurricane

Ye, Moon

Ye, Off the Grid

Ye, Praise God