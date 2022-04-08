Sexta-Feira, 8 de Abril
Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift e Justin Bieber são destaques do Billboard Music Awards 2022; confira a lista completa de indicados!
08/04/2022 | 13:11
A cerimÃ´nia vai rolar no dia 15 de maior, no MGM Grand Garden Arena, em Las Vegas, nos Estados Unidos. Com 55 categorias, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Drake, Adele e Ed Sheeran prometem ser os grandes destaques do evento.
JÃ¡ The Weeknd Ã© cantor masculino que mais liderou as indicaÃ§Ãµes, aparecendo em 17, enquanto Doja Cat mostrou que estÃ¡ com tudo e fez histÃ³ria nas indicaÃ§Ãµes femininas, estando presente em 14 categorias.
A seguir, confira a lista completa:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
GivÄ"on
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (Nova categoria)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (Nova categoria)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat
GivÄ"on
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
GivÄ"on
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
MÃ¥neskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis
Karol G
RosalÃa
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Ã?ltimo Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
TiÃ«sto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tickÂ?BOOM!
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her
GivÄ"on, When ItÂ?s All Said and DoneÂ?Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A GangstaÂ?s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (TaylorÂ?s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (TaylorÂ?s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury Â? Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft Â? Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
RÃ¼fÃ¼s Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
Ye, Donda
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Selling Song
BTS, Butter
BTS, Permission to Dance
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVÄ?ON, Peaches
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (Nova categoria)
BTS, Butter
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Viral Song (Nova categoria)
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Gayle, abcdefu
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
GivÄ"on, Heartbreak Anniversary
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GivÄ"on, Peaches
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Polo G, Rapstar
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I DidnÂ?t Love You
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
Luke Combs, Forever After All
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I DonÂ?t Wanna Go Home)
Imagine Dragons, Follow You
MÃ¥neskin, BegginÂ?
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, VolvÃ
Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
Farruko, Pepas
Kali Uchis, telepatÃa
Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart Â? PNAU Remix
Farruko, Pepas
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
TiÃ«sto, The Business
Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Ye, Hurricane
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off The Grid
Ye, Praise God
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
Ye, Hurricane
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off the Grid
Ye, Praise God
