Jennifer Lopez é prestigiada por Ben Affleck e filha em premiação. Veja a lista de vencedores do iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

23/03/2022 | 10:10



É real, oficial: a temporada de premiações começou! Na noite da última terça-feira, dia 22, rolou o iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 no The Shrine Auditorium, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. O evento reuniu diversos artistas que estão bombando na indústria musical, como Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Willow Smith, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Avril Lavigne e Cardi B, e ainda homenageou a musa Jennifer Lopez.

A cantora, inclusive, teve uma dupla para lá de especial a observando da plateia. Enquanto performava no palco da cerimônia, o namorado, Ben Affleck, e a filha da cantora, Emme, não esconderam os olhares de admiração.

Comandada pelo rapper LL Cool J, a premiação ainda celebrou os maiores destaques do ano. Justin Bieber estava entre os mais indicados, em nove categorias, seguido de Olivia Rodrigo, com oito nomeações, e Doja Cat, com sete.

A seguir, confira a lista dos vencedores:

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo (VENCEDORA)

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of The Year

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X (VENCEDOR)

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic (VENCEDORES)

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Song of the Year

Bad Habits ? Ed Sheeran

drivers license ? Olivia Rodrigo

Easy On Me ? Adele

Kiss Me More ? Doja Cat feat. SZA

Leave The Door Open ? Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Levitating ? Dua Lipa (VENCEDORA)

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) ? Lil Nas X

Peaches ? Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar e Giveon

positions ? Ariana Grande

Stay ? The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber

Best Collaboration

Best Friend ? Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

If I Didn?t Love You ? Jason Aldean e Carrie Underwood

Kiss Me More ? Doja Cat feat. SZA

Peaches ? Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar e Giveon

Stay ? The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber (VENCEDORE)

Best New Pop Artist

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo (VENCEDORA)

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Alternative Artist of the Year

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly (VENCEDOR)

twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin (VENCEDOR)

WILLOW

Rock Artist of the Year

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters (VENCEDOR)

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs (VENCEDOR)

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Best Lyrics (Aberta para votação)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor?s Version) (From The Vault) ? Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)

Bad Habits ? Ed Sheeran

deja vu ? Olivia Rodrigo

drivers license ? Olivia Rodrigo

Easy On Me ? Adele

Happier Than Ever ? Billie Eilish

Heat Waves ? Glass Animals

Leave The Door Open ? Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) ? Lil Nas X

Your Power ? Billie Eilish

Best Comeback Album (Aberta para votação)

30 - Adele (VENCEDORA)

Certified Lover Boy ? Drake

Medicine At Midnight ? Foo Fighters

Solar Power ? Lorde

Star-Crossed ? Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night ? Bleachers

Voyage ? ABBA