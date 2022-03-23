Quarta-Feira, 23 de Março
Jennifer Lopez é prestigiada por Ben Affleck e filha em premiação. Veja a lista de vencedores do iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022
23/03/2022 | 10:10
A cantora, inclusive, teve uma dupla para lá de especial a observando da plateia. Enquanto performava no palco da cerimônia, o namorado, Ben Affleck, e a filha da cantora, Emme, não esconderam os olhares de admiração.
Comandada pelo rapper LL Cool J, a premiação ainda celebrou os maiores destaques do ano. Justin Bieber estava entre os mais indicados, em nove categorias, seguido de Olivia Rodrigo, com oito nomeações, e Doja Cat, com sete.
A seguir, confira a lista dos vencedores:
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo (VENCEDORA)
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of The Year
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X (VENCEDOR)
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic (VENCEDORES)
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Song of the Year
Bad Habits ? Ed Sheeran
drivers license ? Olivia Rodrigo
Easy On Me ? Adele
Kiss Me More ? Doja Cat feat. SZA
Leave The Door Open ? Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Levitating ? Dua Lipa (VENCEDORA)
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) ? Lil Nas X
Peaches ? Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar e Giveon
positions ? Ariana Grande
Stay ? The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber
Best Collaboration
Best Friend ? Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
If I Didn?t Love You ? Jason Aldean e Carrie Underwood
Kiss Me More ? Doja Cat feat. SZA
Peaches ? Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar e Giveon
Stay ? The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber (VENCEDORE)
Best New Pop Artist
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo (VENCEDORA)
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Alternative Artist of the Year
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly (VENCEDOR)
twenty one pilots
Best New Alternative Artist
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin (VENCEDOR)
WILLOW
Rock Artist of the Year
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters (VENCEDOR)
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Country Artist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs (VENCEDOR)
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Best Lyrics (Aberta para votação)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor?s Version) (From The Vault) ? Taylor Swift (VENCEDORA)
Bad Habits ? Ed Sheeran
deja vu ? Olivia Rodrigo
drivers license ? Olivia Rodrigo
Easy On Me ? Adele
Happier Than Ever ? Billie Eilish
Heat Waves ? Glass Animals
Leave The Door Open ? Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) ? Lil Nas X
Your Power ? Billie Eilish
Best Comeback Album (Aberta para votação)
30 - Adele (VENCEDORA)
Certified Lover Boy ? Drake
Medicine At Midnight ? Foo Fighters
Solar Power ? Lorde
Star-Crossed ? Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night ? Bleachers
Voyage ? ABBA
