Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Critics Choice Super Awards

28/02/2022 | 12:11



Em 2022 acontece a segunda edição do Critics Choice Super Awards, premiação criada para exaltar os gêneros mais famosos entre os fãs, tanto na televisão quanto no cinema. Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 17 de março.

Confira, a seguir, a lista completa dos indicados!

Melhor Filme de Ação

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

Melhor Ator em Filme de Ação

Daniel Craig - No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson - Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors - The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen - Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson - The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk - Nobody

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Ação

Jodie Comer - The Last Duel

Ana de Armas - No Time to Die

Karen Gillan - Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King - The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch - No Time to Die

Maggie Q - The Protégé

Melhor Filme de Super-Heróis

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder?s Justice League

Melhor Ator em Filme de Super-Heróis

John Cena - The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba - The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Super-Heróis

Gal Gadot - Zack Snyder?s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow

Florence Pugh - Black Widow

Margot Robbie - The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Melhor Filme de Terror

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

Melhor Ator em Filme de Terror

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Candyman

Nicolas Cage - Willy?s Wonderland

Dave Davis - The Vigil

Vincent Lindon - Titane

Cillian Murphy - A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson -Werewolves Within

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Terror

Barbara Crampton - Jakob?s Wife

Rebecca Hall - The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy - Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie - Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle - Titane

Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II

Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica/Fantasia

Don't Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song

Melhor Ator em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet - Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don?t Look Up

Tom Hanks - Finch

Dev Patel - The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy

Melhor Atriz em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia

Cate Blanchett - Don't Look Up

Jodie Comer - Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson - Dune

Mckenna Grace - Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up

Alicia Vikander - The Green Knight

Melhor Vilão num Filme

Ben Affleck - The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba - The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) - Malignant

Tony Todd - Candyman

Melhor Série de Ação

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Heels

Kung Fu

Lupin

Squid Game

Melhor Ator em Série de Ação

Mike Faist - Panic

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Alexander Ludwig - Heels

Ralph Macchio - Cobra Kai

Omar Sy - Lupin

William Zabka - Cobra Kai

Melhor Atriz em Série de Ação

Angela Bassett - 9-1-1

Kim Joo-ryoung - Squid Game

HoYeon Jung - Squid Game

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Olivia Liang - Kung Fu

Mary McCormack - Heels

Melhor Série de Super-Heróis

Doom Patrol

Hawkeye

Loki

Lucifer

Superman & Lois

WandaVision

Melhor Ator em Série de Super-Heróis

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Tom Ellis - Lucifer

Brendan Fraser - Doom Patrol

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Tyler Hoechlin - Superman & Lois

Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Melhor Atriz em Série de Super-Heróis

Sophia Di Martino - Loki

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Javicia Leslie - Batwoman

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Loki

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Hailee Steinfeld - Hawkeye

Melhor Série de Terror

Chucky

Dr. Death

Evil

Midnight Mass

Servant

Yellowjackets

Melhor Ator em Série de Terror

Adrien Brody - Chapelwaite

Mike Colter - Evil

Zach Gilford - Midnight Mass

Rupert Grint - Servant

Hamish Linklater - Midnight Mass

Aasif Mandvl - Evil

Melhor Atriz em Série de Terror

Lauren Ambrose - Servant

Katja Herbers - Evil

Christine Lahti - Evil

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Kate Siegel - Midnight Mass

Samantha Sloyan - Midnight Mass

Melhor Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia

Foundation

Resident Alien

Snowpiercer

Star Trek: Discovery

Station Eleven

The Witcher

Melhor Ator em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia

Henry Cavill - The Witcher

Daveed Diggs - Snowpiercer

Matthew Goode - A Discovery of Witches

Jared Harris - Foundation

Lee Pace - Foundation

Alan Tudyk - Resident Alien

Melhor Atriz em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia

Mackenzie Davis - Station Eleven

Laura Donnelly - The Nevers

Sonequa Martin-Green - Star Trek: Discovery

Teresa Palmer - A Discovery of Witches

Jodie Whittaker - Doctor Who

Alison Wright - Snowpiercer

Melhor Vilão numa Série

Vincent D?Onofrio - Hawkeye

Michael Emerson - Evil

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death

Jonathan Majors - Loki

Samantha Sloyan - Midnight Mass