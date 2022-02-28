Segunda-Feira, 28 de Fevereiro
Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Critics Choice Super Awards
28/02/2022 | 12:11
Confira, a seguir, a lista completa dos indicados!
Melhor Filme de Ação
Gunpowder Milkshake
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Nobody
No Time to Die
Wrath of Man
Melhor Ator em Filme de Ação
Daniel Craig - No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson - Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors - The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen - Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson - The Ice Road
Bob Odenkirk - Nobody
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Ação
Jodie Comer - The Last Duel
Ana de Armas - No Time to Die
Karen Gillan - Gunpowder Milkshake
Regina King - The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch - No Time to Die
Maggie Q - The Protégé
Melhor Filme de Super-Heróis
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder?s Justice League
Melhor Ator em Filme de Super-Heróis
John Cena - The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba - The Suicide Squad
Andrew Garfield - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tony Leung - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Super-Heróis
Gal Gadot - Zack Snyder?s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow
Florence Pugh - Black Widow
Margot Robbie - The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Melhor Filme de Terror
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
Titane
Melhor Ator em Filme de Terror
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Candyman
Nicolas Cage - Willy?s Wonderland
Dave Davis - The Vigil
Vincent Lindon - Titane
Cillian Murphy - A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson -Werewolves Within
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Terror
Barbara Crampton - Jakob?s Wife
Rebecca Hall - The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy - Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie - Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle - Titane
Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II
Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica/Fantasia
Don't Look Up
Dune
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Swan Song
Melhor Ator em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Timothée Chalamet - Dune
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don?t Look Up
Tom Hanks - Finch
Dev Patel - The Green Knight
Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy
Melhor Atriz em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia
Cate Blanchett - Don't Look Up
Jodie Comer - Free Guy
Rebecca Ferguson - Dune
Mckenna Grace - Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Alicia Vikander - The Green Knight
Melhor Vilão num Filme
Ben Affleck - The Last Duel
Willem Dafoe - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Idris Elba - The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) - Malignant
Tony Todd - Candyman
Melhor Série de Ação
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Heels
Kung Fu
Lupin
Squid Game
Melhor Ator em Série de Ação
Mike Faist - Panic
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Alexander Ludwig - Heels
Ralph Macchio - Cobra Kai
Omar Sy - Lupin
William Zabka - Cobra Kai
Melhor Atriz em Série de Ação
Angela Bassett - 9-1-1
Kim Joo-ryoung - Squid Game
HoYeon Jung - Squid Game
Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
Olivia Liang - Kung Fu
Mary McCormack - Heels
Melhor Série de Super-Heróis
Doom Patrol
Hawkeye
Loki
Lucifer
Superman & Lois
WandaVision
Melhor Ator em Série de Super-Heróis
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Tom Ellis - Lucifer
Brendan Fraser - Doom Patrol
Tom Hiddleston - Loki
Tyler Hoechlin - Superman & Lois
Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Melhor Atriz em Série de Super-Heróis
Sophia Di Martino - Loki
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Javicia Leslie - Batwoman
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Loki
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Hailee Steinfeld - Hawkeye
Melhor Série de Terror
Chucky
Dr. Death
Evil
Midnight Mass
Servant
Yellowjackets
Melhor Ator em Série de Terror
Adrien Brody - Chapelwaite
Mike Colter - Evil
Zach Gilford - Midnight Mass
Rupert Grint - Servant
Hamish Linklater - Midnight Mass
Aasif Mandvl - Evil
Melhor Atriz em Série de Terror
Lauren Ambrose - Servant
Katja Herbers - Evil
Christine Lahti - Evil
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Kate Siegel - Midnight Mass
Samantha Sloyan - Midnight Mass
Melhor Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia
Foundation
Resident Alien
Snowpiercer
Star Trek: Discovery
Station Eleven
The Witcher
Melhor Ator em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia
Henry Cavill - The Witcher
Daveed Diggs - Snowpiercer
Matthew Goode - A Discovery of Witches
Jared Harris - Foundation
Lee Pace - Foundation
Alan Tudyk - Resident Alien
Melhor Atriz em Série de Ficção Científica/Fantasia
Mackenzie Davis - Station Eleven
Laura Donnelly - The Nevers
Sonequa Martin-Green - Star Trek: Discovery
Teresa Palmer - A Discovery of Witches
Jodie Whittaker - Doctor Who
Alison Wright - Snowpiercer
Melhor Vilão numa Série
Vincent D?Onofrio - Hawkeye
Michael Emerson - Evil
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Joshua Jackson - Dr. Death
Jonathan Majors - Loki
Samantha Sloyan - Midnight Mass
