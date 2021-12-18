Adele, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran... Confira todos os indicados ao Brit Awards 2022!

18/12/2021 | 17:11



O Brit Awards divulgou neste sábado, dia 18, a lista completa dos indicados para a edição de 2022. A premiação britânica acontece no dia 8 de fevereiro e possui tanto categorias exclusivas para artistas do Reino Unido quanto categorias específicas para artistas internacionais.

Confira, a seguir, quem são os indicados:

Álbum do Ano

Adele ? 30

Dave ? We?re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran ? =

Little Simz ? Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender ? Seventeen Going Under

Artista do Ano

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Melhor artista pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Melhor Artista Rock/Alternativo

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Melhor Artista Hip Hop/Rap/Grime

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Melhor Artista Dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Joel Corry

RAYE

Grupo Internacional do Ano

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

Artista Internacional do Ano

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Artista Revelação

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Música Internacional do Ano

ATB, Topic, A7S ? Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish ? Happier Than Ever

Ckay ? love nwantiti (ah ah ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA ? Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby ? Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix ? Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu ? Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber ? STAY

Lil Nas X ? MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tijay & 6LACK ? Calling My Phone

Maneskin ? I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo ? good 4 u

Polo G ? Rapstar

Tiesto ? The Business

The Weeknd ? Save Your Tears

Música do Ano

A1 & J1 ? Latest Trends

Adele ? Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals ? Don?t Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta ? Remember

Central Cee ? Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy ? Clash

Ed Sheeran ? Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa ? Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals ? Heat Waves

Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta ? BED

KSI ? Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted ? Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman ? Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions ? Body

Tom Grennan ? Little Bit Of Love

Melhor Grupo

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice