Sábado, 18 de Dezembro
|
cultura@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8364
Adele, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran... Confira todos os indicados ao Brit Awards 2022!
18/12/2021 | 17:11
Confira, a seguir, quem são os indicados:
Álbum do Ano
Adele ? 30
Dave ? We?re All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran ? =
Little Simz ? Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender ? Seventeen Going Under
Artista do Ano
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Melhor artista pop/R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Melhor Artista Rock/Alternativo
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Melhor Artista Hip Hop/Rap/Grime
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Melhor Artista Dance
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Joel Corry
RAYE
Grupo Internacional do Ano
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
Artista Internacional do Ano
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Artista Revelação
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Música Internacional do Ano
ATB, Topic, A7S ? Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish ? Happier Than Ever
Ckay ? love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA ? Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby ? Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix ? Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu ? Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber ? STAY
Lil Nas X ? MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Tijay & 6LACK ? Calling My Phone
Maneskin ? I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo ? good 4 u
Polo G ? Rapstar
Tiesto ? The Business
The Weeknd ? Save Your Tears
Música do Ano
A1 & J1 ? Latest Trends
Adele ? Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals ? Don?t Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta ? Remember
Central Cee ? Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy ? Clash
Ed Sheeran ? Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa ? Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals ? Heat Waves
Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta ? BED
KSI ? Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted ? Wellerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman ? Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions ? Body
Tom Grennan ? Little Bit Of Love
Melhor Grupo
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.