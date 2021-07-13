Terça-Feira, 13 de Julho
|
Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2021!
13/07/2021 | 14:11
Confira a lista logo abaixo:
Melhor série de comédia
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Hacks
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Paul Reiser (O Método Kominsky)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Melhor série de drama
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid?s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Jurnee Smolett (Lovecraft Country)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Melhor ator em série de drama
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O?Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Melhor série limitada ou antológica
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
O Gambito da Rainha
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Michaela Coel (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Cynthia Erivo (The Underground Railroad)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Melhor talk show de variedades
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Melhor programa de competição
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul?s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid?s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid?s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid?s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid?s Tale)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid?s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid?s Tale)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV
Renée Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Moses Ingram (O gambito da Rainha)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV
Thomas Sangster (O Gambito da Rainha)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
