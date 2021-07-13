Confira a lista dos indicados ao Emmy 2021!

13/07/2021 | 14:11



Na manhã dessa terça-feira, dia 13, com apresentação de Ron Cephas Jones e Jasmine Cephas Jones, pai e filha ganhadores do ano passado, foi divulgada a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2021, premiação que reconhece os melhores atores e atrizes do mundo da televisão! O grande evento acontece no dia 19 de setembro no Microsoft Theater em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, ao vivo e com plateia presente, e contará com a apresentação de Cedric the Entertainer.

Confira a lista logo abaixo:

Melhor série de comédia

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Hacks

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Paul Reiser (O Método Kominsky)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Melhor série de drama

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid?s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jurnee Smolett (Lovecraft Country)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O?Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Melhor série limitada ou antológica

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

O Gambito da Rainha

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Michaela Coel (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (O Gambito da Rainha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Cynthia Erivo (The Underground Railroad)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Melhor talk show de variedades

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor programa de competição

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul?s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid?s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid?s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid?s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid?s Tale)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid?s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid?s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Renée Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (O gambito da Rainha)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Thomas Sangster (O Gambito da Rainha)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)