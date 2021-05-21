Veja como será a premiação da Billboard Music Awards 2021

O Billboard Music Awards de 2021 será realizado neste domingo, 23, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos. A cerimônia será transmitida ao vivo pela emissora norte-americana NBC e contará com o cantor Nick Jonas como apresentador.
No Brasil, a premiação será exibida na televisão pelo canal TNT. A partir das 21h, Dane Taranha e Phelipe Cruz vão apresentar e fazer comentários durante a programação.
A cobertura também será feita no canal no Youtube da TNT, sob o comando de Didi Effe, Fernanda Soares, Carol Biazin e Any Gabrielly, que ficou conhecida como a integrante brasileira da banda internacional Now United.
O BBMA é um evento que, há mais de 30 anos, homenageia artistas da indústria musical. A premiação realizada pela revista Billboard terá a perfomance de diversos nomes da música. As atrações confirmadas são: Jonas Brothers, BTS, The Weeknd, P!nk, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, SZA, Karol G, Twenty One Pilots, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Migos, Glass Animals, AJR, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis e a banda Duran Duran.
The Weeknd é quem lidera a lista de indicações, concorrendo em 16 categorias. Ele pode levar Melhor Artista, Melhor Artista Masculino, Melhor Artista Hot 100, Melhor Artista de Streaming de Música, Melhor Artista de vendas de Música, entre outros. Se o cantor ganhar todos os prêmios, pode ultrapassar o recorde da Taylor Swift como a segunda artista que mais ganhou o BBMA.
Ela, que já levou 23 troféus para casa, concorre neste ano em quatro categorias: Melhor Artista, Melhor Artista Feminina, Melhor Artista Billboard 200 e Melhor Álbum Billboard 200, com seu trabalho em Folklore. Se Taylor vencer todos, ela pode também bater o recorde de Drake, ganhador 27 vezes, e se tornar a artista que mais recebeu troféus na história da premiação.
Confira a lista de indicados do Billboard Music Awards 2021
Melhor Artista:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Revelação
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Melhor Artista Masculino
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Feminina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Melhor Duo/Grupo
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Melhor Artista Billboard 200
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista Billboard Hot 100
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Streaming de Música
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Vendas de Música
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Rádio
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Social (votação de fãs)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Melhor Artista R&B
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista R&B Masculino
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista R&B Feminino
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Melhor Artista de Rap
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Melhor Artista de Rap Masculino
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Melhor Artista de Rap Feminino
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Melhor Artista Country
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Melhor Artista Country Masculino
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Melhor Artista Country Feminino
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Melhor Duo/Grupo Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Melhor Artista de Rock
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Melhor Artista Latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Melhor Artista Latino Masculino
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Melhor Artista Latino Feminino
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Melhor Duo/Grupo Latino
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônica
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Melhor Artista Cristão
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Melhor Artista Gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Melhor Álbum Billboard 200
Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
Lil Baby - My Turn
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift - folklore
The Weeknd - After Hours
Melhor Álbum R&B
Jhené Aiko - Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Slime & B
Doja Cat - Hot Pink
Kehlani - It Was Good Until It Wasnt
The Weeknd - After Hours
Melhor Álbum de Rap
DaBaby Blame It On the Baby
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Melhor Álbum Country
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Sam Hunt Southside
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Carrie Underwood My Gift
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
Melhor Álbum de Rock
AC/DC Power Up
Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen Letter to You
Melhor Álbum Latino
Anuel AA Emmanuel
Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG
J Balvin Colores
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica
DJ Snake Carte Blanche
Gryffin Gravity
Kygo Golden Hour
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Kylie Minogue Disco
Melhor Álbum Cristão
Bethel Music Peace
Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood My Gift
We The Kingdom Holy Water
Zach Williams Rescue Story
Melhor Álbum Gospel
Koryn Hawthorne I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard Kierra
Melhor Música Hot 100 apresentada por um Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Música em Streaming
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"
Future ft. Drake "Life Is Good"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Música de Vendas
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"
BTS "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"
Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Música de Rádio
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Dua Lipa "Dont Start Now"
Harry Styles "Adore You"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Colaboração (votação de fã)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"
Melhor Música R&B
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. "B.S."
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo "Intentions"
Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat "Say So"
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
Melhor Música de Rap
24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"
Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"
Melhor Música Country
Jason Aldean "Got What I Got"
Gabby Barrett "I Hope"
Lee Brice "One of Them Girls"
Morgan Wallen "Chasin You"
Morgan Wallen "More Than My Hometown"
Melhor Música de Rock
AJR "Bang!"
All Time Low ft. blackbear "Monsters"
Glass Animals "Heat Waves"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear "my exs best friend"
twenty one pilots "Level of Concern"
Melhor Música Latina
Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái"
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers "Caramelo"
Melhor Música Dance/Eletrônica
Lady Gaga "Stupid Love"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande "Rain on Me"
SAINt JHN "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee "ily (i love you baby)"
Topic & A7S "Breaking Me"
Melhor Música Cristã
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake "Graves Into Gardens"
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly "TOGETHER"
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship "The Blessing (Live)"
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson "Famous For (I Believe)"
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton "There Was Jesus"
Melhor Música Gospel
Koryn Hawthorne "Speak To Me"
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music "Movin On"
Marvin Sapp "Thank You For It All"
Tye Tribbett "We Gon Be Alright"
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott "Wash Us In The Blood"