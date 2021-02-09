Brasil fica fora do Oscar 2021 na categoria filme internacional

O Oscar 2021 definiu os filmes indicados para a sua shortlist, uma lista prévia em nove das categorias da grande premiação do cinema internacional. Apesar de concorrentes como Babenco: Alguém tem que Ouvir o Coração e Dizer: Parou, de Bárbara Paz, nenhum filme brasileiro marcou presença entre os indicados.
Entre as categorias que tiveram alguns de seus candidatos revelados, estão Filme Internacional, Documentário, Trilha Sonora, Canção Original, Maquiagem, Efeitos visuais e Curtas. A lista final de indicados em todas as categorias será revelada em 15 de março.
A cerimônia do Oscar 2021, que será a 93ª edição da premiação, está marcada para o dia 25 de abril, no Teatro Dolby, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. São elegíveis ao Oscar 2021 filmes lançados entre 1 de janeiro de 2020 e 28 de fevereiro de 2021.
Confira os pré-indicados ao Oscar 2021:
Documentário
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
Curta documental
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
Filme Internacional
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile - The Mole Agent
República Checa - Charlatan
Dinamarca - Another Round
França - Two of Us
Guatemala - La Llorona
Hong Kong - Better Days
Irã - Sun Children
Costa do Marfim - Night of the Kings
México - Im No Longer Here
Noruega - Hope
Romênia - Collective
Rússia - Dear Comrades!
Taiwan - A Sun
Tunísia - The Man Who Sold His Skin
Maquiagem
Aves de Rapina
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
A Voz Suprema do Blues
Mank
Uma Noite em Miami?
Pinocchio
Trilha sonora original
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Destacamento Blood
O Homem Invisível
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
O Céu da Meia-Noite
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
Os Sete de Chicago
Canção original
Turntables, de All In: The Fight for Democracy
See What Youve Done, de Belly of the Beast
Wuhan Flu, de Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte
Husavik, de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Never Break, de Giving Voice
Make It Work, de Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Fight For You, de Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Sì (Seen), de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Rain Song, de Minari
Show Me Your Soul, de Mr. Soul!
Loyal Brave True, de Mulan
Free, de The One and Only Ivan
Speak Now, de Uma Noite em Miami...
Green, de Sound of Metal
Hear My Voice, de Os Sete de Chicago
Curta de animação
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
Curta-metragem
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
Efeitos especiais
Aves de Rapina
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
O Céu da Meia-Noite
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya