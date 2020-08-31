Confira a lista de vencedores do VMA 2020

Mesmo em plena pandemia causada pelo novo coronavírus, um dos eventos mais tradicionais da música internacional, o VMA 2020, aconteceu! A premiação foi ao ar na MTV na noite do último domingo, dia 30, para homenagear os melhores clipes, faixas e artistas de destaque do ano anterior.
O voto popular definiu os vencedores e, como esperado, Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande levaram a maioria dos prêmios, já que também lideravam as indicações, com nove aparições cada.
Diversos momentos marcaram esta edição, que foi a mais diferentona da história da celebração, por toda a questão do distanciamento social.
Os destaques ficaram para Gaga, que chegou a inaugurar uma categoria nova, que a homenageou por sua filantropia e ativismo social, e The Weeknd, que levou para casa o prêmio máximo, o de Vídeo do ano.
Apesar dos muitos cancelamentos de artistas preocupados com a segurança, alguns nomes de peso se mantiveram, como The Weeknd, Maluma e, pela primeira vez na premiação, BTS.
A seguir, confira a lista com as várias categorias e os indicados para cada uma delas.
Vídeo do ano:
Billie Eilish ? everything i wanted
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD ? Godzilla
Future ft. Drake ? Life Is Good
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me
Taylor Swift ? The Man
The Weeknd ? Blinding Lights (VENCEU)
Artista do ano:
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga (VENCEU)
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Música do ano:
Billie Eilish ? everything i wanted
Doja Cat ? Say So
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me (VENCEU)
Megan Thee Stallion ? Savage
Post Malone ? Circles
Roddy Ricch ? The Box
Artista revelação:
Doja Cat (VENCEU)
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Melhor colaboração:
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ? Stuck with U
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin ? RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid ? Beautiful People
Future ft. Drake ? Life Is Good
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj ? Tusa
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me (VENCEU)
Melhor Pop:
BTS ? On (VENCEU)
Halsey ? You should be sad
Jonas Brothers ? What a Man Gotta Do
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo ? Intentions
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me
Taylor Swift ? Lover
Melhor Hip-Hop:
DaBaby ? BOP
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD ? Godzilla
Future ft. Drake ? Life Is Good
Megan Thee Stallion ? Savage (VENCEU)
Roddy Ricch ? The Box
Travis Scott ? HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
Melhor Rock:
blink-182 ? Happy Days
Coldplay ? Orphans (VENCEU)
Evanescence ? Wasted On You
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean ? Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
Green Day ? Oh Yeah!
The Killers ? Caution
Melhor música alternativa:
The 1975 ? If You?re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
All Time Low ? Some Kind Of Disaster
FINNEAS ? Let?s Fall in Love for the Night
Lana Del Rey ? Doin? Time
Machine Gun Kelly ? Bloody Valentine (VENCEU)
twenty one pilots ? Level of Concern
Melhor música latina:
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin ? China
Bad Bunny ? Yo Perreo Sola
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul ? MAMACITA
J Balvin ? Amarillo
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj ? Tusa
Maluma ft. J Balvin ? Qué Pena (VENCEU)
Melhor R&B:
Alicia Keys ? Underdog
Chloe x Halle ? Do It
H.E.R. ft. YG ? Slide
Khalid ft. Summer Walker ? Eleven
Lizzo ? Cuz I Love You
The Weeknd ? Blinding Lights (VENCEU)
Melhor K-Pop:
(G)I-DLE ? Oh My God
BTS ? On (VENCEU)
EXO ? Obsession
Monsta X ? SOMEONE?S SOMEONE
Tomorrow X Together ? 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
Red Velvet ? Psycho
Vídeo para o bem:
Anderson .Paak ? Lockdown
Billie Eilish ? all the good girls go to hell
Demi Lovato ? I Love Me
H.E.R. ? I Can?t Breathe (VENCEU)
Lil Baby ? The Bigger Picture
Taylor Swift ? The Man
Melhor vídeo feito em casa:
5 Seconds of Summer ? Wildflower
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ? Stuck with U (VENCEU)
blink-182 ? Happy Days
Drake ? Toosie Slide
John Legend ? Bigger Love
twenty one pilots ? Level of Concern
Melhor performance da quarentena:
Chloe & Halle ? Do It
CNCO ? Unplugged At Home (VENCEU)
DJ D-Nice ? Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend ? #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga ? Smile
Post Malone ? Nirvana Tribute
Melhor coreografia:
BTS ? On (VENCEU)
CNCO & Natti Natasha ? Honey Boo
DaBaby ? BOP
Dua Lipa ? Physical
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me
Normani ? Motivation