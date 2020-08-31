Fechar
Segunda-Feira, 31 de Agosto

Cultura & Lazer

cultura@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8364

Confira a lista de vencedores do VMA 2020



31/08/2020 | 00:10

Mesmo em plena pandemia causada pelo novo coronavírus, um dos eventos mais tradicionais da música internacional, o VMA 2020, aconteceu! A premiação foi ao ar na MTV na noite do último domingo, dia 30, para homenagear os melhores clipes, faixas e artistas de destaque do ano anterior.

O voto popular definiu os vencedores e, como esperado, Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande levaram a maioria dos prêmios, já que também lideravam as indicações, com nove aparições cada.

Diversos momentos marcaram esta edição, que foi a mais diferentona da história da celebração, por toda a questão do distanciamento social.

Os destaques ficaram para Gaga, que chegou a inaugurar uma categoria nova, que a homenageou por sua filantropia e ativismo social, e The Weeknd, que levou para casa o prêmio máximo, o de Vídeo do ano.

Apesar dos muitos cancelamentos de artistas preocupados com a segurança, alguns nomes de peso se mantiveram, como The Weeknd, Maluma e, pela primeira vez na premiação, BTS.

A seguir, confira a lista com as várias categorias e os indicados para cada uma delas.

Vídeo do ano:

Billie Eilish ? everything i wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD ? Godzilla

Future ft. Drake ? Life Is Good

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me

Taylor Swift ? The Man

The Weeknd ? Blinding Lights (VENCEU)

Artista do ano:

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga (VENCEU)

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Música do ano:

Billie Eilish ? everything i wanted

Doja Cat ? Say So

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me (VENCEU)

Megan Thee Stallion ? Savage

Post Malone ? Circles

Roddy Ricch ? The Box

Artista revelação:

Doja Cat (VENCEU)

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Melhor colaboração:

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ? Stuck with U

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin ? RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid ? Beautiful People

Future ft. Drake ? Life Is Good

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj ? Tusa

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me (VENCEU)

Melhor Pop:

BTS ? On (VENCEU)

Halsey ? You should be sad

Jonas Brothers ? What a Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo ? Intentions

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me

Taylor Swift ? Lover

Melhor Hip-Hop:

DaBaby ? BOP

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD ? Godzilla

Future ft. Drake ? Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion ? Savage (VENCEU)

Roddy Ricch ? The Box

Travis Scott ? HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Melhor Rock:

blink-182 ? Happy Days

Coldplay ? Orphans (VENCEU)

Evanescence ? Wasted On You

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean ? Dear Future Self (Hands Up)

Green Day ? Oh Yeah!

The Killers ? Caution

Melhor música alternativa:

The 1975 ? If You?re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low ? Some Kind Of Disaster

FINNEAS ? Let?s Fall in Love for the Night

Lana Del Rey ? Doin? Time

Machine Gun Kelly ? Bloody Valentine (VENCEU)

twenty one pilots ? Level of Concern

Melhor música latina:

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin ? China

Bad Bunny ? Yo Perreo Sola

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul ? MAMACITA

J Balvin ? Amarillo

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj ? Tusa

Maluma ft. J Balvin ? Qué Pena (VENCEU)

Melhor R&B:

Alicia Keys ? Underdog

Chloe x Halle ? Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG ? Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker ? Eleven

Lizzo ? Cuz I Love You

The Weeknd ? Blinding Lights (VENCEU)

Melhor K-Pop:

(G)I-DLE ? Oh My God

BTS ? On (VENCEU)

EXO ? Obsession

Monsta X ? SOMEONE?S SOMEONE

Tomorrow X Together ? 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Red Velvet ? Psycho

Vídeo para o bem:

Anderson .Paak ? Lockdown

Billie Eilish ? all the good girls go to hell

Demi Lovato ? I Love Me

H.E.R. ? I Can?t Breathe (VENCEU)

Lil Baby ? The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift ? The Man

Melhor vídeo feito em casa:

5 Seconds of Summer ? Wildflower

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber ? Stuck with U (VENCEU)

blink-182 ? Happy Days

Drake ? Toosie Slide

John Legend ? Bigger Love

twenty one pilots ? Level of Concern

Melhor performance da quarentena:

Chloe & Halle ? Do It

CNCO ? Unplugged At Home (VENCEU)

DJ D-Nice ? Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend ? #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga ? Smile

Post Malone ? Nirvana Tribute

Melhor coreografia:

BTS ? On (VENCEU)

CNCO & Natti Natasha ? Honey Boo

DaBaby ? BOP

Dua Lipa ? Physical

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ? Rain On Me

Normani ? Motivation



