Fechar
Publicidade

Segunda-Feira, 24 de Agosto

|

Max º Min º
Clima da Região Trânsito Assine Clube do Assinante Diário Virtual Login

Diário do Grande ABC

relogioMinuto a Minuto >

Turismo

turismo@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8367

Site divulga lista com as 25 melhores praias do mundo

Diário do Grande ABC - Notícias e informações do Grande ABC: Santo André, São Bernardo, São Caetano, Diadema, Mauá, Ribeirão Pires e Rio Grande da Serra

Redação
Do Rota de Férias

24/08/2020 | 17:48

Comentário(s) Comunicar erros


O Sancho, em Fernando de Noronha (PE), é a melhor praia do mundo, de acordo com o prêmio Tripadvisor Travelers‘ Choice – Best of the Best 2020. A eleição, realizada a partir dos votos dos usuários do site Tripadvisor, traz ainda as Prainhas do Ponto do Atalaia, em Cabo Frio (RJ), na quinta posição.

Quer ganhar um e-book exclusivo com dicas de viagem? Assine nossa newsletter neste link.

As melhores praias do mundo

Confira no álbum de fotos lindas imagens das 25 melhores praias do mundo.

  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    25 - Black Sand Beach, Vik, Islândia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    24 - Balos Lagoon, Kissamos Grécia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    23 - Cala Mariolu, Baunei, Itália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    22 - Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Austrália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    21 - Elafonissi, Grécia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    20 - Woolacombe Beach, Inglaterra
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    19 - Playa Bavaro, Punta Cana, República Dominicana
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    18 - Maho Bay, St. John
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    17 - Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, México
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    16 - St. Petersburg, Flórida, Estados Unidos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    15 - Playa La Concha, San Sebastián, Espanha
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    14 - Playa de ses Illetes Formentera, Espanha
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    13 - Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Escócia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    12 - Radhanagar Beach, Ilha de Havelock, Andaman e Nicobar
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    11 - Siesta Beach, Flórida, Estados Unidos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    10 - Kleftiko Beach, Milos Grécia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    9 - Varadero, Cuba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    8 - Flamenco, Isla Culebra_Porto Rico
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    7 - Eagle Beach, Aruba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    6 - Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    5 - Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Cabo Frio (RJ), Brasil
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    5 - Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Cabo Frio (RJ), Brasil
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    4 - Isola dei Conigli, Ilhas Lampedusa, Sicília, Itália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    4 - Isola dei Conigli, Ilhas Lampedusa, Sicília, Itália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    3 - Playa Paraiso, Cuba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    3 - Playa Paraiso, Cuba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    2 - Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks e Caicos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    2 - Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks e Caicos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    1 - Praia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha (PE), Brasil
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    1 - Praia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha (PE), Brasil

 



Comentários

Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.

De olho no seu caminho

+

Confira como está o trânsito na sua região

Redes Sociais

+
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
G+
Pinterest

Veja mais notícias

Xiaomi anuncia celular Redmi 9, pulseira Mi Smart Band 5 e mais; veja preços
Sistema nervoso
Estudo da Unicamp avalia impactos neurológicos da Covid-19 a longo prazo
Tailândia em 50 fotos: descubra os principais destinos do país
Polêmica
São Bernardo libera corte de árvore em área de manancial

Site divulga lista com as 25 melhores praias do mundo

Redação
Do Rota de Férias

24/08/2020 | 17:48


O Sancho, em Fernando de Noronha (PE), é a melhor praia do mundo, de acordo com o prêmio Tripadvisor Travelers‘ Choice – Best of the Best 2020. A eleição, realizada a partir dos votos dos usuários do site Tripadvisor, traz ainda as Prainhas do Ponto do Atalaia, em Cabo Frio (RJ), na quinta posição.

Quer ganhar um e-book exclusivo com dicas de viagem? Assine nossa newsletter neste link.

As melhores praias do mundo

Confira no álbum de fotos lindas imagens das 25 melhores praias do mundo.

  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    25 - Black Sand Beach, Vik, Islândia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    24 - Balos Lagoon, Kissamos Grécia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    23 - Cala Mariolu, Baunei, Itália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    22 - Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Austrália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    21 - Elafonissi, Grécia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    20 - Woolacombe Beach, Inglaterra
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    19 - Playa Bavaro, Punta Cana, República Dominicana
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    18 - Maho Bay, St. John
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    17 - Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, México
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    16 - St. Petersburg, Flórida, Estados Unidos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    15 - Playa La Concha, San Sebastián, Espanha
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    14 - Playa de ses Illetes Formentera, Espanha
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    13 - Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Escócia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    12 - Radhanagar Beach, Ilha de Havelock, Andaman e Nicobar
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    11 - Siesta Beach, Flórida, Estados Unidos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    10 - Kleftiko Beach, Milos Grécia
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    9 - Varadero, Cuba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    8 - Flamenco, Isla Culebra_Porto Rico
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    7 - Eagle Beach, Aruba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    6 - Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    5 - Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Cabo Frio (RJ), Brasil
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    5 - Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Cabo Frio (RJ), Brasil
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    4 - Isola dei Conigli, Ilhas Lampedusa, Sicília, Itália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    4 - Isola dei Conigli, Ilhas Lampedusa, Sicília, Itália
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    3 - Playa Paraiso, Cuba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    3 - Playa Paraiso, Cuba
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    2 - Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks e Caicos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    2 - Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks e Caicos
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    1 - Praia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha (PE), Brasil
  • Crédito: Shutterstock
    1 - Praia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha (PE), Brasil

 

Ao acessar você concorda com a nossa Política de Privacidade.


Para continuar, faça o seu login:


  • Aceito receber novidades e ofertas do Diário do Grande ABC e parceiros por
    correio eletrônico, mala direta, SMS ou outros meios de comunicação.


Ou acesse todo o conteúdo de forma ilimitada:

Veja como ter acesso a todo o conteúdo de forma ilimitada:

Copyright © 1995-2017 - Todos direitos reservados

;