Site divulga lista com as 25 melhores praias do mundo

Redação
Do Rota de Férias
24/08/2020 | 17:48
O Sancho, em Fernando de Noronha (PE), é a melhor praia do mundo, de acordo com o prêmio Tripadvisor Travelers‘ Choice – Best of the Best 2020. A eleição, realizada a partir dos votos dos usuários do site Tripadvisor, traz ainda as Prainhas do Ponto do Atalaia, em Cabo Frio (RJ), na quinta posição.
As melhores praias do mundo
Confira no álbum de fotos lindas imagens das 25 melhores praias do mundo.
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
25 - Black Sand Beach, Vik, Islândia
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
24 - Balos Lagoon, Kissamos Grécia
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
23 - Cala Mariolu, Baunei, Itália
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
22 - Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Austrália
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
21 - Elafonissi, Grécia
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
20 - Woolacombe Beach, Inglaterra
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
19 - Playa Bavaro, Punta Cana, República Dominicana
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
18 - Maho Bay, St. John
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
17 - Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, México
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
16 - St. Petersburg, Flórida, Estados Unidos
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
15 - Playa La Concha, San Sebastián, Espanha
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
14 - Playa de ses Illetes
Formentera, Espanha
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
13 - Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Escócia
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
12 - Radhanagar Beach,
Ilha de Havelock, Andaman e Nicobar
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
11 - Siesta Beach, Flórida, Estados Unidos
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
10 - Kleftiko Beach, Milos Grécia
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
9 - Varadero, Cuba
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
8 - Flamenco, Isla Culebra_Porto Rico
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
7 - Eagle Beach, Aruba
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
6 - Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
5 - Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Cabo Frio (RJ), Brasil
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
4 - Isola dei Conigli, Ilhas Lampedusa, Sicília, Itália
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
3 - Playa Paraiso, Cuba
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
2 - Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks e Caicos
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
1 - Praia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha (PE), Brasil
-
Crédito: Shutterstock
