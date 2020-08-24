Site divulga lista com as 25 melhores praias do mundo

Redação

Do Rota de Férias



24/08/2020 | 17:48



O Sancho, em Fernando de Noronha (PE), é a melhor praia do mundo, de acordo com o prêmio Tripadvisor Travelers‘ Choice – Best of the Best 2020. A eleição, realizada a partir dos votos dos usuários do site Tripadvisor, traz ainda as Prainhas do Ponto do Atalaia, em Cabo Frio (RJ), na quinta posição.

As melhores praias do mundo

Confira no álbum de fotos lindas imagens das 25 melhores praias do mundo.