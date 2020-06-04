Séries Chernobyl, The Crown e Fleabag lideram indicações no Bafta 2020

04/06/2020 | 16:11



Nesta quinta-feira (4) a Academia Britânica de Artes do Cinema e Televisão anunciou os indicados ao Bafta, cerimônia equivalente ao Oscar britânico e que acontece no dia 31 de julho, uma sexta-feira. A premiação, que normalmente acontece no início do ano, foi adiada por conta da pandemia do novo coronavírus. O evento, focado em prestigiar personalidades e obras da televisão inglesa, acontecerá normalmente e será exibido pela BBC, mas ainda não se sabe se haverá a presença de plateia. Para 2020, as séries Chernobyl, The Crown, Fleabag e Giri/Haji lideram as indicações, com três nomeações cada. Confira abaixo:

Programa de Entretenimento de Comédia

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

The Last Leg (Channel 4)

The Ranganation (BBC Two)

Taskmaster (Dave)

Programas da Atualidade

Growing Up Poor: Britain?s Breadline Kids - Dispatches (Channel 4)

The Hunt For Jihadi John (Channel 4)

Is Labour Anti-semitic? - Panorama (BBC One)

Undercover: Inside China?s Digital Gulag (ITV)

Séries de Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The End Of The F***Ing World (Channel 4)

Gentleman Jack (ITV)

Giri/Haji (BBC Two)

Performance de Entretenimento

Frankie Boyle - Frankie Boyle?s New World Order (BBC Two)

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Lee Mack - Would I Lie To You (BBC One)

Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Programa de Entretenimento

The Greatest Dancer (BBC One)

The Rap Game UK (BBC Three)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

The Voice UK (ITV)

Série Documental

Crime And Punishment (Channel 4)

Don?t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (Netflix)

Leaving Neverland (Channel 4)

Our Dementia Choir With Vicky Mcclure (BBC One)

Features

Joe Lycett?s Got Your Back (Channel 4)

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)

Snackmasters (Channel 4)

Atuação Feminina em Série de Comédia

Gbemisola Ikumelo - Famalam (BBC Three)

Phoebe Waller-bridge - Fleabag (BBC Three)

Sarah Kendall - Frayed (Sky Atlantic)

Sian Clifford - Fleabag (BBC Three)

Internacional [fora da Inglaterra]

Euphoria (Sky Atlantic)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Ator Principal

Callum Turner - The Capture (BBC One)

Jared Harris - Chernobyl (Sky Atlantic)

Stephen Graham - The Virtues (Channel 4)

Takehiro Hira - Giri/Haji (BBC Two)

Atriz Principal

Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth Is Missing (BBC One)

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC Three)

Samantha Morton - I Am Kirsty (Channel 4)

Suranne Jones - Gentleman Jack (BBC One)

Evento Ao Vivo

Blue Planet Live (BBC One)

Election 2019 Live: The Results (ITV)

Glastonbury 2019 (BBC Two)

Operation Live (Channel 5)

Atuação Masculina em Série de Comédia

Guz Khan - Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three)

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education (Netflix)

Youssef Kerkour - Home (Channel 4)

Minisséries

A Confession (ITV)

Chernobyl (Sky Atlantic)

The Victim (BBC One)

The Virtues (Channel 4)

Cobertura Jornalística

Hong Kong Protests (Sky News)

ITV News At Ten: Election Results (ITV)

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal - Newsnight (BBC Two)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime (BBC Two)

Realities e Documentários

Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4)

Harry?s Heroes: The Full English (ITV)

Race Across The World (BBC Two)

Rupaul?s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

Roteiro de Comédia

Catastrophe (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Fleabag (BBC Three)

Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Programa em Curta-Metragem

Anywhere But Westminster (The Guardian)

Brain In Gear (BBC iPlayer)

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle (BBC Four)

Toni_with_an_i - Born Digital: First Cuts (BBC Four)

Filme Documental

The Abused (Channel 5)

David Harewood: Psychosis And Me (BBC Two)

The Family Secret (Channel 4)

The Last Survivors (BBC Two)

Filme de Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War (Channel 4)

Elizabeth Is Missing (BBC One)

The Left Behind (BBC Three)

Responsible Child (BBC Two)

Telenovela ou Série Continuada

Casualty (BBC One)

Coronation Street (ITV)

Emmerdale (ITV)

Holby City (BBC One)

Documentário Especializado

8 Days: To The Moon And Back (BBC Two)

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC One)

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution (BBC Two)

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story (BBC Four)

Esportes

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa (ITV)

Icc Cricket World Cup Final (Sky Sports Cricket)

Fifa Women?s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2019 Men?s Final (BBC One)

Ator Coadjuvante

Joe Absolom - A Confession (ITV)

Josh O?Connor - The Crown (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl (Sky Atlantic)

Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji (BBC Two)

Atriz Coadjuvante

Helen Behan - The Virtues (Channel 4)

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)

Jasmine Jobson - Top Boy (Netflix)

Naomi Ackie - The End Of The F***Ing World (Channel 4)

Momento Imperdível (votado pelo público)

Coronation Street - The Death Of Sinead Osborne (ITV)

Fleabag - Confessional Scene (BBC Three)

Game Of Thrones - Arya Kills The Night King (Sky Atlantic)

Gavin And Stacey - Nessa Proposes To Smithy (BBC One)

Line Of Duty - John Corbett?s Death (BBC One)

Love Island - Michael Recouples After Casa Amor (ITV2)