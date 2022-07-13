Dia Mundial do Rock: 100 melhores discos de todos os tempos

1. Led Zeppelin IV (1971) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 10 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records
2. Exile On Main St. (1972) – The Rolling Stones: Nota 10 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rolling Stones Records
3. London Calling (1979) – The Clash: Nota 10 | Crédito: Divulgação/Epic Records
4. Led Zeppelin III (1970) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records
5. Houses of the Holy (1973) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records
6. SMILE (2004) – Brian Wilson: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Nonesuch Records
7. Led Zeppelin I (1969) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records
8. How The West Was Won (2003) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records
9. Electric Ladyland, Deluxe Edition (1968) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Track Records
10. Keep An Eye On The Sky (2009) – Big Star: Nota 9,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rhino Entertainment
11. Histoire de Melody Nelson (1971) – Serge Gainsbourg: Nota 9,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Philips Records
12. Led Zeppelin II (1969) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,5 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records
13. Some Girls, Deluxe Edition (1978) – The Rolling Stones: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rolling Stones Records
14. Live At Reading (2009) – Nirvana: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/DGC Records
15. Love And Theft (2001) – Bob Dylan: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Columbia Records
16. The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads (2004) – Talking Heads: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Sire Records
17. Achtung Baby, Super Deluxe (1990) – U2: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Island
18. Brighten the Corners: Nicene Creedence Edition (2008) – Pavement: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Matador Records
19. Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards (2006) – Tom Walts: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Anti-
20. Lost In The Sound Of Separation (2008) – Underoath: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Solid State Records
21. The Archives Vol. 1 1963-1972 (2009) – Neil Young: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Reprise Records
22. Elephant (2003) – The White Stripes: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/V2 Records
23. Raw Power (1973) – Iggy & The Stooges: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Columbia Records
24. Is This It? (2001) – The Strokes: Nota 9,1 | Crédito: Divulgação/RCA Records
25. Illinois (2005) – Sufjan Stevens: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Asthmatic Kitty Records
26. Alice (2002) – Tom Waits: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Anti-
27. Funeral (2004) – Arcade Fire: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rough Trade Records
28. In Utero (1993) – Nirvana: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Geffen Records
29. The Live Anthology (2009) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Reprise Records
30. XTRMNTR (2000) – Primal Scream: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Creation Records
31. Z (2005) – The Morning Jacket: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/ ATO
32. Neon Golden (2003) – The Notwist: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Virgin
33. Modern Times (2006) – Bob Dylan: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Columbia Records
34. HoboSapien (2004) – John Cale: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/ EMI
35. Nevermind (1990) – Nirvana: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/DGC Records
36. Bachelor No. 2 or, the Last Remains of the Dodo (2000) – Aimee Mann: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/V2 Records
37. Fed (2008) – Plush: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/After Hours
38. Merriweather Post Pavilion (2009) – Animal Collective: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records
39. Songs For The Deaf (2002) – Queens of the Stone Age: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Interscope Records
40. I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone (2010) – Crime in Stereo: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/BRIDGE 9 RECORDS
41. Complete B-Sides (2001) – The Pixies: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/4AD
42. Push Barman To Open Old Wounds (2005) – Belle and Sebastian: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Jeepster Records
43. Superunknown, Deluxe Edition (1994) – Soundgarden: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Polydor Records
44. The Sound of The Smiths (2008) – The Smiths: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rhino Entertainment
45. Yours, Mine & Ours (2003) – Pernice Brothers: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Ashmont Records
46. Hypermagic Mountain (2005) – Lightning Bolt: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Load Records
47. 69 Love Songs (1999) – Magnetic Fields: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records
48. Ta Det Lugnt (2004) – Dungen: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Subliminal Sounds
49. Dear Science, (2008) – TV on the Radio: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Interscope Records
50. Return To Cookie Mountain (2006) – TV on the Radio: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Interscope Records
51. Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea (2000) – PJ Harvey: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Island Records
52. Bay Of Pigs (2009) – Destroyer: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records
53. Destroyer’s Rubies (2006) – Destroyer: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records
54. Where Shall You Take Me (2003) – Damien Jurado: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Secretly Canadian
55. Rejoicing In The Hands (2004) – Devendra Banhart: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Young God Records
56. From A Basement On The Hill (2004) – Elliot Smith: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records
57. In Rainbows (2007) – Radiohead: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/XL Recordings
58. The Woods (2005) – Sleater-Kinney: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/SUB POP
59. Kill The Moonlight (2002) – Spoon: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records
60. Monoliths & Dimensions (2009) – Sunn O))): Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Southern Lord Records
61. Black Tambourine (2010) – Black Tambourine: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Slumberland Records
62. Abattoir Blues / The Lyre of Orpheus (2004) – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mute Records
63. The Best Of Blur (2000) – Blur: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Parlophone Records
64. I Am A Bird Now (2005) – Antony and the Johnsons: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Secretly Canadian
65. Exit (2008) – Shugo Tokumaru: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/P-Vine Records
66. For Emma, Forever Ago (2008) – Bon Iver: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Jagjaguwar
67. Pacific Ocean Blue (1977) – Dennis Wilson: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Caribou Records
68. Leaves Turn Inside You (2001) – Unwound: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Kill Rock Stars
69. Fleet Foxes (2008) – Fleet Foxes: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Sub Pop
70. Blue Record (2009) – Baroness: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Relapse Records
71. Person Pitch (2007) – Panda Bear: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Paw Tracks
72. The Argument (2001) – Fugazi: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Dischord Records
73. Decoration Day (2003) – Drive-By Truckers: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/New West Records
74. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! (2008) – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mute Records
75. The Dirty South (2004) – Drive-By Truckers: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/New West Records
76. Workbook 25, Deluxe Edition (1989) – Bob Mould: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Virgin America
77. The Town And The City (2006) – Los Lobos: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mammoth Records
78. Cold House (2001) – Hood: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Aesthetics
79. World Without Tears (2003) – Lucinda Williams: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Lost Highway
80. Things We Lost In The Fire (2001) – Low: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Kranky
81. Now, More Than Ever (2004) – Jim Guthrie: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Three Gut Records
82. And Their Refinement Of The Decline (2007) – Stars of the Lid: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Kranky
83. Let’s Stay Friends (2007) – Les Savy Fav: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/French Kiss
84. A Feather in the Engine (2002) – David Kilgour: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records
85. Franz Ferdinand (2004) – Franz Ferdinand: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records
86. xx (2009) – The xx: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Young Turks
87. Ágætis Byrjun (2001) – Sigur Rós: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Fat Cat Records
88. Gala Mill (2006) – The Drones: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/ATP Recordings
89. Neon Bible (2007) – Arcade Fire: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/City Slang
90. Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2002) – Wilco: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Nonesuch Records
91. Favourite Colours (2004) – The Sadies: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Yep Roc Records
92. The Creek Drank The Cradle (2002) – Iron & Wine: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/SUB POP
93. Children Running Through (2007) – Patty Griffin: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/ATO Records
94. Seven Swans (2004) – Sufjan Stevens: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Sounds Familyre
95. Phantom Power (2003) – Super Furry Animals: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Epic Records International
96. Mass Romantic (2000) – The New Pornographers: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mint Records
97. DFA Remixes: Chapter 1 (2006) – The DFA: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/DFA Records
98. Sound Of Silver (2007) – LCD Soundsystem: Nota 8,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/DFA Records
99. Comicopera (2007) – Robert Wyatt: Nota 8,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records
100. Mirrored (2007) – Battles: Nota 8,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Beat Records
