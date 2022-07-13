Dia Mundial do Rock: 100 melhores discos de todos os tempos

1. Led Zeppelin IV (1971) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 10 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records

2. Exile On Main St. (1972) – The Rolling Stones: Nota 10 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rolling Stones Records

3. London Calling (1979) – The Clash: Nota 10 | Crédito: Divulgação/Epic Records

4. Led Zeppelin III (1970) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records

5. Houses of the Holy (1973) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records

6. SMILE (2004) – Brian Wilson: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Nonesuch Records

7. Led Zeppelin I (1969) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records

8. How The West Was Won (2003) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records

9. Electric Ladyland, Deluxe Edition (1968) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Nota 9,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Track Records

10. Keep An Eye On The Sky (2009) – Big Star: Nota 9,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rhino Entertainment

11. Histoire de Melody Nelson (1971) – Serge Gainsbourg: Nota 9,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Philips Records

12. Led Zeppelin II (1969) – Led Zeppelin: Nota 9,5 | Crédito: Divulgação/Atlantic Records

13. Some Girls, Deluxe Edition (1978) – The Rolling Stones: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rolling Stones Records

14. Live At Reading (2009) – Nirvana: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/DGC Records

15. Love And Theft (2001) – Bob Dylan: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Columbia Records

16. The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads (2004) – Talking Heads: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Sire Records

17. Achtung Baby, Super Deluxe (1990) – U2: Nota 9,3 | Crédito: Divulgação/Island

18. Brighten the Corners: Nicene Creedence Edition (2008) – Pavement: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Matador Records

19. Orphans: Brawlers, Bawlers & Bastards (2006) – Tom Walts: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Anti-

20. Lost In The Sound Of Separation (2008) – Underoath: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Solid State Records

21. The Archives Vol. 1 1963-1972 (2009) – Neil Young: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Reprise Records

22. Elephant (2003) – The White Stripes: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/V2 Records

23. Raw Power (1973) – Iggy & The Stooges: Nota 9,2 | Crédito: Divulgação/Columbia Records

24. Is This It? (2001) – The Strokes: Nota 9,1 | Crédito: Divulgação/RCA Records

25. Illinois (2005) – Sufjan Stevens: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Asthmatic Kitty Records

26. Alice (2002) – Tom Waits: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Anti-

27. Funeral (2004) – Arcade Fire: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rough Trade Records

28. In Utero (1993) – Nirvana: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Geffen Records

29. The Live Anthology (2009) – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Reprise Records

30. XTRMNTR (2000) – Primal Scream: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Creation Records

31. Z (2005) – The Morning Jacket: Nota 9 | Crédito: Divulgação/ ATO

32. Neon Golden (2003) – The Notwist: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Virgin

33. Modern Times (2006) – Bob Dylan: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Columbia Records

34. HoboSapien (2004) – John Cale: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/ EMI

35. Nevermind (1990) – Nirvana: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/DGC Records

36. Bachelor No. 2 or, the Last Remains of the Dodo (2000) – Aimee Mann: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/V2 Records

37. Fed (2008) – Plush: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/After Hours

38. Merriweather Post Pavilion (2009) – Animal Collective: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records

39. Songs For The Deaf (2002) – Queens of the Stone Age: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Interscope Records

40. I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone (2010) – Crime in Stereo: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/BRIDGE 9 RECORDS

41. Complete B-Sides (2001) – The Pixies: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/4AD

42. Push Barman To Open Old Wounds (2005) – Belle and Sebastian: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Jeepster Records

43. Superunknown, Deluxe Edition (1994) – Soundgarden: Nota 8,9 | Crédito: Divulgação/Polydor Records

44. The Sound of The Smiths (2008) – The Smiths: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Rhino Entertainment

45. Yours, Mine & Ours (2003) – Pernice Brothers: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Ashmont Records

46. Hypermagic Mountain (2005) – Lightning Bolt: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Load Records

47. 69 Love Songs (1999) – Magnetic Fields: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records

48. Ta Det Lugnt (2004) – Dungen: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Subliminal Sounds

49. Dear Science, (2008) – TV on the Radio: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Interscope Records

50. Return To Cookie Mountain (2006) – TV on the Radio: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Interscope Records

51. Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea (2000) – PJ Harvey: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Island Records

52. Bay Of Pigs (2009) – Destroyer: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records

53. Destroyer’s Rubies (2006) – Destroyer: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records

54. Where Shall You Take Me (2003) – Damien Jurado: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Secretly Canadian

55. Rejoicing In The Hands (2004) – Devendra Banhart: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Young God Records

56. From A Basement On The Hill (2004) – Elliot Smith: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records

57. In Rainbows (2007) – Radiohead: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/XL Recordings

58. The Woods (2005) – Sleater-Kinney: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/SUB POP

59. Kill The Moonlight (2002) – Spoon: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records

60. Monoliths & Dimensions (2009) – Sunn O))): Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Southern Lord Records

61. Black Tambourine (2010) – Black Tambourine: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Slumberland Records

62. Abattoir Blues / The Lyre of Orpheus (2004) – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mute Records

63. The Best Of Blur (2000) – Blur: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Parlophone Records

64. I Am A Bird Now (2005) – Antony and the Johnsons: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Secretly Canadian

65. Exit (2008) – Shugo Tokumaru: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/P-Vine Records

66. For Emma, Forever Ago (2008) – Bon Iver: Nota 8,8 | Crédito: Divulgação/Jagjaguwar

67. Pacific Ocean Blue (1977) – Dennis Wilson: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Caribou Records

68. Leaves Turn Inside You (2001) – Unwound: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Kill Rock Stars

69. Fleet Foxes (2008) – Fleet Foxes: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Sub Pop

70. Blue Record (2009) – Baroness: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Relapse Records

71. Person Pitch (2007) – Panda Bear: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Paw Tracks

72. The Argument (2001) – Fugazi: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Dischord Records

73. Decoration Day (2003) – Drive-By Truckers: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/New West Records

74. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! (2008) – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mute Records

75. The Dirty South (2004) – Drive-By Truckers: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/New West Records

76. Workbook 25, Deluxe Edition (1989) – Bob Mould: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Virgin America

77. The Town And The City (2006) – Los Lobos: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mammoth Records

78. Cold House (2001) – Hood: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Aesthetics

79. World Without Tears (2003) – Lucinda Williams: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Lost Highway

80. Things We Lost In The Fire (2001) – Low: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Kranky

81. Now, More Than Ever (2004) – Jim Guthrie: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Three Gut Records

82. And Their Refinement Of The Decline (2007) – Stars of the Lid: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Kranky

83. Let’s Stay Friends (2007) – Les Savy Fav: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/French Kiss

84. A Feather in the Engine (2002) – David Kilgour: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Merge Records

85. Franz Ferdinand (2004) – Franz Ferdinand: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records

86. xx (2009) – The xx: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Young Turks

87. Ágætis Byrjun (2001) – Sigur Rós: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Fat Cat Records

88. Gala Mill (2006) – The Drones: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/ATP Recordings

89. Neon Bible (2007) – Arcade Fire: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/City Slang

90. Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2002) – Wilco: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Nonesuch Records

91. Favourite Colours (2004) – The Sadies: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Yep Roc Records

92. The Creek Drank The Cradle (2002) – Iron & Wine: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/SUB POP

93. Children Running Through (2007) – Patty Griffin: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/ATO Records

94. Seven Swans (2004) – Sufjan Stevens: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Sounds Familyre

95. Phantom Power (2003) – Super Furry Animals: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Epic Records International

96. Mass Romantic (2000) – The New Pornographers: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/Mint Records

97. DFA Remixes: Chapter 1 (2006) – The DFA: Nota 8,7 | Crédito: Divulgação/DFA Records

98. Sound Of Silver (2007) – LCD Soundsystem: Nota 8,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/DFA Records

99. Comicopera (2007) – Robert Wyatt: Nota 8,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Domino Records

100. Mirrored (2007) – Battles: Nota 8,6 | Crédito: Divulgação/Beat Records