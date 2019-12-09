Confira a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020

O ano está chegando ao fim, ou seja, 2020 está logo aí e, com ele, vem a temporada de premiações! Nessa segunda-feira, dia 9, foi divulgada a lista de filmes, séries, atores e atrizes que foram indicados ao Globo de Ouro, que acontece no dia 5 de janeiro, e contará com a apresentação de Ricky Gervais.
Logo abaixo, confira todas as indicações!
Melhor Filme Dramático
O Irlandês (Netflix)
História de um Casamento (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Coringa (Warner Bros.)
Dois Papas (Netflix)
Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical
Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Entre Facas e Segredos (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Meu Nome é Dolemite (Netflix)
Melhor Filme de Animação
Frozen 2 (Disney)
Como Treinar o Seu Dragão 3 (Universal)
Link Perdido (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
O Rei Leão (Disney)
Melhor Ator em Filme Dramático
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Dor e Glória
Adam Driver - História de um Casamento
Joaquin Phoenix - Coringa
Jonathan Pryce - Dois Papas
Melhor Atriz em Filme Dramático
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - História de um Casamento
Saoirse Ronan - Adoráveis Mulheres
Charlize Theron - O Escândalo
Renée Zellweger - Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris
Melhor Ator em Comédia ou Musical
Daniel Craig - Entre Facas e Segredos
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Meu Nome é Dolemite
Melhor Atriz em Comédia ou Musical
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Ana de Armas - Entre Facas e Segredos
Cate Blanchett - Cadê Você, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein - Fora de Série
Emma Thompson - Late Night
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Cinema
Tom Hanks - Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas
Al Pacino - O Irlandês
Joe Pesci - O Irlandês
Brad Pitt - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Cinema
Kathy Bates - O Caso Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - O Relatório
Laura Dern - História de um Casamento
Jennifer Lopez - As Golpistas
Margot Robbie - O Escândalo
Melhor Diretor
Bong Joon-ho - Parasita
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Coringa
Martin Scorsese - O Irlandês
Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Melhor Roteiro de Cinema
Noah Baumbach - História de um Casamento
Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won - Parasita
Anthony McCarten - Dois Papas
Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood
Steven Zaillian - O Irlandês
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original
Daniel Pemberton - Brooklyn: Sem Pai Nem Mãe
Alexandre Desplat - Adoráveis Mulheres
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Coringa
Thomas Newman - 1917
Randy Newman - História de um Casamento
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
The Farewell (A24)
Dor e Glória (Sony)
Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas (Pyramide Films)
Parasita (CJ Entertainment)
Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)
Melhor Canção Original
Beautiful Ghosts - Cats
(I?m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
Into the Unknown - Frozen 2
Spirit - O Rei Leão
Stand Up - Harriet
Melhor Série de Drama
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Succession (HBO)
Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Politician (Netflix)
Melhor Ator de Televisão em Comédia ou Musical
Michael Douglas - O Método Kominsky
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Cara x Cara
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Melhor Atriz de Televisão em Comédia ou Musical
Christina Applegate - Disque Amiga para Matar
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne - Boneca Russa
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Melhor Ator de Televisão em Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Melhor Atriz de Televisão em Drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen - O Espião
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada
Kaitlyn Dever - Inacreditável
Joey King - The Act
Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever - Inacreditável
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Televisão, Série ou Filme Limitado
Alan Arkin - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Televisão, Série ou Filme Limitado
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Toni Collette - Inacreditável
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Melhor Filme ou Série Limitada para a TV
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Inacreditável (Netflix)