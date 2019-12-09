Confira a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020

09/12/2019 | 12:11



O ano está chegando ao fim, ou seja, 2020 está logo aí e, com ele, vem a temporada de premiações! Nessa segunda-feira, dia 9, foi divulgada a lista de filmes, séries, atores e atrizes que foram indicados ao Globo de Ouro, que acontece no dia 5 de janeiro, e contará com a apresentação de Ricky Gervais.

Logo abaixo, confira todas as indicações!

Melhor Filme Dramático

O Irlandês (Netflix)

História de um Casamento (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Coringa (Warner Bros.)

Dois Papas (Netflix)

Melhor Filme de Comédia ou Musical

Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Entre Facas e Segredos (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Meu Nome é Dolemite (Netflix)

Melhor Filme de Animação

Frozen 2 (Disney)

Como Treinar o Seu Dragão 3 (Universal)

Link Perdido (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

O Rei Leão (Disney)

Melhor Ator em Filme Dramático

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Dor e Glória

Adam Driver - História de um Casamento

Joaquin Phoenix - Coringa

Jonathan Pryce - Dois Papas

Melhor Atriz em Filme Dramático

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - História de um Casamento

Saoirse Ronan - Adoráveis Mulheres

Charlize Theron - O Escândalo

Renée Zellweger - Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris

Melhor Ator em Comédia ou Musical

Daniel Craig - Entre Facas e Segredos

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Meu Nome é Dolemite

Melhor Atriz em Comédia ou Musical

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Ana de Armas - Entre Facas e Segredos

Cate Blanchett - Cadê Você, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein - Fora de Série

Emma Thompson - Late Night

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Cinema

Tom Hanks - Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas

Al Pacino - O Irlandês

Joe Pesci - O Irlandês

Brad Pitt - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Cinema

Kathy Bates - O Caso Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - O Relatório

Laura Dern - História de um Casamento

Jennifer Lopez - As Golpistas

Margot Robbie - O Escândalo

Melhor Diretor

Bong Joon-ho - Parasita

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Coringa

Martin Scorsese - O Irlandês

Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Melhor Roteiro de Cinema

Noah Baumbach - História de um Casamento

Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin-won - Parasita

Anthony McCarten - Dois Papas

Quentin Tarantino - Era Uma Vez em... Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - O Irlandês

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original

Daniel Pemberton - Brooklyn: Sem Pai Nem Mãe

Alexandre Desplat - Adoráveis Mulheres

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Coringa

Thomas Newman - 1917

Randy Newman - História de um Casamento

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

The Farewell (A24)

Dor e Glória (Sony)

Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas (Pyramide Films)

Parasita (CJ Entertainment)

Les Misérables (BAC Films, Amazon)

Melhor Canção Original

Beautiful Ghosts - Cats

(I?m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

Into the Unknown - Frozen 2

Spirit - O Rei Leão

Stand Up - Harriet

Melhor Série de Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO)

Melhor Série de Comédia ou Musical

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Melhor Ator de Televisão em Comédia ou Musical

Michael Douglas - O Método Kominsky

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Cara x Cara

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Melhor Atriz de Televisão em Comédia ou Musical

Christina Applegate - Disque Amiga para Matar

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Boneca Russa

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Melhor Ator de Televisão em Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

Melhor Atriz de Televisão em Drama

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Melhor Ator em Série Limitada

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - O Espião

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada

Kaitlyn Dever - Inacreditável

Joey King - The Act

Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Inacreditável

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Televisão, Série ou Filme Limitado

Alan Arkin - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Televisão, Série ou Filme Limitado

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Inacreditável

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Melhor Filme ou Série Limitada para a TV

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Inacreditável (Netflix)