Disco 'Abbey Road', dos Beatles, ganha nova versão com demos inéditas

Gravado há 50 anos, o disco Abbey Road, dos Beatles, será relançado no dia 27 de setembro, com novas mixagens em estéreo, 5.1 Surround e Dolby Atmos. O álbum comemorativo também contará com gravações e demos de sessões inéditas.
Abbey Road foi o último álbum da banda que contou com participação e composição dos quatro membros originais: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison e Ringo Starr.
As 17 faixas do novo álbum foram recentemente mixadas pelo produtor Giles Martin e pelo engenheiro de mixagem Sam Okell.
A coletânea sucede as edições de aniversário dos álbuns Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band e The Beatles (White Album), lançados em 2017 e 2018, respectivamente.
Abbey Road Anniversary Edition já está disponível para pré-venda no site http://thebeatles.lnk.to/AbbeyRoad2019.
Existem quatro produtos à venda: Álbum em CD, Vinil triplo, Álbum duplo em CD e LP. Os valores vão de £8.49 (R$ 40) a £78.00 (R$ 371).
Confira as tracklists dos álbuns:
Super deluxe CD
CD 1 Estéreo
Come Together
Something
Maxwells Silver Hammer
Oh! Darling
Octopuss Garden
I Want You (Shes So Heavy)
Here Comes The Sun
Because
You Never Give Me Your Money
Sun King
Mean Mr Mustard
Polythene Pam
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End
Her Majesty
CD 2 Sessões
I Want You (Shes So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)
Goodbye (Home Demo)
Something (Studio Demo)
The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)
Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)
Oh! Darling (Take 4)
Octopuss Garden (Take 9)
You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)
Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3 / Medley)
Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
Maxwells Silver Hammer (Take 12)
CD 3 Sessões
Come Together (Take 5)
The End (Take 3)
Come And Get It (Studio Demo)
Sun King (Take 20)
Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)
Polythene Pam (Take 27)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)
Because (Take 1 - Instrumental)
The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix - 30 July 1969)
(Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard, Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)
Something (Take 39 - Instrumental - Strings Only)
Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 - Instrumental - Strings & Brass Only)
Deluxe 3 LPs Vinil Box Set Edição limitada
LP 1 (Estéreo Mix
Come Together
Something
Maxwells Silver Hammer
Oh! Darling
Octopuss Garden
I Want You (Shes So Heavy)
LP One: Lado 2
Here Comes The Sun
Because
You Never Give Me Your Money
Sun King
Mean Mr Mustard
Polythene Pam
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End
Her Majesty
LP 2: Lado 1
I Want You (Shes So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session and Reduction Mix)
Goodbye (Home Demo)
Something (Studio Demo)
The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)
Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)
LP 2: Lado 2
Oh! Darling (Take 4)
Octopuss Garden (Take 9)
You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)
Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3) / Medley)
Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
Maxwells Silver Hammer (Take 12)
LP 3: Lado 1
Come Together (Take 5)
The End (Take 3)
Come and Get It (Studio Demo)
Sun King (Take 20)
Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)
Polythene Pam (Take 27)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)
Because (Take 1 Instrumental)
LP 3: Lado 2
The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix - 30 July 1969)
Something (Take 39 - Instrumental - Strings Only)
Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 - Instrumental - Strings & Brass Only)
Deluxe 2 CDs
CD 1: 2019 Stereo Mix
CD 2: Sessões
Come Together (Take 5)
Something (Studio Demo)
Maxwells Silver Hammer (Take 12)
Oh! Darling (Take 4)
Octopuss Garden (Take 9)
I Want You (Shes So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)
Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
Because (Take 1 Instrumental)
You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
Sun King (Take 20)
Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)
Polythene Pam (Take 27)
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)
Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3 / Medley)
The End (Take 3)
Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)
Standard
2019 Stereo Mix