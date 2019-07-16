Emmy 2019: 'Game of Thrones' bate recorde de 32 indicações; veja lista

16/07/2019 | 14:31



Game of Thrones recebeu nesta terça-feira, 16, um recorde de 32 indicações aos prêmios Emmy por sua oitava e última temporada. A marca faz a HBO dominar novamente o número de indicações da premiação, depois que em 2018 a Netflix tinha capturado essa liderança.

A vencedora de melhor série de comédia de 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, encabeça o gênero com 20 indicações, incluindo uma para sua estrela, Rachel Brosnahan, também laureada na última edição do prêmio mais importante da TV nos EUA.

O ator porto-riquenho Benicio del Toro foi indicado pela sua atuação em Escape at Dannemora, também nominada na categoria melhor série limitada.

Quando é o Emmy 2019?

A cerimônia de entrega da 71ª edição dos Emmy será no dia 22 de setembro de 2019, em Los Angeles.

Veja uma lista com as principais indicações do Emmy 2019:

Melhor série de comédia

"Veep" (HBO)

"Barry" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Melhor série de drama

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Melhor ator de drama

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Billy Porter, "Pose" (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us" (NBC)

Melhor atriz de drama

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Laura Linney, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Robin Wright, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC)

Melhor ator de comédia

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Ted Danson, "The Good Place (NBC)

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Melhor atriz de comédia

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" (HBO)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective" (HBO)

Benicio del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

Joey King, "The Act" (Hulu)

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Melhor minissérie

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

Melhor reality de competição

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"The Voice" (NBC)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It!" (Netflix)

Melhor programa de variedades

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

Melhor filme para TV

"Brexit: The Uncivil War" (HBO)

"King Lear" (Amazon)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)

"My Dinner With Hervé" (HBO)

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em drama

Julia Garner, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em drama

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em comédia

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep" (HBO)

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Olivia Colman, "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry" (HBO)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em comédia

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry" (HBO)

Tony Hale, "Veep" (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)

Stephen Root, "Barry" (HBO)

Melhor apresentador de reality

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

Ellen DeGeneres, "Ellen's Game of Games" (NBC)

Amy Poehler e Nick Offerman, "Making It" (NBC)

Marie Kondo, "Tidying Up" (Netflix)

James Corden, "The World's Best" (CBS)

Melhor programa de esquetes

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Documentary Now!" (IFC)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"At Home With Amy Sedaris" (TruTV)

"Who Is America?" (Showtime)

"I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)