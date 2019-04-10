Oficina mecânica: como escolher um bom estabelecimento

Maria Beatriz Vaccari



Escolher uma oficina mecânica não é tarefa das mais fáceis, principalmente se o cliente não tem indicações ou muito conhecimento na área. Mas, independentemente do tipo de reparo necessário, mesmo que seja apenas uma simples revisão, é fundamental encontrar um local confiável para não enfrentar problemas futuros. Algumas dicas podem ajudar nesta missão.

Como escolher a oficina mecânica

1. A Fundação de Proteção e Defesa do Consumidor (Procon) recomenda, por exemplo, que o cliente pegue informações com pessoas que já utilizaram o serviço do local. Além disso, sugere checar se existem casos de reclamações nas redes sociais e nos órgãos especializados.

2. Faça uma pesquisa de preços em mais de um estabelecimento e exigija o orçamento detalhado. Eles devem ter o valor discriminado da mão de obra, dos materiais e dos equipamentos. Além disso, as formas de pagamento e as datas de início e término do trabalho também devem constar.

3. Verifique se a oficina mecânica automotiva tem autonomia para realizar todos os serviços que se propôs a exercer no ato do orçamento ou se possui serviços terceirizados.

4. Confira documentos referentes à legalidade do estabelecimento – eles têm de estar expostos em locais de fácil visualização. Os obrigatórios são: alvará de funcionamento da prefeitura, atestado de vistoria do corpo de bombeiros e licença ambiental de operação.

Oficina mecânica: venda de peças

Em caso de reposição de peças, o Procon ressalta que o motorista deve optar sempre por itens originais. O artigo 21 do Código de Defesa do Consumidor determina que a instalação de itens que já foram utilizados só pode ser feita mediante a autorização do cliente. Dessa forma, a oficina tem a obrigação de fornecer a nota fiscal de todas os componentes trocados, independentemente da quantidade, do valor ou do tamanho. De acordo com a lei, os serviços têm garantia de 90 dias.

O Sindicato da Indústria de Reparação de Veículos e Acessórios do Estado de São Paulo (Sindirepa) ressalta que as empresas devem seguir as determinações da Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas (ABNT) e que o cliente precisa tirar todas as dúvidas antes de deixar o carro no local. Segundo a instituição, ele deve entender o que será feito no seu veículo, o que causou o problema e como prevenir para que não aconteça de novo.

É importante salientar que os carros importados somente sejam levados a oficinas autorizadas ou especializadas. Isso porque muitos de seus sistemas, como o de injeção eletrônica, não podem ser reparados em qualquer tipo de estabelecimento.

Oficina mecânica: hora da retirada

Quando for buscar o carro na oficina, o ideal é que o motorista analise o seu estado geral. O objetivo é verificar se ele se encontra nas mesmas condições em que foi deixado. Além disso, deve conferir se todos os serviços acordados foram feitos corretamente.

Em casos de danos ou desacordo, a recomendação é não retirar o veículo do local. Nesta situação, o cliente terá de conversar com os responsáveis pela empresa e mostrar documentos que provem que ele pagou por determinado serviço. Por isso, é fundamental guardar o orçamento e qualquer outro comprovante. Se não houver entendimento, será preciso fazer um boletim de ocorrência.

