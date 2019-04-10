Fechar
Publicidade

Quarta-Feira, 10 de Abril

|

Max º Min º
Clima da Região Trânsito Assine Clube do Assinante Diário Virtual Login

Diário do Grande ABC

relogioMinuto a Minuto >

Automóveis

automoveis@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8337


Comentários

Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.

De olho no seu caminho

+

Confira como está o trânsito na sua região

Redes Sociais

+
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
G+
Pinterest

Veja mais notícias

Contra a Croácia
Neymar deve começar na reserva o amistoso da seleção brasileira contra a Croácia
Leitura
Crise encolheu mercado editorial em 21% após 2015
São Paulo
Ivete Sangalo e Gilberto Gil realizam espetáculo inédito
Intercâmbio
Intercâmbio: descubra qual é o melhor tipo de acomodação para você

Oficina mecânica: como escolher um bom estabelecimento

Independentemente do tipo de reparo necessário, é fundamental encontrar um local confiável

Maria Beatriz Vaccari

10/04/2019 | 12:18


Escolher uma oficina mecânica não é tarefa das mais fáceis, principalmente se o cliente não tem indicações ou muito conhecimento na área. Mas, independentemente do tipo de reparo necessário, mesmo que seja apenas uma simples revisão, é fundamental encontrar um local confiável para não enfrentar problemas futuros. Algumas dicas podem ajudar nesta missão.

Quer ganhar um e-book exclusivo com dicas para cuidar melhor de seu veículo? Assine nossa newsletter neste link.

Como escolher a oficina mecânica

1. A Fundação de Proteção e Defesa do Consumidor (Procon) recomenda, por exemplo, que o cliente pegue informações com pessoas que já utilizaram o serviço do local. Além disso, sugere checar se existem casos de reclamações nas redes sociais e nos órgãos especializados.

2. Faça uma pesquisa de preços em mais de um estabelecimento e exigija o orçamento detalhado. Eles devem ter o valor discriminado da mão de obra, dos materiais e dos equipamentos. Além disso, as formas de pagamento e as datas de início e término do trabalho também devem constar.

3.  Verifique se a oficina mecânica automotiva tem autonomia para realizar todos os serviços que se propôs a exercer no ato do orçamento ou se possui serviços terceirizados.

4. Confira documentos referentes à legalidade do estabelecimento – eles têm de estar expostos em locais de fácil visualização. Os obrigatórios são: alvará de funcionamento da prefeitura, atestado de vistoria do corpo de bombeiros e licença ambiental de operação.

Oficina mecânica: venda de peças

Em caso de reposição de peças, o Procon ressalta que o motorista deve optar sempre por itens originais. O artigo 21 do Código de Defesa do Consumidor determina que a instalação de itens que já foram utilizados só pode ser feita mediante a autorização do cliente. Dessa forma, a oficina tem a obrigação de fornecer a nota fiscal de todas os componentes trocados, independentemente da quantidade, do valor ou do tamanho. De acordo com a lei, os serviços têm garantia de 90 dias.

O Sindicato da Indústria de Reparação de Veículos e Acessórios do Estado de São Paulo (Sindirepa) ressalta que as empresas devem seguir as determinações da Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas (ABNT) e que o cliente precisa tirar todas as dúvidas antes de deixar o carro no local. Segundo a instituição, ele deve entender o que será feito no seu veículo, o que causou o problema e como prevenir para que não aconteça de novo.

É importante salientar que os carros importados somente sejam levados a oficinas autorizadas ou especializadas. Isso porque muitos de seus sistemas, como o de injeção eletrônica, não podem ser reparados em qualquer tipo de estabelecimento.

Oficina mecânica: hora da retirada

Quando for buscar o carro na oficina, o ideal é que o motorista analise o seu estado geral. O objetivo é verificar se  ele se encontra nas mesmas condições em que foi deixado. Além disso, deve conferir se todos os serviços acordados foram feitos corretamente.

Em casos de danos ou desacordo, a recomendação é não retirar o veículo do local. Nesta situação, o cliente terá de conversar com os responsáveis pela empresa e mostrar documentos que provem que ele pagou por determinado serviço. Por isso, é fundamental guardar o orçamento e qualquer outro comprovante. Se não houver entendimento, será preciso fazer um boletim de ocorrência.

Agora que você já sabe tudo sobre como escolher uma boa oficina mecânica, confira os modelos mais legais testados pelo Garagem 360:

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda HR-V EX. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/xmNUUd

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda HR-V EX. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/xmNUUd

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda HR-V EX. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/xmNUUd

Foto: Maria Beatriz Vaccari/Garagem360

Honda HR-V LX. O teste completo está em: https://goo.gl/bHzVn7

Foto: Maria Beatriz Vaccari/Garagem360

Honda HR-V LX. O teste completo está em: https://goo.gl/bHzVn7

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Equinox Premier. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/Xwg6FU

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Equinox Premier. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/Xwg6FU

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Equinox Premier. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/Xwg6FU

Foto: Paulo Basso Jr./Garagem360

Audi A4 Ambition. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/NnCpVj

Foto: Paulo Basso Jr./Garagem360

Audi A4 Ambition. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/NnCpVj

Foto: Paulo Basso Jr./Garagem360

Audi A4 Ambition. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/NnCpVj

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda Fit EXL. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/x9CCEu

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda Fit EXL. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/x9CCEu

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda Fit EXL. O teste completo está aqui: https://goo.gl/x9CCEu

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Peugeot 2008 Griffe 1.6 AT. Confira o teste completo aqui: https://goo.gl/tJVePF

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Peugeot 2008 Griffe 1.6 AT. Confira o teste completo aqui: https://goo.gl/tJVePF

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Peugeot 2008 Griffe 1.6 AT. Confira o teste completo aqui: https://goo.gl/tJVePF

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Toyota Etios sedã X 1.5 AT. Confira o teste completo aqui: https://goo.gl/224eQW

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Toyota Etios sedã X 1.5 AT. Confira o teste completo aqui: https://goo.gl/224eQW

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Toyota Etios sedã X 1.5 AT. Confira o teste completo aqui: https://goo.gl/224eQW

Foto: Leo Alvez/Garagem360

Volkswagen Polo Highline TSI. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/NnhbMZ

Foto: Leo Alvez/Garagem360

Volkswagen Polo Highline TSI. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/NnhbMZ

Foto: Leo Alvez/Garagem360

Volkswagen Polo Highline TSI. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/NnhbMZ

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Cruze LTZ. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/SwXjZ3

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Cruze LTZ. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/SwXjZ3

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Cruze LTZ. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/SwXjZ3

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda Civic Touring. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/M4SS8t

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda Civic Touring. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/M4SS8t

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda Civic Touring. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/M4SS8t

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda WR-V. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/SSmGTj

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda WR-V. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/SSmGTj

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda WR-V. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/SSmGTj

Crédito: Maria Beatriz Vaccari/Garagem360

Hyundai HB20. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/Y4Vby1

Crédito: Maria Beatriz Vaccari/Garagem360

Hyundai HB20. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/Y4Vby1

Crédito: Maria Beatriz Vaccari/Garagem360

Hyundai HB20. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/Y4Vby1

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Nissan March 1.6 SL. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/ZTviFD

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Nissan March 1.6 SL. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/ZTviFD

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Nissan March 1.6 SL. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/ZTviFD

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda City EX. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/uuGvA6

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda City EX. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/uuGvA6

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Honda City EX. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/uuGvA6

Crédito: Paulo Basso Jr/Garagem360

Honda Fit EXL. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/YeQzHB

Crédito: Paulo Basso Jr/Garagem360

Honda Fit EXL. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/YeQzHB

Crédito: Paulo Basso Jr/Garagem360

Honda Fit EXL. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/YeQzHB

Crédito: Paulo Basso Jr/Garagem360

Honda HR-V. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/fP9fRS

Crédito: Paulo Basso Jr/Garagem360

Honda Civic Sport. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/TzMTr1

Crédito: Divulgação

Citroën C4 Picasso. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/RasCRH

Crédito: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet S10 LTZ flex. Confira o teste completo em https://goo.gl/8NRuLL

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Tracker LTZ. Confira o texto completo em https://goo.gl/ywckW3

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Tracker LTZ. Confira o texto completo em https://goo.gl/ywckW3

Foto: Leo Alves/Garagem360

Chevrolet Tracker LTZ. Confira o texto completo em https://goo.gl/ywckW3

Ao acessar você concorda com a nossa Política de Privacidade.


Para continuar, faça o seu login:


  • Aceito receber novidades e ofertas do Diário do Grande ABC e parceiros por
    correio eletrônico, mala direta, SMS ou outros meios de comunicação.


Ou acesse todo o conteúdo de forma ilimitada:

Veja como ter acesso a todo o conteúdo de forma ilimitada:

Copyright © 1995-2017 - Todos direitos reservados

;