Confira a primeira lista de indicados do Teen Choice Awards 2018!

13/06/2018 | 19:12



Nesta quarta-feira, dia 13, o Teen Choice Awards anunciou a sua primeira lista de indicados para a premiação de 2018. O programa será exibido pela Fox no dia 12 de agosto e, até lá, os fãs podem votar em seus artistas favoritos para cada uma dessas categorias abaixo, usando as respectivas hashtags seguidas do nome seu candidato:

MÚSICA

Choice Artista Masculino (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Artista Feminino (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Grupo Musical (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don?t We

Choice Artista Country (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Artista de Eletrônico/Dance (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Artista Latino (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice Artista de R&B/Hip-Hop (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Artista de Rock (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Música: Artista Feminino (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande ? No Tears Left To Cry

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) ? Havana

Demi Lovato ? Sorry Not Sorry

Dua Lipa ? New Rules

Halsey ? Bad at Love

Taylor Swift ? Look What You Made Me Do

Choice Música: Artista Masculino (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Charlie Puth ? Attention

Childish Gambino ? This Is America

Drake ? God?s Plan

Ed Sheeran ? Perfect

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) ? Say Something

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) ? LOVE.

Choice Música: Grupo (#ChoiceSongGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer ? Youngblood

Imagine Dragons ? Whatever It Takes

Maroon 5 ? Wait

Panic! At the Disco ? Say Amen (Saturday Night)

Portugal. The Man ? Feel It Still

Why Don?t We ? Trust Fund Baby

Choice Colaboração (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) ? Meant to Be

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) ? Finesse (Remix)

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) ? End Game

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar ? Pray for Me (Black Panther soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya ? Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey ? The Middle

FILMES

Choice Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Ator de Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans ? Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O?Brien ? Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill ? Justice League

John Boyega ? Pacific Rim: Uprising

Robert Downey Jr. ? Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Holland ? Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Atriz de Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Alicia Vikander ? Tomb Raider

Amy Adams ? Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen ? Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot ? Justice League

Scarlett Johansson ? Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana ? Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Filme de Sci-Fi (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Ator de Filme de Sci-Fi (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chadwick Boseman ? Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth ? Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson ? Rampage

Mark Ruffalo ? Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling ? Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan ? Ready Player One

Choice Atriz de Filme de Sci-Fi (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Danai Gurira ? Black Panther

Letitia Wright ? Black Panther

Lupita Nyong?o ? Black Panther

Naomie Harris ? Rampage

Olivia Cooke ? Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson ? Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

A Wrinkle in Time

Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Ator de Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Anthony Gonzalez ? Coco

Gael García Bernal ? Coco

James Corden ? Peter Rabbit

John Boyega ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Atriz de Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Carrie Fisher ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling ? A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey ? A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon ? A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid ? A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Ator de Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Hugh Jackman ? The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay ? Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr. ? Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger ? Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet ? Lady Bird

Zac Efron ? The Greatest Showman

Choice Atriz de Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Bella Thorne ? Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley ? Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts ? Wonder

Lucy Hale ? Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan ? Lady Bird

Zendaya ? The Greatest Showman

Choice Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Daddy?s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Ator de Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez ? Overboard

Jack Black ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg ? Daddy?s Home 2

Will Ferrell ? Daddy?s Home 2

Choice Atriz de Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Amy Schumer ? I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris ? Overboard

Anna Kendrick ? Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld ? Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson ? Pitch Perfect 3

TELEVISÃO

Choice Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Choice Ator de Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse ? Riverdale

Freddie Highmore ? The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams ? Grey?s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett ? Empire

K.J. Apa ? Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown ? This Is Us

Choice Atriz de Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne ? Famous in Love

Camila Mendes ? Riverdale

Chrissy Metz ? This Is Us

Lili Reinhart ? Riverdale

Maia Mitchell ? The Fosters

Ryan Destiny ? Star

Choice Série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Ator de Série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley ? The 100

Dominic Sherwood ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard ? Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo ? Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan ? The Originals

Matthew Daddario ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Atriz de Série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor ? The 100

Emeraude Toubia ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla ? Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown ? Stranger Things

Rose McIver ? iZombie

Choice Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel?s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Ator de Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood ? Supergirl

Damon Wayans ? Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz ? Gotham

Grant Gustin ? The Flash

Lucas Till ? MacGyver

Stephen Amell ? Arrow

Choice Atriz de Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz ? DC?s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton ? The Flash

Chloe Bennet ? Marvel?s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker ? The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards ? Arrow

Melissa Benoist ? Supergirl

Choice Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Ator de Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg ? Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson ? black-ish

Elias Harger ? Fuller House

Hudson Yang ? Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil ? Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez ? Modern Family

Choice Atriz de Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera ? Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure ? Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez ? Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell ? The Good Place

Sarah Hyland ? Modern Family

Yara Shahidi ? blackish, grown-ish

Choice Série Animada (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob?s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Série Antiga (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Dawson?s Creek

Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ?70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice Personalidade da TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen ? Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough ? World of Dance

DJ Khaled ? The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin ? Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson ? The Voice

Meghan Trainor ? The Four: Battle for Stardom

OUTROS

Choice Comediante (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins

Choice Atleta Masculino (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Atleta Feminino (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women?s Ice Hockey Team