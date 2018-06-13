Quarta-Feira, 13 de Junho
|
cultura@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8364
Confira a primeira lista de indicados do Teen Choice Awards 2018!
13/06/2018 | 19:12
MÚSICA
Choice Artista Masculino (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Artista Feminino (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Grupo Musical (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don?t We
Choice Artista Country (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Artista de Eletrônico/Dance (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice Artista Latino (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice Artista de R&B/Hip-Hop (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Artista de Rock (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Música: Artista Feminino (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande ? No Tears Left To Cry
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) ? Havana
Demi Lovato ? Sorry Not Sorry
Dua Lipa ? New Rules
Halsey ? Bad at Love
Taylor Swift ? Look What You Made Me Do
Choice Música: Artista Masculino (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Charlie Puth ? Attention
Childish Gambino ? This Is America
Drake ? God?s Plan
Ed Sheeran ? Perfect
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) ? Say Something
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) ? LOVE.
Choice Música: Grupo (#ChoiceSongGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer ? Youngblood
Imagine Dragons ? Whatever It Takes
Maroon 5 ? Wait
Panic! At the Disco ? Say Amen (Saturday Night)
Portugal. The Man ? Feel It Still
Why Don?t We ? Trust Fund Baby
Choice Colaboração (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) ? Meant to Be
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) ? Finesse (Remix)
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) ? End Game
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar ? Pray for Me (Black Panther soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya ? Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey ? The Middle
FILMES
Choice Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Avengers: Infinity War
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
Choice Ator de Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Evans ? Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O?Brien ? Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill ? Justice League
John Boyega ? Pacific Rim: Uprising
Robert Downey Jr. ? Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Holland ? Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Atriz de Filme de Ação (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Alicia Vikander ? Tomb Raider
Amy Adams ? Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen ? Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot ? Justice League
Scarlett Johansson ? Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana ? Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Filme de Sci-Fi (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Ator de Filme de Sci-Fi (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Chadwick Boseman ? Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth ? Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson ? Rampage
Mark Ruffalo ? Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling ? Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan ? Ready Player One
Choice Atriz de Filme de Sci-Fi (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Danai Gurira ? Black Panther
Letitia Wright ? Black Panther
Lupita Nyong?o ? Black Panther
Naomie Harris ? Rampage
Olivia Cooke ? Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson ? Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
A Wrinkle in Time
Coco
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Ator de Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Anthony Gonzalez ? Coco
Gael García Bernal ? Coco
James Corden ? Peter Rabbit
John Boyega ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Atriz de Filme de Fantasia (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Carrie Fisher ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley ? Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling ? A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey ? A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon ? A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid ? A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
The Greatest Showman
Truth or Dare
Wonder
Choice Ator de Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Hugh Jackman ? The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay ? Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. ? Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger ? Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet ? Lady Bird
Zac Efron ? The Greatest Showman
Choice Atriz de Filme de Drama (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Bella Thorne ? Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley ? Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts ? Wonder
Lucy Hale ? Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan ? Lady Bird
Zendaya ? The Greatest Showman
Choice Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Daddy?s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Love, Simon
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Ator de Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Eugenio Derbez ? Overboard
Jack Black ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg ? Daddy?s Home 2
Will Ferrell ? Daddy?s Home 2
Choice Atriz de Filme de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Amy Schumer ? I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris ? Overboard
Anna Kendrick ? Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld ? Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan ? Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson ? Pitch Perfect 3
TELEVISÃO
Choice Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous in Love
Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Ator de Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse ? Riverdale
Freddie Highmore ? The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams ? Grey?s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett ? Empire
K.J. Apa ? Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown ? This Is Us
Choice Atriz de Série de Drama (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne ? Famous in Love
Camila Mendes ? Riverdale
Chrissy Metz ? This Is Us
Lili Reinhart ? Riverdale
Maia Mitchell ? The Fosters
Ryan Destiny ? Star
Choice Série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
iZombie
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Ator de Série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley ? The 100
Dominic Sherwood ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard ? Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo ? Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan ? The Originals
Matthew Daddario ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Atriz de Série de Sci-Fi/Fantasia (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor ? The 100
Emeraude Toubia ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara ? Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla ? Once Upon a Time
Millie Bobby Brown ? Stranger Things
Rose McIver ? iZombie
Choice Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel?s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Ator de Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood ? Supergirl
Damon Wayans ? Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz ? Gotham
Grant Gustin ? The Flash
Lucas Till ? MacGyver
Stephen Amell ? Arrow
Choice Atriz de Série de Ação (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz ? DC?s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton ? The Flash
Chloe Bennet ? Marvel?s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker ? The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards ? Arrow
Melissa Benoist ? Supergirl
Choice Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Ator de Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg ? Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson ? black-ish
Elias Harger ? Fuller House
Hudson Yang ? Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil ? Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez ? Modern Family
Choice Atriz de Série de Comédia (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera ? Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure ? Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez ? Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell ? The Good Place
Sarah Hyland ? Modern Family
Yara Shahidi ? blackish, grown-ish
Choice Série Animada (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob?s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Série Antiga (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Dawson?s Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ?70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice Personalidade da TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen ? Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough ? World of Dance
DJ Khaled ? The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin ? Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson ? The Voice
Meghan Trainor ? The Four: Battle for Stardom
OUTROS
Choice Comediante (#ChoiceComedian)
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
Choice Atleta Masculino (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Choice Atleta Feminino (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Women?s Ice Hockey Team
Atenção! Os comentários do site são via Facebook. Lembre-se de que o comentário é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não expressa a opinião do jornal. Comentários que violem a lei, a moral e os bons costumes ou violem direitos de terceiros poderão ser denunciados pelos usuários e sua conta poderá ser banida.