Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato cantarão juntas no Billboard Music Awards 2018; saiba tudo sobre o evento!

08/05/2018 | 18:11



Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato irão se apresentar juntas! As cantoras farão uma performance de Fall In Line, parceria que está no novo álbum de Xtina, Liberation. A apresentação acontecerá no dia 20 de maio durante o evento Billboard Music Awards. Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, BTS, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes e Dua Lipa também farão performances no evento. Legal, né?

Clarkson, inclusive, será a apresentadora da premiação.

- Eu já tenho umas 20 trocas de roupa. Vou aparecer, celebrar com meus artistas favoritos e aprender um pouco mais, revelou a cantora.

Abaixo, confira a lista de indidos para o Billboard Music Awards 2018:

Melhor Artista:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista Novo:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista Masculino:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista Feminino:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Melhor Dupla/Grupo:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Melhor Artista da Billboard 200:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista do Hot 100:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista de Músicas em Streaming:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista das Músicas mais Vendidas:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista de Músicas das Rádios:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista Social:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Melhor Artista de Turnê:

Coldplay

Guns N? Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Melhor Artista de R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Masculino de R&B:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista Feminina de R&B:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA

Melhor Turnê de R&B:

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Melhor Artista de Rap:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Melhor Artista Masculino de Rap:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Melhor Artista Feminina de Rap:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Melhor Turnê de Rap:

J. Cole

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Melhor Artista de Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Melhor Turnê de Rock:

Coldplay

Guns N? Roses

U2

Melhor Artista Latino:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Melhor Artista de Dance/Eletrônico:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Melhor Álbum da Billboard 200:

Drake - More Life

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Post Malone - Stoney

Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift - reputation

Melhor Álbum em Vendas:

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift - reputation

Melhor Trilha Sonora:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Melhor Álbum de R&B:

Khalid - American Teen

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

SZA - CTRL

The Weeknd - Starboy

XXXTentacion - 17

Melhor Álbum de Rap:

Drake - More Life

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert - Luv Is Rage 2

Migos - Culture

Post Malone - Stoney

Melhor Álbum de Rock:

Imagine Dragons - Evolve

Linkin Park - One More Light

Panic! At The Disco - Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man - Woodstock

U2 - Songs of Experience

Melhor Música do Hot 100:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You

Melhor Música de Streaming (Áudio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour LLIF3

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations

Melhor Música de Streaming (Vídeo):

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Lil Pump - Gucci Gang

Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Melhor Música em Vendas:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Melhor Música das Rádios:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like

Charlie Puth - Attention

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Melhor Colaboração:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

French Montana ft. Swae Lee - Unforgettable

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Melhor Música de R&B:

Childish Gambino - Redbone

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts

Khalid - Young Dumb & Broke

Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse

Melhor Música de Rap:

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I?m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee - Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Melhor Música de Rock:

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara - Heavy

Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

The Revivalists - Wish I Knew You

Melhor Música Latina:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce - Mi Gente

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny - Mayores

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito

Maluma - Felices Los 4

Wisin ft. Ozuna - Escapate Conmigo

Melhor Música de Dance/Eletrônico:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato - No Promises

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie - Rockabye

Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain?t Me

Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay