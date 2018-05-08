Terça-Feira, 8 de Maio
Christina Aguilera e Demi Lovato cantarão juntas no Billboard Music Awards 2018; saiba tudo sobre o evento!
08/05/2018 | 18:11
Clarkson, inclusive, será a apresentadora da premiação.
- Eu já tenho umas 20 trocas de roupa. Vou aparecer, celebrar com meus artistas favoritos e aprender um pouco mais, revelou a cantora.
Abaixo, confira a lista de indidos para o Billboard Music Awards 2018:
Melhor Artista:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista Novo:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista Masculino:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista Feminino:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Melhor Dupla/Grupo:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Melhor Artista da Billboard 200:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista do Hot 100:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista de Músicas em Streaming:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista das Músicas mais Vendidas:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista de Músicas das Rádios:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista Social:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Melhor Artista de Turnê:
Coldplay
Guns N? Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Melhor Artista de R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Masculino de R&B:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Feminina de R&B:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
Melhor Turnê de R&B:
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Rap:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Melhor Artista Masculino de Rap:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Melhor Artista Feminina de Rap:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Melhor Turnê de Rap:
J. Cole
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Melhor Artista de Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Melhor Turnê de Rock:
Coldplay
Guns N? Roses
U2
Melhor Artista Latino:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Melhor Artista de Dance/Eletrônico:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Melhor Álbum da Billboard 200:
Drake - More Life
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Post Malone - Stoney
Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift - reputation
Melhor Álbum em Vendas:
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift - reputation
Melhor Trilha Sonora:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Melhor Álbum de R&B:
Khalid - American Teen
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
SZA - CTRL
The Weeknd - Starboy
XXXTentacion - 17
Melhor Álbum de Rap:
Drake - More Life
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Lil Uzi Vert - Luv Is Rage 2
Migos - Culture
Post Malone - Stoney
Melhor Álbum de Rock:
Imagine Dragons - Evolve
Linkin Park - One More Light
Panic! At The Disco - Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man - Woodstock
U2 - Songs of Experience
Melhor Música do Hot 100:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
Melhor Música de Streaming (Áudio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour LLIF3
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations
Melhor Música de Streaming (Vídeo):
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito
Lil Pump - Gucci Gang
Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Melhor Música em Vendas:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito
Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Ed Sheeran - Perfect
Melhor Música das Rádios:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like
Charlie Puth - Attention
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Melhor Colaboração:
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - Havana
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Melhor Música de R&B:
Childish Gambino - Redbone
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
Khalid - Young Dumb & Broke
Bruno Mars - That?s What I Like
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - Finesse
Melhor Música de Rap:
Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I?m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Melhor Música de Rock:
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara - Heavy
Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still
The Revivalists - Wish I Knew You
Melhor Música Latina:
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce - Mi Gente
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny - Mayores
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber - Despacito
Maluma - Felices Los 4
Wisin ft. Ozuna - Escapate Conmigo
Melhor Música de Dance/Eletrônico:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato - No Promises
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie - Rockabye
Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain?t Me
Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay
