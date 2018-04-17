Terça-Feira, 17 de Abril
|
cultura@dgabc.com.br | 4435-8364
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e Kendrick Lamar lideram indicações do Billboard Awards
17/04/2018 | 12:11
Maiores Artistas
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Maior Artista Mulher
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista Homem
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhores Canções
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Kendrick Lamar, Humble.
Bruno Mars, That?s What I Like
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar
Ed Sheeran, Shape Of You
Álbum Que Mais Vendeu
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, reputation
Melhor Canção Country
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, What Ifs
Sam Hunt, Body Like A Back Road
Dustin Lynch, Small Town Boy
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant To Be
Brett Young, In Case You Didn?t Know
Melhor Novo Artista
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Melhor Dupla/Grupo
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Artista que mais vendeu canções
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista que tocou na rádio
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Melhor Artista Social
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Melhor Artista de Turnê
Coldplay
Guns N? Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Melhor Artista R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Melhor Trilha-Sonora
Pantera Negra
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
O Rei do Show
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Melhor Álbum R&B
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTENTATION, 17
Melhor Álbum Rock
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Melhor Canção de Rock
Imagine Dragons - Believer
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara - Heavy
Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still
The Revivalists - Wish I Knew You
