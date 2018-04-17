Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e Kendrick Lamar lideram indicações do Billboard Awards

17/04/2018 | 12:11



No dia 20 de maio acontece mais uma premiação de música: o Billboard Awards! E nessa terça-feira, dia 17, o evento soltou algumas das categorias principais, de artistas que estão concorrendo ao prêmio. Logo abaixo, você confere a lista:

Maiores Artistas

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Maior Artista Mulher

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista Homem

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhores Canções

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito

Kendrick Lamar, Humble.

Bruno Mars, That?s What I Like

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar

Ed Sheeran, Shape Of You

Álbum Que Mais Vendeu

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation

Melhor Canção Country

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, What Ifs

Sam Hunt, Body Like A Back Road

Dustin Lynch, Small Town Boy

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant To Be

Brett Young, In Case You Didn?t Know

Melhor Novo Artista

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Melhor Dupla/Grupo

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Artista que mais vendeu canções

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista que tocou na rádio

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Melhor Artista Social

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Melhor Artista de Turnê

Coldplay

Guns N? Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Melhor Artista R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Melhor Trilha-Sonora

Pantera Negra

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

O Rei do Show

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Melhor Álbum R&B

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTENTATION, 17

Melhor Álbum Rock

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Melhor Canção de Rock

Imagine Dragons - Believer

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara - Heavy

Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

The Revivalists - Wish I Knew You